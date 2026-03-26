How Blockchain Startups Attracted Over $30 Billion in Investment

Blockchain startups attracted more than $30 billion in venture capital and private equity investment between 2021 and 2024, according to data from PitchBook. The funding spanned infrastructure providers, DeFi protocols, NFT platforms, and enterprise blockchain companies. Despite a market downturn in 2022 that reduced annual blockchain funding by 68%, total investment remained above $6 billion per year through 2023 and 2024, well above the $3 billion annual average from 2017 to 2020.

Where the $30 Billion Went

Infrastructure companies captured the largest share of blockchain venture funding. Firms building layer-1 blockchains, scaling solutions, and developer tools received approximately 40% of total investment, according to Galaxy Digital Research. Avalanche raised $350 million in 2022. Polygon raised $450 million the same year. Celestia, a modular blockchain startup, raised $55 million before launching its mainnet in October 2023.

Centralised exchanges and financial services companies received the second-largest share. FTX raised $1.8 billion before its collapse in November 2022. Binance, Coinbase, and Kraken collectively raised billions in earlier funding rounds. After the FTX collapse, investor focus shifted to regulated exchanges and compliance-first platforms. Bullish, backed by Peter Thiel and EOS founder Dan Larimer, raised $10 billion in initial capitalisation, though much of that was in crypto assets rather than cash.

DeFi and Web3 application companies received roughly 20% of funding. Uniswap Labs raised $165 million in 2022 at a $1.66 billion valuation. Alchemy, which provides blockchain development infrastructure, raised $200 million at a $10.2 billion valuation. More than 30,000 fintech companies now operate worldwide, and a growing portion are blockchain-focused.

The Investors Behind the Boom

Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) is the most active blockchain venture investor. Its dedicated crypto funds total more than $7.6 billion across four vehicles, according to its public disclosures. a16z invested in Coinbase, Uniswap, Optimism, Solana, and dozens of other blockchain companies. Paradigm, founded by Coinbase co-founder Fred Ehrsam and Matt Huang, manages more than $8 billion focused on crypto and Web3.

Traditional venture firms also participated. Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global, SoftBank, and Lightspeed Venture Partners all made significant blockchain investments between 2021 and 2024. Tiger Global alone invested in more than 30 crypto companies during the 2021 boom, according to The Information. Corporate venture arms of Visa, Mastercard, Samsung, and Google also made blockchain investments.

Geographic distribution of investment is shifting. While the US remains the largest market, accounting for roughly 50% of blockchain venture deals, Singapore, the UK, the UAE, and South Korea are growing as blockchain hubs. Singapore-based blockchain companies raised more than $1.5 billion in 2024 alone, according to The Block Research. Fintech innovation is accelerating across more than 80 countries, with blockchain investment as a significant component.

What Changed After the 2022 Downturn

The FTX collapse and the broader crypto market decline in 2022 fundamentally changed investor priorities. Pre-2022, investors favoured high-growth consumer platforms and speculative tokens. Post-2022, capital shifted toward infrastructure, security, compliance, and real-world asset tokenisation.

Funding for blockchain security companies surged. Chainalysis, which provides blockchain analytics to governments and financial institutions, was valued at $8.6 billion. Fireblocks, an institutional crypto custody and infrastructure platform, raised $550 million at a $8 billion valuation. These companies benefited from increased regulatory scrutiny and institutional demand for compliance tools.

Real-world asset tokenisation attracted new investment. Securitize raised $47 million and partnered with BlackRock to tokenise fund shares. Centrifuge raised $30 million for its platform that tokenises trade receivables and real estate loans. According to data on fintech revenue growth, the shift toward regulated, institutional-grade blockchain products is driving sustainable revenue streams.

The Outlook for Blockchain Investment

Blockchain venture funding is expected to grow in 2025 and 2026 as regulatory clarity improves and institutional adoption accelerates. The approval of spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs in the US has created a regulated on-ramp that benefits the entire blockchain ecosystem. Companies building the infrastructure to support institutional crypto adoption are well-positioned to raise capital.

Artificial intelligence and blockchain intersections are attracting fresh investment. Companies like Ritual, Bittensor, and Modulus Labs are combining AI compute with blockchain verification. This emerging category raised more than $500 million in 2024, according to Messari.

The $30 billion invested in blockchain startups over four years has built infrastructure that supports millions of users and processes trillions of dollars in transactions. The rise from 20 to over 300 fintech unicorns includes dozens of blockchain companies. As the technology matures and regulation stabilises, the next wave of investment is likely to be larger and more focused on companies generating revenue rather than speculative growth.