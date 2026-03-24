Bitmine disclosed 4.66 million ETH worth $11 billion and said the crypto slump is nearing its end. Dogecoin sits at $0.09, down 87% from its all time high, waiting for catalysts that take months to arrive. Pepeto is becoming one of the most watched meme exchanges of 2026, and with real exchange tools already running on the Ethereum blockchain. Built with zero fee trading, a SolidProof audit, and a former Binance expert on the team, Pepeto has raised more than $8 million in its presale. The next dogecoin is the entry that combines meme culture with exchange infrastructure, and Pepeto has both with a Binance listing approaching.

Next Dogecoin Gains Attention as Bitmine Loads $11 Billion in Crypto During the Dip

Bitmine disclosed $11 billion in total holdings on March 23, including 4.66 million ETH, according to CoinDesk. Chairman Tom Lee said ETH outperformed equities by 2,450 basis points since the Iran war started. Chainwire confirmed Bitmine bought 65,341 ETH last week alone. The institutional money is buying through fear, and the wallets positioning in the next dogecoin will profit the most when the recovery arrives.

Next Dogecoin: Where the Presale Math Beats Every Large Cap Recovery

Pepeto

Pepeto is a meme exchange on the Ethereum blockchain, with zero fee trading through PepetoSwap, a risk scorer that checks contracts before your capital touches anything dangerous, and a bridge that sends tokens across chains at zero cost. The ecosystem uses Pepeto’s token to power every corner of the exchange, and a successful presale with more than $8 million raised positions it for long term demand after the Binance listing.

The cofounder who built Pepe to $11 billion with zero products is behind Pepeto, and a former Binance expert on the dev team is driving the launch. SolidProof completed the audit before the presale opened. Analysts say Pepeto’s market path is dual purpose: meme driven branding with real exchange tools behind it.

The presale sits at $0.000000186 with 420 trillion supply. Staking at 194% APY compounds daily for wallets inside. Pepe reached $11 billion with the same supply and cofounder but zero products, and matching that from Pepeto’s entry is 150x. The Binance listing will make Pepeto’s price explode, and Pepeto holders will be the success stories this cycle produces. The next dogecoin is the one with the math that works before the listing, because Dogecoin reached billions in market cap with zero utility, and Pepeto has exchange tools DOGE never built.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin trades at $70,400 after bouncing 5% on the Iran ceasefire signal, according to Bloomberg. Strategy holds 762,099 BTC and filed a $42 billion program to buy more. BTC targets $100,000, roughly 40% from here. Bitcoin leads the recovery, but 40% over months will not make anyone rich. Pepeto’s listing delivers 150x in one event.

Solana (SOL)

Solana sits at $90, down 70% from $294, according to Coinbase. The staked SOL ETF launched with $9.1 million weekly inflows. Even $294 is 3.4x over quarters. SOL will recover, but the wallets searching for the the successor to DOGE want the returns that come from presale pricing and a Binance listing, not a slow grind back to old highs.

Next Dogecoin: Why Pepeto’s Listing Day Will Make the Stories This Cycle Remembers

Dogecoin reached a $90 billion market cap in May 2021 with zero exchange tools, zero audit, and nothing protecting the traders who bought in. Pepeto has all of those things and a Binance listing approaching. BTC will gain 40%. SOL will gain 3.4x. Pepeto’s listing compresses 150x into one event, and Pepeto holders will be the ones the rest of the market reads about. The Pepeto official website is where that entry is still open, and the wallets that do not move before the listing will spend this cycle wishing they had.

Enter the the next meme coin breakout before the Binance listing

FAQs

What is the next dogecoin with real exchange tools behind it?

Pepeto raised more than $8 million with zero fee trading, a SolidProof audit, and the cofounder of Pepe. DOGE had zero products. Pepeto has a full exchange.

Could the next dogecoin deliver 150x returns after the Binance listing?

Pepe reached $11 billion with the same supply and cofounder but zero tools. Matching that from Pepeto’s entry is 150x, and Pepeto has better products.

How does Pepeto compare to BTC and SOL as the next dogecoin?

BTC targets 40%. SOL targets 3.4x. The Pepeto official website gives presale access where 150x happens on one listing day.