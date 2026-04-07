InsuraFix Is Recruiting Licensed Insurance Agents Who Are Tired of Chasing Leads

Orlando-based independent brokerage offers licensed agents a fully built sales infrastructure — AI-qualified inbound leads, automated follow-up, and live coaching — so they can focus on writing policies, not hunting for prospects

Most licensed insurance agents didn’t get into this business to spend their days cold calling, chasing down unresponsive leads, or manually following up with people who may or may not remember requesting a quote. They got in to help people and earn well doing it.

InsuraFix was built around that reality.

The Orlando-based independent brokerage is actively recruiting licensed agents across its 40+ state footprint — specifically targeting professionals who are already credentialed, already motivated, but operating without the systems and lead flow to match their potential.

The Problem With How Most Agents Work

The traditional insurance agency model puts the burden of lead generation squarely on the agent. Cold outreach, purchased lead lists with no qualification, manual CRM follow-up, and unpredictable pipelines. The result is agents spending the majority of their working hours on activity that has nothing to do with selling.

Industry data consistently shows that the top complaint among licensed but underperforming agents isn’t product knowledge or closing ability — it’s inconsistent lead flow and the administrative weight that comes with managing it.

InsuraFix eliminates both problems.

What InsuraFix Provides

Agents who join InsuraFix don’t prospect. They close.

The brokerage operates a fully managed inbound acquisition model. Leads are generated through paid digital channels, screened through a proprietary AI intake system, and transferred live to licensed agents only after qualification is confirmed. By the time an agent picks up, the prospect has already been assessed for eligibility, budget, and intent.

The AI system — called Ava — handles the top of the funnel entirely. Ava conducts structured intake conversations with every inbound prospect, verifies state coverage eligibility, assesses final expense and life insurance needs, and routes qualified calls directly to available agents in real time.

Agents receive warm transfers. Not cold leads. Not callbacks on stale lists. Live, qualified conversations with people who are ready to talk.

AI-Powered Follow-Up So Nothing Falls Through

Closing on the first call isn’t always possible. InsuraFix agents don’t lose those opportunities.

The platform’s AI infrastructure handles automated follow-up across voice, text, and additional touchpoints — keeping prospects engaged without requiring agents to manually track and re-engage every contact. Agents are notified when a prospect re-engages and re-enters the pipeline, so they can pick up exactly where the conversation left off.

The result is a longer effective sales window without additional administrative work on the agent’s part.

Coaching Built Into the Workflow

InsuraFix doesn’t hand agents a carrier contract and wish them luck. Every agent enters a structured two-week ramp program designed to get them productive fast.

Week one covers carrier contracting across multiple insurance providers, compliance and documentation standards, and sales operations training led by the brokerage’s senior team. Week two moves into live call activity — supervised transfers and real-time coaching on actual prospect conversations.

Beyond onboarding, ongoing performance coaching is built into the workflow. Call recordings are reviewed, patterns are identified, and agents receive specific, actionable feedback — not generic sales advice. The goal is to identify what’s working on the best calls and replicate it across the team.

Agents who want to improve, improve faster here. The data exists to show them exactly why.

Multiple Carriers. More Closes.

InsuraFix agents aren’t locked into a single carrier’s product suite. The brokerage works across multiple carriers in the final expense and life insurance space, giving agents the flexibility to match each prospect to the coverage that actually fits — rather than forcing a fit with the only product available.

More carrier options means fewer lost sales due to eligibility issues or pricing mismatches. Agents write more because they have more tools to work with.

Who This Is For

InsuraFix is not recruiting brand-new agents looking for a training program. The brokerage is specifically looking for:

Licensed agents in good standing across any of InsuraFix’s 40+ active states

Licensed agents in good standing across any of InsuraFix’s 40+ active states Professionals currently producing but operating below their potential due to inconsistent lead flow

Professionals currently producing but operating below their potential due to inconsistent lead flow Agents who have left captive environments and want access to multiple carriers

Agents who have left captive environments and want access to multiple carriers Experienced closers who want inbound volume without the overhead of running their own lead generation

If you are licensed, coachable, and ready to operate inside a system that handles everything except the close — InsuraFix is worth a conversation.

The Opportunity

The final expense and life insurance market is growing. An aging U.S. population, increasing awareness of end-of-life financial planning, and a shift toward simplified issue products are creating sustained demand for licensed professionals who can guide consumers to the right decision.

InsuraFix is positioned to capture that demand at scale — and it is building the agent team to match.

Agents who join now enter at the ground level of a growing operation, with direct access to leadership, influence over how the team develops, and the infrastructure of a brokerage that has already done the work of building what most agencies never get around to.

How to Apply

InsuraFix is accepting applications from licensed agents on a rolling basis. Interested professionals can apply directly through the InsuraFix website. Applications are reviewed within 48 hours. Qualified candidates will be contacted for a brief introductory call with the brokerage’s leadership team before any contracting discussion begins.

There is no pressure and no hard sell. If it’s a fit, both sides will know quickly.

About InsuraFix

InsuraFix (Insurify LLC d/b/a InsuraFix) is a Florida-registered independent insurance brokerage licensed in 40+ states. The company specializes in final expense and life insurance distribution through an AI-assisted inbound model. InsuraFix’s mission is to build the highest-performing independent agent team in the country — by giving licensed professionals the systems, leads, and coaching they need to write more business and build a career worth staying in.

Licensed agents interested in joining can apply at InsuraFix.net/join