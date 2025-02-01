Experts Predict Final Resurgence of Ethereum Price Above $10,000 While This AI Coin Goes Viral

2024 was a great year for Ethereum after institutional interest and the ETH ETF. Analysts are expecting another rally for the Ethereum price in 2025, anticipating that its value will be well over $10,000. Meanwhile, a new player is rising. IntelMarkets (INTL) is one of the fast-growing AI-based crypto projects and is one of the best investment targets for 2025.

Why IntelMarkets (INTL) Is the AI Crypto to Watch

Ethereum has had its biggest exponential run and its market capitalization of over $400 billion puts a ceiling to the upside. The biggest trend of the decade, artificial intelligence, is a trait of a new AI-powered crypto exchange, IntelMarkets (INTL). INTL is not only an altcoin, but an AI based trading ecosystem to help traders gain an edge in the market.

Currently, INTL tokens are in ICO and offered at a discounted price of $0.082. With an announced listing of $0.11, IntelMarkets is set to shake up the crypto world with its launch. Analysts speculate that INTL tokens could 10x on launch day, with further adoption as more investors discover its value.

The AI-driven sophisticated trading algorithms of INTL analyze huge datasets in real time and help users make better decisions while trading. Through artificial intelligence and DeFi integration, IntelMarkets is changing the future of crypto trading by making it more efficient, profitable, and accessible to all. IntelMarkets is also an industry first-of-its-kind self-learning trading protocol. This practice of adjusting AI in real time to market situations is what helps the platform identify and adapt trading strategies as market conditions change.

ETH ETF Adoption Could Rally Ethereum Price To $10,000?

Ethereum has had high gains and significant corrections in its history. In 2021, Ethereum’s price reached its peak at $4,900 in November. That surge was primarily powered by the explosion of decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that depend on Ethereum blockchain. Since then, a major milestone which reflected positively on Ethereum’s price was the approval of the ETH ETF.

Coupled with the Bitcoin’s, the ETH ETF was the most successful launch of an exchange traded fund since gold. This led to a significant increase in the Ethereum price, as more and more institutional investors leveraged the ETH ETF. Most recently, the SEC approved the Bitwise ETH ETF, leading to a 5% boost in Ethereum’s price.

At press time, the Ethereum price is at $3,367.97 and is trading in line with its recovery from a bear market. Good news came for Ethereum in the form of Kraken’s announcement of ETH staking. Coupled with a projected increase in the global trading market, analysts claim Ethereum’s price will rise above $10,000 next cycle.

Final Thoughts

Although Ethereum is still a giant in the crypto market, its gains are smaller than those of upcoming projects. The next massive shift in crypto is at IntelMarkets (INTL), a crypto where AI and blockchain technology come together to offer the most advanced trading ecosystem up to this point.

IntelMarkets is a rare opportunity for investors who are seeking high-growth opportunities to be involved at the start of a project that could completely change crypto trading. With a presale price that is lower than its estimated debut value in the market, there is no question about the potential for huge gains.

