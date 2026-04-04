FLBR MOTORSPORT REDEFINES JUNIOR RACING AS THE FELBER TWINS ENTER THE 2026 BRITISH F4 CHAMPIONSHIP.

AKRON, OHIO – The American F1 Prospects, who are from Akron, Ohio, caught everyone’s attention with how quickly they moved up through the junior motorsport ranks. FLBR Motorsport, a top racing group, has officially announced its plans for the 2026 season. This is a big deal for international open-wheel racing. American identical twins Cash and Roman Felber are ready to make their British Formula 4 debut with Fortec Motorsport. This jump into the FIA-certified Wera Tools F4 British Championship is the next important step in their growth as professional race car drivers.

In the highly competitive world of single-seater racing, FLBR Motorsport works as a highly specialized engine for developing talent. The company works to develop top-notch driving skills by focusing on structured progression, technical proficiency, and mental and physical preparation that is second to none. The organization runs on precision, discipline, and purpose, and there is no hype that isn’t based on facts. The team is there to race, to find and train the best drivers in the world, and to work together as a group that sees motorsport as a serious job. The brand serves a group of dedicated motorsport fans, international racing teams, and strategic corporate partners who want to get high-value global exposure in the junior formula ladder by making sure that every lap is taken seriously.

Youtube Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t6Mdk2Zw6rY

FLBR Motorsport stands out in a crowded field because of its careful approach to development and its great group of drivers. Cash Felber (driving car number 11) and Roman Felber (driving car number 73) are the organization’s top drivers and are only fifteen years old. They bring a whole new level of excitement to the track. The top youngest talent, the Felber Twins Formula 1 Candidates, are about to make history as the first identical twins to race full-time. Their journey is fueled by a fun sibling rivalry that reaches speeds of more than 160+ miles per hour, as well as state of the art biohacking training methods and fitness training with Pearl Performance a clear path to the top of global motorsport.

After Cash finished third place overall and Roman with multiple podiums a win (4th in series as a rookie) during the 2025 Ligier Junior Formula season, the brothers showed that they had a lot of natural talent. By teaming up with Fortec Motorsport, FLBR Motorsport gives the twins access to a proven engineering program, structured driver development, and a prestigious team with a long history of helping drivers move up the European open-wheel ladder. It gives them the perfect setting, support system, and technical platform they need to move up to the FIA Formula 4 circuit.

The 2026 campaign promises a lot of media coverage and tough competition. The brothers have already gone through a lot of tough preseason tests on famous European tracks like Silverstone, Croft, Thruxton, Snetterton, and Donington Park. Before the start of the season, data shows that the front-running pace is already ahead of the season opener. The National Circuit at Donington Park will host the first race of the season on April 18 and 19, 2026. The Brands Hatch Indy Circuit will host the second race on May 9 and 10, and the Snetterton 300 will host the third race on May 23 and 24. Also, people are getting more and more excited about Zandvoort 2026: The Felber Twins’ plans for how to do well in the Dutch Round of British F4, an important track to them reach their Formula 1 dreams.

FLBR Motorsport is the most important place for these new stars to start their careers. It creates a modern American fairy tale in junior single-seater racing. The company is currently accepting open sponsorship and media partnership requests, which could lead to a lot of impressions and high-impact placements in the motorsport world. FLBR Motorsport is a top brand that is dedicated to the highest levels of racing success. It does this by combining world-class engineering, cutting-edge athletic development, and a compelling core story.

ABOUT FLBR MOTORSPORT

FLBR Motorsport is a top driver development brand based in the United States that helps junior open-wheel racers with their careers and competitive paths. The group is clearly focused on developing precision, discipline, and intent on the racetrack, ignoring the noise of the industry in favor of treating motorsport as a careful craft. FLBR Motorsport focuses on helping the identical twins Cash and Roman Felber get ready for the 2026 Wera Tools F4 British Championship. FLBR Motorsport serves dedicated racing fans, corporate sponsors, and the global motorsport community with guidance that helps its drivers move up the FIA ladder with hopes of eventually reach Formula 1. The brand is a leader in developing America’s brightest future racing stars through strategic partnerships, rigorous biohacking, and constant engineering support.

Contact Details:



Business: FLBR Motorsport

Contact Name: Josh Felber

Contact Email: press@flbr.com

Website: https://flbrmotorsport.com

Country: United States