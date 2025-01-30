 AI – The first Web3 Job Platform on Telegram announces the upcoming launch of AI Agent Job Bots after 4 months of rapid growth.

Unicast.ai, the first Web3 career hub on Telegram – Powered by AI, announces their plan to launch of a series of new product innovations including AI Agent Job Bots on Telegram with conversational capabilities following a successful four-month period of growth. In just four months, the platform has attracted more than 20,000 Web3 professionals and is now serving 90+ Web3 projects, making it the fastest-growing Web3 job platform. Unicast also hints on the upcoming introduction of a token as a key component to Unicast’s mission to decentralize recruitment and build a superior solution and ecosystem for connecting talent to Web3 projects.

Unicast.ai is changing the way Web3 projects and talent connect by creating a community- driven recruitment platform that leverages artificial intelligence, blockchain technology and integration on Telegram. The platform allows Web3 companies, job seekers and freelancers to connect on Telegram through Unicast mini-app and its network of job bots, providing users with a seamless way to find Web3 opportunities, apply for jobs or share openings with their contacts to generate referrals and earn token rewards.

The growth of Unicast.ai can be attributed to its innovative Telegram-native platform, its AI- powered job matching system and a fast growing ecosystem of Telegram job bots that can be integrated within any Telegram channel to boost the job openings exposure. Unicast’s founder, Dimitri Vardakas, explains: “Unicast connects talent with Web3 projects far more efficiently than traditional recruitment websites which are losing ground with the Web3 community”.

Unicast.ai is getting ready to release a series of new product features designed to further increase the platform’s value, including enhanced AI job matching and AI-agent Telegram bots with conversational capabilities that would be able to engage with users and facilitate their job search.

Additionally, the platform will soon introduce mechanisms to reward users who share job openings with their contacts and refer candidates.This community engagement approach is designed to build exponential growth by leveraging network effects to increase job visibility and drive user engagement. Following its rapid expansion, Unicast.ai is rolling out new product features and is preparing to integrate an ERC20 token into their platform and business model. The token is designed to accelerate the ecosystem’s growth, adding value to users through upcoming social components and a loyalty point system, allowing users to earn tokens for sharing openings or generating referrals.

Unicast is establishing itself as a disruptive leading platform in the rapidly evolving Web3 recruitment and freelancing space by decentralizing the recruitment process through community participation and cutting-edge technology.

For more information, visit unicast.ai.

About Unicast.ai:

Unicast.ai is the first Web3 Job Platform built on Telegram, AI-enhanced, designed to connect job seekers and freelancers with Web3 job opportunities. Powered by AI, Telegram bots, a mini-app and blockchain technology, Unicast.ai provides a next-generation platform for job seekers, freelancers, and Web3 projects to connect, reshaping the way the Web3 industry approaches recruitment, freelancing and talent acquisition.

Website: https://www.unicast.ai/

X: https://x.com/unicastai

Telegram Job Channel: https://t.me/unicastjobs Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Unicastai

Email: Team@unicast.ai