Ibiza Luxury Charter Highlights Ibiza Motor Yacht Charters for Beach Clubs, Coves, and Wellness

Ibiza provides an excellent location for motor yachts, enabling an itinerary that combines beachside partying, secluded coves and wellness retreats all in one place. Ibiza Luxury Charter has an excellent motor yacht track record in the area, making its roster the top selection in 2026.

Ibiza yacht charter maintains an incredibly popular status in the luxury charter world, due to its hidden natural beauty, bustling towns, and unmatched nightlife, wrapped into one location. In the west, the island is teeming with natural beauty and small beaches for a getaway. In the Northeast, the focus shifts to wellness and a calming atmosphere. In the south, get amongst the action, with world-famous clubs and unmatched shopping. Visiting Formentera gives access to untouched beaches and unpopulated stretches of coastline. Luxury yacht charter in Ibiza unlocks access to it all, and motor yachts are the best vessels for this by far.

With motor yacht charter in Ibiza, covering long stretches of coastline is never an issue. Due to the speed and power these yachts pack, the distance travelled will feel less intense and more like a smooth cruise towards a destination. These speed capacities allow for an extended itinerary, and mean the boat can access every nook on the island without the stress of extended travel.

“Our Ibiza clients are increasingly looking for contrast in a single charter, not just nightlife or just seclusion,” says Ana Domingo, yacht charter broker at DMA Yachting. “They want to spend part of the day at a recognized beach club, then move to a quiet cove for swimming, dining, or a slower wellness-led afternoon. Motor yachts continue to stand out because they make that kind of varied itinerary feel seamless, especially when guests want to combine Ibiza and Formentera without losing time in transit.”

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Superyacht charter in Ibiza steps up the luxury and prestige of the trip, with a huge array of spectacular vessels to choose from on Ibiza Luxury Charter. These larger vessels are often equipped with excellent amenities and huge swathes of deck space to relax with a cocktail in hand. Choosing a catamaran charter in Ibiza means focusing on a smaller area of travel, and this is perfect for those seeking seclusion and privacy.

The White Isle enjoys mythical status when it comes to partying, from secluded private beach parties to mega-clubs with heaving dancefloors and internationally renowned DJs. Clubs such as Pacha, Ushuaia and DC10 enjoy a mythical status in the world of sound systems, with big room sound a key component: these systems are designed to give the best sonic experience possible. There is the possibility to have a private party amongst the many small coves, dancing under stars and endless horizons.

On the western side of the island, retreat to untouched coves and the absolute luxury of high-end restaurants and small beach clubs. This area harbors some of the best views on the island, balancing natural beauty with exclusive beach clubs and high-end dining.

In the northeast, there are many health retreats to choose from. Yoga, wellness, and meditation are the main focus of the area. Alternatively, choosing a yacht with built-in capacity for these activities means there is no need to disembark. Some motor yachts come with saunas, hot tubs and onboard gyms, meaning all wellness needs can be met without having to leave the vessel.

In 2026, Ibiza Luxury Charter has an ever-growing roster of phenomenal motor yachts and superyachts that lend themselves to wide-reaching travel plans, wellness, and relaxation. The best of the best in 2026 are listed below.

B4 | 102ft Astondoa | €72,000/week

With six spacious cabins, a crew with strong culinary experience, and space for up to 12 guests, B4 is fantastic value. A spacious, comfortable layout adds to the appeal.

DOLCE VITA IV | 103ft Astondoa | €69,000 – €85,000/week

Fresh off a comprehensive refit in 2024, Dolce Vita IV is in a class of its own. With a jetski and other water sports on board, this boat is elegant and functional. There is space for up to 12 guests.

PARA BELLUM | 154ft San Lorenzo | €300,000 – €330,000/week

The peak of luxury superyachts, this majestic boat is equipped with beautiful and spacious cabins, water toys and a hot tub. Para Bellum has space for up to 12 guests, with the opportunity to dine al fresco, and a private balcony in the owner’s cabin.

BEYOND | 82ft Pershing | €59,900/week

Sleek and efficient, Beyond can cover large swathes of ocean in no time, with a cruising speed of 41 knots. Modern cabins with spacious interiors are well-suited to down time, and this excellent value yacht has space for up to 9 guests.

ISABELL | 206ft Codecasa | €290,000 – €325,000/week

This gorgeous, wood-lined vessel is the peak of yachting luxury. Originally built in 1990, Isabell has undergone a €10m refit in 2023, meaning the history is preserved and modernity is championed.

Contact Details:

Business: Ibiza Luxury Charter Operated by DMA Yachting

Contact Name: Mo Pristas

Contact Email: mo@dmayachting.com

Website: https://ibizaluxurycharter.com/

Country: United States