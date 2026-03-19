Bitcoin is struggling at $72,000. This comes as whale selling pressure builds and momentum weakens. XRP is attempting a recovery from recent lows. However, it remains trapped below key resistance levels with the broader trend still bearish.

Against that backdrop, Remittix is entering the final stage of its funding round with its platform launch approaching and over 40,000 holders already positioned. The market is navigating uncertainty at the top. The opportunity right now may be sitting further down the cap scale.



XRP Price Prediction: Relief Bounce Or Real Recovery

XRP is trading near $1.50, recovering from the $1.10 to $1.20 support zone that held through recent sessions, according to CoinMarketCap. Fundamentals show that the RSI is improving. And while that might signal strengthening short-term momentum, the bigger picture is more cautious.

XRP remains below both the 100-day and 200-day moving averages. This is an indicator that the overall trend is still bearish. The immediate resistance zone sits between $1.75 and $1.80. Clearing that level is the first requirement for any credible XRP price prediction pointing higher.

Analyst Egrag Crypto identified an ascending triangle pattern forming below the $1.65 to $1.70 resistance zone. The formation carries a 65% probability of breaking above that level and a 35% chance of rejection or false breakout.

External catalysts matter here. The Clarity Act and broader regulatory developments could influence the direction of any breakout attempt. A delay in regulatory progress increases the risk of rejection at current resistance.

Derivatives data from CoinGlass shows volume declining 34.87% to $4.79 billion, with open interest down 2.88% to $2.77 billion. The OI-weighted funding rate of 0.0029% reflects balanced positioning rather than strong directional conviction. Until XRP closes above $1.85 to $2.00 with conviction, the current move is best described as a relief bounce rather than a confirmed trend reversal.

Bitcoin Dumps: What The Whale Data Is Telling Us

Bitcoin is holding above $72,000. Still, the signals underneath are deteriorating. The 200-period EMA at $71,100 on the four-hour chart is acting as dynamic support. But the charts show are beginning to signal fading bullish momentum.

CryptoQuant analyst Darkfost reported that the 30-day moving average of BTC flowing into Binance has dropped to its lowest level since 2020, sitting at roughly 4,900 BTC per month. Fewer exchange inflows historically align with reduced retail selling pressure and bottoming conditions. The counterpoint is whale behaviour.

Analyst PelinayPA flagged a rising whale ratio on Binance, with large holders selling into short-term rallies and creating consistent resistance. The result is a market caught between two forces, pulling in opposite directions and producing sideways price action with volatility risk in both directions.

Remittix Platform Launch Nears As RTX Targets 40x Returns

While Bitcoin and XRP navigate uncertain terrain, Remittix is moving in one direction. The platform launch is approaching as the funding round is in its final stage. Right now, over 40,000 holders have already secured their position at $0.13.

The numbers make the case clearly. Bitcoin needs hundreds of billions in new capital to deliver a meaningful return from current levels. XRP needs a full regulatory and market cycle to revisit its highs. RTX at $0.13 is targeting 40 to 50x returns on a fraction of that capital requirement. That’s the asymmetry that early-stage investing is built on.

The $19 trillion global payments market is the target. Remittix connects crypto to fiat through a flat-fee model, supporting conversions across 40+ digital assets with direct bank account deposits. The Remittix Wallet is live on iOS today. Crypto-to-fiat functionality is coming soon. Android is in motion. The full ecosystem is being built and delivered on schedule.

Here is where Remittix stands as the platform launch approaches:

Over 40,000 holders have secured RTX at $0.13 with the funding round in its final stage

CertiK ranks RTX number one for pre-launch tokens with a fully verified team and audited contracts

and audited contracts BitMart and LBank have confirmed listings, with further exchange announcements still to come

The Remittix Wallet is live on iOS with crypto-to-fiat and Android functionality launching soon

The referral program remains active. Refer a new buyer and earn 15% of their purchase in USDT, claimable every 24 hours through the Remittix dashboard.

Conclusion

XRP price prediction models point to $1.75 to $1.80 as the immediate test and $2.40 to $2.50 as the next major target if the breakout confirms. Bitcoin is caught between whale selling and historically low exchange inflows.

Neither large cap is offering the kind of return profile that early-stage investors are looking for right now. Remittix is. The platform is launching soon, the listings are confirmed, and RTX is still at $0.13. That price is not permanent.

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FAQ

Why is Bitcoin price dropping in 2026?

Bitcoin is facing a combination of weakening momentum indicators and rising whale activity on Binance. CryptoQuant data shows large holders selling into short-term rallies while the RSI has dropped from near 64 to the low 40s. Exchange inflows are at their lowest since 2020, which historically signals reduced retail selling. However, whale-driven supply is offsetting that positive signal in the near term.

What is the next crypto to explode in 2026?

Remittix is one of the most compelling options currently available. With over 40,000 holders, $29.7 million raised, confirmed exchange listings, a live iOS wallet, and a platform launch approaching, RTX at $0.13 offers asymmetric upside that Bitcoin and XRP cannot replicate from their current market cap positions. The funding round is in its final stage and the price is moving soon.