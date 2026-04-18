Pepeto Presale Hits $9 million in the Cryptocurrency News That XRP and LINK Traders Almost Missed

Kraken’s parent company Payward just agreed to buy derivatives exchange Bitnomial for $550 million. This puts a fully licensed crypto derivatives stack under one roof. This cryptocurrency news tells the market something clear: the infrastructure race is picking up speed. The entries that matter are the ones building products before the capital arrives.

XRP holds near $1.45 and LINK trades around $9.49 while both wait for the next leg. Pepeto, with a former Binance expert leading the build and more than $9 million secured, is already running the network. Those acquisitions are trying to create that kind of network.

Cryptocurrency News Heats Up as Payward Acquires Bitnomial for $550 Million

Kraken’s parent Payward signed a $550 million deal to acquire Bitnomial, a fully licensed crypto derivatives exchange. This gives it control of a regulated U.S. derivatives stack according to CoinDesk. The acquisition signals that large players are building infrastructure before the next institutional wave per The Block.

This week’s headline adds to a stretch that already saw BTC clear $78,000 and spot ETF inflows cross $471 million. The pattern is the same every cycle: infrastructure gets built, capital follows, and the entries available before the deals closed become the ones everyone wishes they had taken.

Crypto Headlines and a Presale Network That Changes the Picture in April 2026

Pepeto

The Payward deal proves the next leg of the crypto cycle belongs to projects that already finished building. Pepeto runs as a complete network with PepetoSwap executing zero fee trades. It also has a cross chain bridge that moves tokens across blockchains at no transfer cost. Those products give crypto market followers something most headlines miss. It provides a working entry where every trade saves money and every bridge keeps the full amount safe.

A former Binance expert who spent years building exchange systems now directs the technical side of Pepeto. That experience shows because the products were designed by someone who knows where most platforms fail. SolidProof completed an independent audit of every contract, adding verified security. This separates entries traders discuss from entries they actually commit to.

More than $9 million has been secured while cryptocurrency news stayed filled with fear signals and drawdown headlines. That money arriving while sentiment sat at cycle lows reveals who already calculated this entry becomes the trade that counts. Staking at 182% APY adds to every position while the Binance listing approaches. This grows stacks that the presale cost of $0.000000186 turns into something the rest of the market will notice when the listing coverage begins.

Analysts project returns above 100x because 420 trillion tokens, the same builder who launched PEPE to billions in value, and a working network sit at a presale price that vanishes when listing opens. Anyone reading cryptocurrency news knows the gap between presale and listing is where the biggest money gets made.

Ripple (XRP)

XRP trades near $1.45 with $119 million in weekly ETF inflows reported by CoinShares. Seven spot ETFs now hold $1 billion in combined assets according to CoinDesk. Standard Chartered keeps a $5 target for 2026. The March commodity classification removed legal uncertainty, but XRP’s $70 billion cap means even reaching $5 delivers only a 3.6x return. That timeline could stretch across quarters while a presale delivers its returns in a single listing event.

Chainlink (LINK)

LINK trades near $9.49 with its oracle network powering data feeds across more than 20 blockchains according to CoinGecko. Cross chain data demand keeps growing. However, LINK’s $5.5 billion cap needs broader DeFi expansion to push meaningful movement. The token has spent most of 2026 between $7 and $12, and that ceiling leaves gains in percentages. Meanwhile, presale entries measure potential in multiples.

Conclusion

For anyone following cryptocurrency news and looking for where this cycle’s returns start, Pepeto stands as the entry that timing and finished products made real. A live network, more than $9 million secured during fear, and staking rewards compounding daily create the pattern that made early XRP holders rich before the market understood what Ripple was building. Every crypto success story started with one decision, moving while the entry was still open. That identical window remains accessible at the Pepeto official website. The listing is what separates the wallets who moved from the ones who read the headlines and waited one day too long.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What does the Payward Bitnomial deal mean for cryptocurrency news this week?

The $550 million acquisition shows major players are building regulated derivatives infrastructure, which means the next wave of institutional capital is closer than most traders expect right now.

What cryptocurrency news matters most for crypto traders in April 2026?

BTC clearing $78,000, the Payward acquisition, and presale entries like Pepeto crossing $9 million are the signals experienced wallets track to position ahead of the next move.

Is Pepeto a strong entry based on current cryptocurrency news?

Pepeto passed a SolidProof audit and secured more than $9 million with a confirmed Binance listing ahead, and the Pepeto official website confirms the presale remains available before listing closes it.