ElevenLabs Secures $180M in Series C to Transform Digital Voice Tech

ElevenLabs has secured $180M in Series C to transform digital voice tech.

ElevenLabs has secured $180M in Series C Funding.

This latest funding values ElevenLabs at $3.3 billion, tripling its valuation from one year before.

The Series C funding will power the next stage of AI audio, supporting research into more expressive and controllable voice AI.

How much did ElevenLabs secure in Series C funding?

ElevenLabs said on Thursday it has raised $180 million in a Series C funding round to make speech the new standard for digital interaction. The round was co-led by a16z and ICONIQ Growth, with new investors NEA, World Innovation Lab (WiL), Valor, Endeavor Catalyst Fund, and Lunate. Existing investors Sequoia Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Smash Capital, SV Angel, NFDG, and BroadLight Capital are also increasing their support.

The company said it is further partnering with strategic investors, including Deutsche Telekom, LG Technology Ventures, HubSpot Ventures, NTT DOCOMO Ventures, and RingCentral Ventures. This latest funding values ElevenLabs at $3.3 billion, tripling its valuation from one year before, and brings total funding to $281 million across four rounds since its founding in 2022.

Mati Staniszewski, CEO of ElevenLabs, said, “Speech is how we naturally communicate. This funding moves us closer to a world where digital interactions happen by voice – fluid, natural, and as effortless as a conversation.”

David George, general partner and head of a16z’s Growth Fund, remarked, “Voice is becoming a key part of how we interact with technology, and ElevenLabs is making it work at scale. We’re thrilled to continue to support their work in building the next generation of AI.”

Seth Pierrepont, General Partner at ICONIQ Growth, commented, “We believe ElevenLabs is redefining the way we connect with digital environments, placing voice at the very heart of these transformative interactions. We are thrilled to partner with such an innovative team and contribute to their extraordinary journey to help reshape the future of voice technology.”

The Series C funding

According to the report, the Series C funding will power the next stage of AI audio, supporting research into more expressive and controllable voice AI, expanding tools for developers and businesses scaling globally, and strengthening AI safety. The company is also working with key partners, including strategic investors joining this funding round, to ensure that its technology has the necessary nuance.

About ElevenLabs

ElevenLabs is an AI audio research and deployment company. Our mission is to make content universally accessible in any language and in any voice. Our research team develops AI audio models that generate realistic, versatile, and contextually aware speech, voices, and sound effects across 32 languages. Our product team tailors these models to the needs of everyday users, prosumers, and businesses.

Our technology is used to voice audiobooks and news articles, animate video game characters, help in film pre-production, localize media in entertainment, create dynamic audio content for social media and advertising, and train medical professionals. It has also given back voices to those who have lost them and helped individuals with accessibility needs in their daily lives.

We develop our tools mindful of their impact. AI voices offer a preview into the future of digital interaction and making them safe is our priority. Our goal is to ensure that our products are developed, deployed and used safely, while continuing to drive positive and creative applications.