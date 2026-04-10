The Ethereum Foundation just converted 5,000 ETH into stablecoins to keep funding development, and that tells you where the smart money sees the cycle heading. Institutions are not selling to exit, they are converting to build, and the cryptocurrency news cycle is shifting from fear to opportunity. While Cardano and Chainlink sit below resistance waiting for a catalyst, Pepeto is generating presale traction that turns quiet entries into the loudest returns of the cycle.

Ethereum Foundation Converts 5,000 ETH to Stablecoins to Fund Development

The Ethereum Foundation converted 5,000 ETH worth roughly $11 million into stablecoins through CoWSwap on April 9, directing funds toward research and ecosystem development according to CoinDeskand The Block. Funding builders instead of cashing out signals the next growth phase is underway and infrastructure tokens will lead.

Cryptocurrency News Spotlight: Pepeto, ADA, and LINK Compared

Pepeto

The exchange tools inside Pepeto are setting the stage for a breakout that the cryptocurrency news cycle has not priced in yet. The presale traction is unlike anything most traders have seen from a project this early, with over $8.8M raised while the broader market consolidated around uncertainty.

Compared to large caps trading at billions in market cap, Pepeto prices its entire working toolkit at a cost most traders would round to zero. Early holders who entered the presale weeks ago already watched their conviction compound as more wallets piled in behind them. At the core of Pepeto sits a swap engine that charges zero fees on every token pair across every chain, paired with a PepetoAI risk scorer that measures each trade’s danger level before the holder commits capital.

Given the rising demand, the working tools, and a confirmed Binance listing on the horizon, the cryptocurrency news around Pepeto is only getting louder. The cofounder who built the original Pepe token to an $11 billion market cap with zero products and the same 420 trillion supply is now building Pepeto with a full exchange behind it, and a former Binance expert sits on the dev team with a SolidProof audit already complete. Visit Pepeto before the listing shuts the presale permanently.

Cardano

Cardano trades near $0.25, down roughly 92% from its $3.10 all time high with an $8.8 billion market cap. CME launched ADA futures in February, giving institutions a regulated on ramp, but the token remains stuck inside a $0.25 to $0.29 range with both the 50 day and 200 day moving averages falling overhead according to CoinMarketCap.

The cryptocurrency news around ADA is dominated by patience. A break above $0.29 could open $0.45, but at this market cap even reaching prior highs only produces around 12x over years, not months.

Chainlink

LINK trades around $9.09, sitting 83% below its $52.70 all time high. The CCIP cross chain protocol continues expanding, and Chainlink’s deputy general counsel joined the SEC Crypto Task Force according to CoinGecko. Support holds at $8.30 with resistance at $9.40.

Despite strong fundamentals, LINK needs to reclaim $12 before any reversal confirms. The cryptocurrency news on Chainlink is bullish long term, but the $8 to $16 range for April means holders face months before meaningful returns arrive.

The Bottom Line

The Ethereum Foundation is converting ETH to fund builders, and that cryptocurrency news confirms the cycle is shifting to expansion. Cardano and Chainlink offer solid fundamentals, but billion dollar market caps mean every dollar chases single digit multiples over months.

Early holders are already positioning through the Pepeto official website because the cofounder proved what 420 trillion supply and zero products could become when they built Pepe to $11 billion, and this time a working exchange, a SolidProof audit, and a confirmed Binance listing sit behind the same supply, making the reader’s presale entry a 150x return if the cofounder matches what they already delivered with less. The presale closes on listing day, and the gap between fractions of a cent and the open market price is the entire wealth difference.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the biggest cryptocurrency news story this week?

The Ethereum Foundation converting 5,000 ETH to fund development confirms the cycle is shifting to growth, but for early stage returns the biggest story is Pepeto’s confirmed Binance listing with a working exchange ecosystem and a presale above $8.8M.

Is it too late to enter early stage crypto projects in 2026?

Pepeto’s presale is still open, pricing a full exchange with zero fee swaps at fractions of a cent. Once the Binance listing opens, the presale closes permanently and the early stage window shuts.

Which token could deliver 100x returns based on current cryptocurrency news?

Pepeto’s presale pricing, confirmed listing, and the track record of its cofounder who built Pepe to $11 billion make it the strongest candidate. Visit the Pepeto official website for full details.