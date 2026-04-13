BlackRock’s ETHA surpassed $6.5 billion in assets and cumulative spot ETH ETF inflows reached $11.6 billion, proving the largest asset manager on the planet is not slowing down on crypto. Institutional money is arriving at a pace this cycle has not seen, and the tokens positioned ahead of that wave carry the most distance.

Pepeto, built by the same cofounder who launched the original Pepe coin to $11 billion with zero products and the same 420 trillion supply, has collected over $8 million during extreme fear and targets 150x from the presale entry before the confirmed Binance listing opens trading.

Crypto Update: BlackRock ETH Holdings Cross $6.5B as Staking ETFs Open New Demand

BlackRock’s ETHA crossed $6.5 billion in AUM with cumulative ETH ETF inflows at $11.6 billion, per CoinGecko. Staking enabled ETFs launched in early 2026 allowing investors to earn native rewards through regulated vehicles, per CoinMarketCap. The numbers prove institutional adoption is permanent, and presale entries positioned before that wall of capital fully arrives carry the widest distance.

Institutional Wave and the Token Set to List Before the Market Catches Up

Pepeto: The Presale Where the Cofounder Proved the Math Already Works

Institutional inflows confirm the cycle is turning, but the entries with the most distance are not the large caps absorbing those billions. Pepeto is the presale created by the developer behind the first Pepe token that reached $11 billion without exchange infrastructure, and this time a working platform with zero fee trading sits behind it, with SolidProof fully auditing every single contract.

PepetoSwap handles trades at zero cost so profits stay intact on every position the presale wallet opens or closes, and the bridge transfers tokens across chains without fees so capital moves freely between networks instead of losing value to each transfer. Over $8 million collected during extreme fear at a score of 16 proves wallets inside already ran the numbers on where the listing takes the price.

Holders collect 185% APY on staked tokens as the listing date approaches, and the same cofounder built the original Pepe to $11 billion with zero products and the same 420 trillion supply, meaning matching that price gives 150x from the current $0.000000186 entry.

This crypto update confirms the macro is turning, and doing it again with a working exchange behind the same supply is a pattern repeating, not a guess. Even if BTC hits $100,000, the listing converts presale wallets into returns that make a 1.4x from Bitcoin look like standing still.

BTC: Institutional Favorite but Distance Limited

BTC holds $71,170 per CoinDesk, backed by massive ETF inflows. This crypto update around BTC is positive, but $71,000 to $100,000 is a 1.4x that takes months. Presale entries carry what BTC cannot deliver from its cap.

SOL: Strong Network but Grinding

SOL trades at $82.35 per CoinGecko, with Firedancer live and commodity classification. This crypto update for SOL adds catalysts, but $83 to $200 is a 2.4x that takes the year.

Crypto Update: The Pattern Already Worked and It Is Repeating

On a wider level, BlackRock stacking billions confirms institutional commitment. In the presale space, the proven pattern is repeating. This crypto update shows BTC recovering past $71,000 and ETH attracting institutional record flows with BlackRock leading, but the same cofounder built Pepe to $11 billion with zero products and the same 420 trillion supply, and matching that proven price gives 150x from the presale entry because the Pepeto official website is where wallets enter a pattern that already worked, not a guess.

The confirmed Binance listing is the event that converts every presale position into the returns that BTC and ETH holders chasing 2x will spend the year wishing they had, and the Pepeto official website is the entry before trading opens and the presale price becomes the floor that every buyer who waited pays above while the early wallets collect the distance they locked in.

Click To Visit Pepeto official Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the biggest crypto update in April 2026?

BlackRock ETH holdings crossed $6.5 billion, cumulative ETF inflows hit $11.6 billion, and staking ETFs launched opening new institutional demand channels.

How does this crypto update affect presale entries?

Institutional capital at record levels confirms the cycle, and Pepeto’s confirmed Binance listing targets 150x from the presale available right now.

Is Pepeto the right entry during this crypto update?

More than $8 million raised during extreme fear with the same Pepe cofounder and 420 trillion supply proves the math already worked once and is repeating now.