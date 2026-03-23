Crypto News Today: Ripple (XRP) is No Longer the Dark Horse as Whales Pivot to AlphaPepe for 100x Gains

You held XRP through the SEC lawsuit, the settlement, the ETF launches, and the commodity classification. You earned that conviction. But the dark horse narrative is dead. XRP at $1.40 with an $88 billion market cap and whales distributing $6 billion since the $3.65 peak is not a dark horse. It is a fully discovered asset trading at mature infrastructure pricing where the 100x math stopped working the moment the market cap crossed $50 billion. The traders who made generational wealth from XRP did it below $0.01 before the first major exchange listing. That entry does not exist anymore. The entry that replicates it lives at AlphaPepe at $0.00790 with a Q2 listing that has not happened yet and a market cap so small it does not register on any institutional radar.

XRP’s Dark Horse Days Ended When $652 Million Hit Binance in One Week

The numbers tell the story better than any analyst prediction. Since XRP’s $3.65 all-time high in July 2025, whales have cashed out roughly $6 billion. A single week in late February saw $652 million flow into Binance, the largest weekly inflow of 2026. Exchange reserves that had been declining for months reversed direction overnight. Sixty percent of XRP holders are sitting on unrealized losses with cost bases above the current price which means every rally runs into a wall of sellers trying to break even before they can breathe.

The catalysts are real. Six spot ETFs hold over $1 billion. The CLARITY Act is progressing. Japan reclassified crypto assets. BlackRock is reportedly exploring a spot XRP product. Every one of these developments is bullish for XRP’s institutional positioning. None of them change the return math from an $88 billion base. A move to $4 from $1.40 is a 2.8x. A move to $8 is a 5.7x. Those are institutional returns for institutional capital. They are not the returns that turned early XRP holders into millionaires.

AlphaPepe Targets 100x That XRP’s $88 Billion Cap Cannot Produce

$0.00790 Entry With a Q2 Listing and No Whale Distribution Overhead

AlphaPepe is priced at $0.00790 with a planned listing at $0.05 and a DEX launch confirmed for Q2 2026 followed by a Tier 1 CEX debut. There is no $6 billion in whale distribution overhead. There is no $652 million flowing into exchange sell walls. The presale has raised over $600,000 with more than 6,700 holders and 100 new wallets joining daily. The dev is a former Shibarium team member. AlphaSwap, the project’s cross-chain DEX with built-in intelligence tools, goes live around listing. The project holds a 10/10 BlockSAFU audit and tokens land in your wallet instantly with no vesting and no delays.

A $500 entry at $0.00790 gives you roughly 63,291 tokens. At the $0.05 listing that is $3,164. At $0.50 it is $31,645. At $1.00 it is $63,291. XRP needs to reach $14 from $1.40 for a 10x which requires a $860 billion market cap larger than every cryptocurrency except Bitcoin. AlphaPepe reaches 10x at a market cap that would not crack the top 500. The presale price increases every seven days and the Q2 listing creates price discovery independent of whether XRP’s whale distribution has ended or not.

XRP Whales Distribute While AlphaPepe Holders Accumulate

XRP whales are selling because they already captured their returns. The smart money that entered below $0.50 has been taking profits systematically for nine months. The 60% of holders sitting underwater are providing exit liquidity for the whales who got in early. That is the lifecycle of every mature asset and XRP is firmly in the distribution phase.

AlphaPepe is in the accumulation phase. New wallets join at 100 per day. Staking locks up to 85% APR remove tokens from potential sell supply. The dark horse label belongs to the asset that has not been discovered yet, not the one with $88 billion in market cap and six ETFs on regulated exchanges.

You can hold XRP and target $4 to $8 over the next year which is a respectable return from a mature asset. Or you can enter AlphaPepe at $0.00790 and target the 100x that XRP offered a decade ago and can never offer again from its current valuation. The presale is live, the price is climbing, and Q2 is approaching.

Join the AlphaPepe presale now before exchange listings change everything.

FAQs

Why is XRP no longer a dark horse?

At $88 billion market cap with six ETFs and commodity classification, XRP is a fully discovered institutional asset where 100x returns are mathematically impossible.

How much have XRP whales sold since the peak?

Approximately $6 billion since the $3.65 all-time high in July 2025, with $652 million flowing into Binance in a single week in late February 2026.

How does AlphaPepe offer 100x when XRP cannot?

At $0.00790 AlphaPepe reaches 100x at a market cap that XRP generates in a single day of trading volume while XRP needs $860 billion for a 10x.

Disclaimer:

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Cryptocurrency investments carry risk, including total loss of capital.

All market analysis and token data are for informational purposes only and do not constitute financial advice. Readers should conduct independent research and consult licensed advisors before investing.

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