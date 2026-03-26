How Fintech Startups Use Media to Build Trust

Trust is the most valuable currency in financial services. Edelman’s 2024 Trust Barometer found that financial services remained one of the least trusted industries globally, with only 56% of respondents expressing trust in the sector. Fintech startups face an additional challenge: they lack the institutional history that established banks rely on. Media coverage — earned, contributed, and syndicated — is the primary mechanism through which fintech startups build the trust needed to acquire customers, raise capital, and form partnerships.

The Trust Architecture of Media Coverage

Media coverage builds trust through three mechanisms. First, third-party validation: when a journalist or publication features a fintech company, it implies that the company has been evaluated and found worthy of coverage. Second, repeated exposure: cognitive research shows that familiarity breeds trust, and media coverage creates the repeated impressions that build familiarity. Third, association: appearing alongside established companies and respected publications transfers some of their credibility to the featured startup.

These mechanisms operate differently from advertising. Advertising is recognised as self-promotion and is discounted accordingly. Media coverage, particularly earned coverage where a journalist has independently decided to feature the company, is perceived as more objective. This perception difference is significant — Nielsen’s 2024 Trust in Advertising study found that earned media was trusted 2.5 times more than paid media among B2B decision-makers in financial services.

Media Coverage and Customer Trust

Fintech customers — whether consumers or enterprises — are entrusting their financial data and money to a startup. This trust decision is fundamentally different from choosing a new project management tool or email platform. Media coverage reduces the perceived risk of this decision by providing evidence that the company has been publicly scrutinised and found credible.

For consumer fintechs, media coverage in mainstream outlets builds the name recognition that makes consumers comfortable downloading an app and connecting their bank account. Revolut’s growth to 40 million customers was supported by consistent media coverage in business and technology outlets across Europe. Chime’s growth in the US was amplified by coverage in consumer finance publications that validated the neobank model for mainstream audiences.

For enterprise fintechs, media coverage in trade publications and business media builds the credibility that procurement teams and compliance departments look for. When a bank’s compliance team evaluates a fintech vendor, media coverage provides independent evidence that the company is an active, recognised participant in its market. Companies with no media presence create additional due diligence burden and introduce uncertainty.

Building Trust Through Different Media Types

Contributed articles — articles written by company executives and published in industry outlets — build trust by demonstrating expertise. When a CTO publishes a technical analysis in a respected technology publication, it shows that the company’s leadership has the depth of knowledge to build reliable financial technology.

Earned media — articles written by journalists featuring the company — builds trust through independent validation. A journalist’s decision to write about a company implies editorial judgment that the company is newsworthy and credible. Feature articles, trend pieces that cite the company, and analyst reports that include the company all contribute to earned media trust.

Data-driven content builds trust through transparency. Companies that publish market data, performance metrics (where appropriate), and industry analysis demonstrate confidence in their own position. Transparency signals that the company has nothing to hide — a powerful trust signal in an industry where opacity has historically eroded consumer and business trust.

Media Trust and Crisis Resilience

Companies with established media trust are more resilient during crises. When regulatory challenges, security incidents, or market downturns occur, companies with pre-existing media relationships can communicate their response through trusted channels. Journalists who have an established relationship with a company are more likely to seek the company’s perspective before publishing critical coverage.

Conversely, companies with no media presence face worse outcomes during crises. Without established journalist relationships, the company cannot influence coverage. Without a track record of transparency, the media and public default to skepticism. Building media trust before a crisis occurs is far more effective than attempting crisis communications with no pre-existing relationships.

Sustained Media Engagement for Long-Term Trust

Trust is built through consistency, not isolated events. A funding announcement generates a spike of media coverage, but trust requires sustained engagement. Fintech startups should maintain regular media touchpoints — monthly contributed articles, quarterly media interviews, bi-annual research publications — that build a pattern of visibility and transparency.

Social media extends media trust through amplification and engagement. Sharing published articles on LinkedIn with founder commentary, responding to industry discussions, and engaging with other leaders’ content creates ongoing visibility that maintains the trust built through traditional media coverage.

Media coverage is the primary trust-building mechanism for fintech startups. In an industry where trust determines adoption, media visibility — earned, contributed, and data-driven — provides the third-party validation, repeated exposure, and transparency that convert skeptical prospects into customers, investors, and partners.