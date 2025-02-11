EQX and Web3 is a Joke present Crypto Roast Comedy Night at Consensus Hong Kong

Prepare yourself for an evening where laughter reigns supreme, and cryptocurrency takes the hot seat.

Garage Society Wan Chai Lockhart – Join us for Web3 is a Joke Crypto Roast Comedy Night at the Consensus Hong Kong side event, a transformative experience featuring hilarious comedians, delicious libations, and unparalleled networking opportunities designed for crypto, Web3, and comedy lovers. Although the event is currently SOLD OUT, the waitlist is open, and so are sponsorship opportunities.

EQX & Web3 is a Joke presents Crypto Roast Comedy Night at Consensus Hong Kong, set to take place on February 19th, 2025, at Garage Society Wan Chai Lockhart. Hosted by Web3 is a Joke, this event promises to bring together crypto, Web3, and comedy lovers for a day filled with hilarious crypto roast jokes, tearing down Web3 and building it back up with non-stop laughter. Whether you’re looking to break away from the nerdy panels and need something new and exciting to laugh, learn, and link, Web3 is a Joke Crypto Roast Comedy Night is where you need to be.

This year’s lineup includes a reside chat with CEO of EQX, Kevin Hoang, moderated by Founder & Roastmaster Mona Shaikh, followed by a hilarious crypto roast with Graham Elwood, Steve Lee, Tamby Chan, and Garron Chiu, each offering unique insights into the world of crypto comedy. Attendees will have the chance to engage with comedians, network, and connect with sponsors with display booths, all designed to entertain, learn, and collaborate.

Our mission is to help with mass adoption through comedy. Web3 is a Joke serves as a platform to achieve two big goals: Build trust in crypto and educate through entertainment. Web3 is a Joke is the perfect gathering for aspiring entrepreneurs, crypto, tech, and Web3 enthusiasts along with creative minds and comedy lovers. Whether you’re looking to learn more about Web3 and crypto, network with the best, or just get some good laughs, you’ll find valuable opportunities to grow and learn.

Secure your spot at our exclusive event on our website by reserving your complimentary ticket today. The event is sold out, but the waitlist is open. Tickets are available at www.web3isajoke.io or on Luma. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Please email mona@web3isajoke.io.

The event kicks off at 7 pm and concludes at 11 pm. It will be held at Garage Society Wan Chai Lockhart, Beverly House, 1/F – 2/F & 4/F, Lockhart Rd, Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Strategically located in the heart of Wan Chai, just minutes from the MTR, the Wan Chai Lockhart event space boasts a prime location convenient for our event. For a full schedule and more details, visit our website www.web3isajoke.io.

“We are here to take the spookiness out of crypto and build the trust through laughter that Web3 deserves,” says Mona Shaikh, Founder & Roastmaster of Web3 is a Joke. “We are bringing comedy into the future.”

“At EQ Exchange, we believe that transparency and trust don’t have to come at the cost of fun and creativity. Partnering with Web3 Is a Joke and the Crypto Roast Comedy Night at Consensus Hong Kong is the perfect way to highlight the lighter side of our industry while sparking important conversations about accountability in Web3. Humor has a unique power to cut through the noise, and we’re thrilled to bring that energy to the forefront alongside such a talented and passionate team,” says Kevin Hoang, Founder and CEO of EQ Exchange.

Don’t miss out on this unparalleled opportunity to enjoy hilarious cryptoquips, network, and even learn something new. Sponsorship opportunities are still available, so email web3isajoke@gmail.com and follow us on X, Instagram, and YouTube @web3isajoke for the latest updates and announcements.

Web3 is a Joke is more than just an event; it’s a movement towards bridging the gap between entertainment and Web3. Join us on February 19th at 7 pm at Garage Society Wan Chai Lockhart and be a part of the change.

For more information about Web3 is a Joke, please contact Mona Shaikh at mona@web3isajoke.io. Visit our website at www.web3isajoke.io for further details.

Contact Info

Web3 Is A Joke

Mona Shaikh

web3isajoke@gmail.com