MyCroatianCharter places Croatia as leading destination for family luxury yacht charters in 2026

MyCroatianCharter, operated by DMA Yachting, presents Croatia as a leading choice for large family and multi-generational yacht charters, with family-focused yacht layouts, a strong tradition for hosting large families, and a rare range of licensed vessels for more than 12 guests.

Croatia is leading the charge when it comes to multi-generational charters, thanks to its strong culture of facilitating family trips, special licensing laws, and practical interiors. MyCroatianCharter, operated by DMA Yachting, offers a range of boats in several size categories and arrangements, ready and waiting for an inclusive and fun trip with the whole extended family.

Worldwide yachting laws typically restrict luxury yachting charters to 12 guests, but in Croatia, the law allows for more than 12 people per yacht. This means that larger groups can be accommodated as a norm. There are a huge number of options when it comes to vessels, from traditional ‘gulets’ that lean into classic wooden fittings, to large, luxurious ‘mini-cruisers’ that can often accommodate parties of more than 20 guests.

With a charter in Croatia, everyone can stay together in one private space, which is one reason large group yacht charters in Croatia has become a growing focus for families planning time on the water.

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There is a wealth of opportunities for different itineraries, and because of the sheltered geography of the Adriatic Sea, there is a low risk of bad weather. If it does eventuate, there are plenty of places to escape it dotted along the coast. There is a low risk of cruising through rough seas, and this is particularly important for people who are less mobile. That combination of comfort and flexibility has helped strengthen demand for luxury yacht charters in Croatia among mixed-age groups.

A large portion of the layouts mean that there are often cabins on the main deck, meaning that stairs are not necessary for all guests. The cabin layout below deck can often be changed to suit the needs of a family, and they are often configured as ‘triple’ cabins, with a double and single bed for those travelling with children.

In luxury yacht charter, Croatia is unique in that almost 90% of the boats are physically owned and led by the captain and their crew, making it a local, often family business. This means that the people on board who are guiding the trip are excellent at adapting the trip to different generations, providing everyone in the family with ample entertainment and comfort.

Experienced broker John Boullin explains how this translates into a direct relationship with the quality of luxury yacht charter in Croatia. “Most of the yachts in Croatia are owned by the captain, which is completely unique in my experience of all the yachts in the world. They’re fiercely proud. The father hands down to son, they don’t buy two or three more yachts. They just improve and get bigger and better and more comfortable yachts to operate themselves.”

MyCroatiaCharter, hosted by DMA Yachting, recommends a collection of differing vessels for the 2026 charter season, for groups of varying sizes and several different itinerary models, including options such as Cristal charter yacht in Croatia, a large luxury motor yacht able to accommodate a total of 28 guests.

These are some of the top yachts MyCroatianCharter recommends for multigenerational family yacht charters in Croatia in 2026:

CORSARIO | 157ft Custom | €75,000 – €80,000/week

A gorgeous woodlined interior, traditional design, and immaculate facilities. Corsario can accommodate up to 12 guests, and is well-equipped with all the luxury trimmings, such as a sauna and a waterslide. There is potential for a pirate-themed cruise, making it perfect for kids.

MAIA | 174ft Custom | €130,000 – €155,000/week

A brand new luxury motorsailer, Maia is highly fuel-efficient, led by a consistent crew of 11, and is an excellent choice for groups of 12. A sleek and Scandinavian style, there is also an extra Pullman bed to accommodate a nanny or staff member.

LUNA | 108ft Custom Built Aluminum Cutter | €23,704 – €29,741

Luna represents some of the best value anywhere, and its traditional gulet layout is perfect for larger families of up to 18. With over 700m2 of shared living space and a giant jacuzzi, this is an excellent value choice for large groups.

RIVA | 158ft Custom | €69,000 – €89,000

This is a luxury yacht that is built for reunions, team vacations, and bigger families, having space for up to 36 guests. 17 separate cabins allow for privacy, and the large aft deck is designed for entertainment.

LADY GITA | 161ft Custom | €85,000 – €100,000

The height of luxury yachting, Lady Gita has a hugely successful crew that have been working together for many seasons. Their attention to detail and excellence is demonstrated in the return guests they expect every year, with some chartering the yacht 7 times. Can accommodate up to 12 guests.

Contact:

MyCroatianCharter by DMA Yachting

Mo Pristas

mo@dmayachting.com

https://mycroatiancharter.com

Country: USA