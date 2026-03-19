Ethereum vs Binance Coin Price Prediction and Why Remittix Is Being Labeled The Next 100x Crypto

Ethereum’s exchange supply has dropped to decade-low levels, yet ETH trades at $2,270; 54% below its October 2025 high per CoinDesk. BNB holds $675 as Binance’s auto-burn mechanism grinds supply toward a 100 million hard cap. Both ecosystems are thriving. Neither token is delivering the returns that early-stage investors demand.

That disconnect is why every Ethereum price prediction debate now includes a third name. Remittix, a PayFi protocol priced at $0.13 with over $29.7 million raised, is being labeled the next 100x crypto by top presale analysts targeting the $19 trillion global payments market. Here is how the numbers compare.

Ethereum Price Prediction: Strong Floor, Low Ceiling

After a sharp drop from its peak and extended sideways consolidation, Ethereum has entered a recovery phase and recently hit a new local high. It is now in a healthy corrective pullback as liquidity rebalances, setting up for the next potential upward move.

Spot Ethereum ETFs recorded $12.6 million in net inflows on March 10, per Farside Investors. The Glamsterdam upgrade targeting parallel transaction processing is on track for H1 with over 100 active Layer 2 networks now processing 31 million daily transactions on Ethereum.

The near-term Ethereum price prediction clusters around $2,000–$2,500 for H1 2026. Even bullish year-end targets of $4,500–$7,500 represent 2x–3x. ETH’s $270 billion cap needs hundreds of billions to move and no realistic Ethereum price prediction offers 40x.

BNB: Exchange Dominance Meets a $100 Billion Ceiling

BNB trades at $675 with a $96 billion market cap, ranked #4 on CoinMarketCap. The auto-burn mechanism has removed millions of tokens, targeting a permanent cap of 100 million BNB. CoinPedia sees BNB reaching $2,000 under strong adoption, while Changelly projects a December 2026 peak near $1,003.

Even the aggressive $2,000 target is a 3x. A 10x would push BNB to a $960 billion market cap—larger than Ethereum at its peak. The Ethereum price prediction ceiling applies here: large caps cannot deliver exponential returns.

Why The Next 100x Crypto Will Not Be a Large Cap

Ethereum needs $270 billion to double. BNB needs $96 billion. Both derive value from ecosystem activity. The next 100x crypto needs a different model: real-world cash flow from a massive market, at a valuation still in cents.

Remittix: The Cash-Flow Model That Makes It the Next 100x Crypto

Ethereum earns gas fees. BNB earns trading fees. Remittix earns conversion fees every time someone sends money home. That is the difference. According to Bloomberg, global remittances and payments move $19 trillion annually. The World Bank reports average fees of 6.4% on cross-border transfers; a $50 billion annual toll that Remittix is built to undercut.

Think of it as buying a toll road priced in cents, except this one is already collecting tolls. The wallet is live on the Apple App Store . Over 100 cryptocurrencies convert to 30+ currencies with same-day bank deposits. Every freelancer, nurse, or developer sending money across borders represents protocol revenue; not speculative volume.

Right now, over $29.7 million has been raised with the presale coming to a close with a bang. Remittix has secured listings on BitMart and LBank ensuring liquidity is available to investors on listing day.

Staking is up to 18% APY with zero tax and at $0.13, analysts are convinced a target ROI of between 40–50x is not farfetched given that the next 100x crypto conversation starts with projects that have revenue models, not just roadmaps.

Final Thoughts

The market is splitting in two right now. Ethereum and BNB are proven leaders, but even the strongest forecasts cap their upside at 2–4x this cycle. Remittix sits at just $0.13, already live with its iOS wallet, and is being modeled for 40–50x gains as adoption accelerates.

Big caps need billions to move the needle. Remittix simply needs users and that momentum is here. Tokens are vanishing stage by stage, and the 15% USDT affiliate bonus is still active on every investor dashboard.

This isn’t the time to wait. It’s the moment you decide: get in early, or watch it take off without you.

Click To Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix



FAQs

What is the Ethereum price prediction for 2026?

Near-term forecasts cluster around $2,000–$2,500. Standard Chartered references $7,500 under bullish scenarios and Citi cites $4,500. ETH trades at $2,270 with exchange supply at decade lows.

Will BNB reach $1,000 in 2026?

Changelly projects a BNB surge with December 2026 peak near $1,003. CoinPedia targets $2,000 under strong adoption. BNB trades at $675 with Binance’s auto-burn reducing supply toward 100 million tokens.

What is the next 100x crypto in 2026?

Remittix is gaining traction as the next 100x crypto with a live PayFi platform, $29.7 million raised, and a $0.13 entry targeting the $19 trillion global payments market.