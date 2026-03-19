Bitcoin price prediction sentiment has turned negative all of a sudden in March 2026, and the reasons are stacking up fast. BTC has fallen 42% from its October 2025 all-time high of $126,198, as profit-taking by long-term holders has sustained selling pressure across the board.

For investors watching their portfolios bleed, the real question isn’t whether Bitcoin recovers. It’s what to do while waiting, and whether Remittix is indeed the new best crypto to invest in.



Why Is Bitcoin Crashing?

The crash isn’t one thing. It’s several converging at once. The biggest structural driver was leverage. This is in the form of futures markets entering the sell-off with elevated open interest. Also, when the price began falling, forced liquidations created a cascade that pushed BTC from above $80,000 to the low $60,000 range.

Source: Groya on X

Macro pressure added fuel. Deutsche Bank analysts confirmed that US spot Bitcoin ETFs (which drove 2025’s rally) have seen billions in monthly outflows since October, removing the key source of demand that previously absorbed supply. Credit stress in the tech sector has also dragged on Bitcoin, which markets increasingly treat as a speculative tech-stock instrument rather than the uncorrelated hedge its supporters claim.

As CoinDesk reported , ZX Squared Capital’s CK Zheng warned that Bitcoin’s four-year cycle is playing out precisely on schedule. Also, the bear phase could extend further into 2026 before a genuine floor is established.

The Problem With Waiting on Bitcoin Price Prediction

Even in recovery, Bitcoin’s math is difficult. Moving a $1.3 trillion asset 40x requires the kind of capital inflows that don’t exist in a single cycle. Large caps preserve wealth. But they rarely build it the way early-stage assets can.

That gap is exactly where Remittix is drawing serious attention right now.

Remittix: The Presale That Changes Everything

At $0.13, Remittix analysis shows targets for mid-2026 at between $0.35 and $0.50. That’s a 40–50x window that still exists, but not for long. The presale has raised over $29.7 million across 40,000+ holders, with just $6 million in tokens remaining.

More CEX listings to follow with BitMart and LBank already confirmed, and the presale closing in on the $30 million milestone.

Bitcoin needs billions to double. Remittix needs a fraction of that capital to deliver multiples. That comparison is the reason experienced investors are rotating.

Utility That Doesn’t Wait for a Bull Market

Remittix converts crypto to fiat and routes payments to bank accounts across 60+ countries in minutes. The platform charges a flat 1% against the 5–10% that traditional remittance services extract from the $19 trillion global payments market.

The iOS wallet crossed 100,000 downloads. CertiK audited the contracts, found no critical vulnerabilities, and ranked Remittix number one among pre-launch tokens on its Skynet platform.

Every payment processed generates real fee revenue, independent of where Bitcoin trades this week.

The Window Is Closing

CoinDesk analysis suggests Bitcoin’s bear market bottom, measured in gold terms, may arrive as early as next month. But recovery in dollar terms could extend well into late 2026. Investors betting on that timeline need somewhere for their capital to work in the meantime.

Remittix offers exactly that: a live product, a closing presale, and imminent exchange listings at a price that disappears the moment open-market trading begins.

Click To Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix

FAQs

Why is Bitcoin crashing in 2026?

Bitcoin’s 2026 crash was driven by overleveraged futures markets triggering liquidation cascades, combined with sustained ETF outflows and broad risk-off sentiment across global markets.

What is the Bitcoin price prediction for the rest of 2026?

CoinDesk analysis places a potential Bitcoin bottom as early as April 2026 when measured in gold terms, making near-term upside conditional on macro conditions stabilising first.

What is the best crypto to invest in during a Bitcoin bear market?

Early-stage presales with live products and imminent exchange listings offer asymmetric returns that Bitcoin structurally cannot. With $29.7M raised, a live PayFi platform serving the $19 trillion payments market, and analyst targets of 40–50x from presale price, Remittix is one of the strongest opportunities currently open.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​