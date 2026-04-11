Crypto News Today: Bitcoin Reclaims $90k as AlphaPepe Presale Stages Sell Out in Record Time

Bitcoin broke $90,000 on Friday. Trading at $90,742 during the New York session, up 3.2%, snapping a stretch of consolidation that had the market questioning whether the recovery had genuine legs. It did. US buying returned. Binance taker buy volume surged alongside the move. The symmetrical triangle that technical analysts had been watching for weeks broke upward and the target it pointed at was exactly where the price went.

This is what a structural recovery looks like rather than a ceasefire bounce. The buying is coming from US sessions. The volume is aggressive rather than passive. The $90K level that once acted as a floor before the Q1 correction is being reclaimed not just tested.

While Bitcoin rewrites the narrative at $90K, AlphaPepe presale stages are selling out in record time. Each round fills faster than the one before it. Stage 11 sold out. Stage 12 is live at $0.01422. Over $800,000 raised. 7,500+ holders. The market recovering does not slow this window down. It accelerates it.

Bitcoin at $90K and What the Recovery Means for the Broader Market

Bitcoin reclaiming $90,000 on aggressive US session buying is the technical confirmation that the Q1 correction has been digested. The symmetrical triangle breakout that Cointelegraph’s analysis identified was the compressed price action of weeks resolving in a single directional move. When the break came it came with volume. That combination, breakout plus volume, is the structural signal that separates a genuine recovery from a dead cat bounce.

The $90K reclaim also resets the conversation around the institutional targets. Standard Chartered’s $150K and Bernstein’s $150K year-end targets were modelled from a base that required Bitcoin to first recover from the Q1 lows. That recovery is now confirmed. The $90K reclaim is not the destination. It is the foundation the destinations are built on.

The broader altcoin market moves with Bitcoin at these inflection points. When BTC clears $90K and holds it the capital that had been sitting in stablecoins and large-cap safe positions starts to look for the next multiplication entry. The presale market is where that capital lands first.

Stages Selling Out in Record Time as Bitcoin Recovery Builds

Not Launched on DEX Yet. Stage 11 Sold Out. Over $800,000 Raised. Stage 12 at $0.01422.

AlphaPepe is at $0.01422 in Stage 12 with over $800,000 raised from 7,500+ holders and 100 new wallets entering daily. Each stage has been closing faster than the previous one as the Q2 DEX launch brings the first pricing event closer. AlphaSwap is live as a cross-chain AI-powered DEX generating real trading fee revenue before any exchange has listed the token. The person behind AlphaSwap spent years inside the Shibarium team at Shiba Inu, an infrastructure operation that crossed 500 million mainnet transactions, before building this. A 10/10 BlockSAFU audit was completed before public capital entered. Every purchase delivers tokens to your wallet instantly with no lockup period. Staking at 85% APR is available from the first day. Buyers entering $1,000 or more can use code ALPHA30 for a 30% bonus on their token allocation.

At $0.01422 a $1,000 entry produces 70,323 tokens. Analysts targeting $1.50 at Q2 DEX launch put that at around $105,485. At $3.50 ahead of the Tier 1 CEX debut those tokens approach $246,131. Bitcoin reclaiming $90K is the macro foundation being reset. The presale capital that moves when BTC confirms a structural recovery is exactly the capital that looks for Stage 12 before it closes. Each stage sells out faster than the one before. Bitcoin at $90K makes the next close faster still.

Join the AlphaPepe presale before Stage 12 sells out.

FAQs

Why did Bitcoin reclaim $90K as crypto news today?

Bitcoin broke $90,000 trading at $90,742 during the Friday New York session on aggressive US buying with Binance taker buy volume surging. The symmetrical triangle breakout that technical analysts had been tracking resolved upward with confirmation volume, signalling a structural recovery from the Q1 lows rather than another ceasefire-driven sentiment bounce.

What could a $1,000 Stage 12 entry with ALPHA30 be worth at Q2 launch?

At $0.01422 with ALPHA30 a $1,000 entry produces 91,420 tokens worth around $137,130 at $1.50 and $319,970 at the $3.50 Tier 1 projection.

Why are AlphaPepe presale stages selling out in record time as Bitcoin reclaims $90K?

Each AlphaPepe stage closes faster than the previous one as the Q2 DEX launch compresses the decision window for buyers. Bitcoin reclaiming $90K on structural buying confirms the macro recovery, which releases capital from defensive positions into presale entries before the first market price is assigned at Q2 listing.

Disclaimer:

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Cryptocurrency investments carry risk, including total loss of capital.

All market analysis and token data are for informational purposes only and do not constitute financial advice. Readers should conduct independent research and consult licensed advisors before investing.

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