Central Bank Digital Currencies Are Now Live in 11 Countries: A Progress Report

Central bank digital currencies are now live in 11 countries and in advanced pilot stages in 25 more. The Atlantic Council’s CBDC Tracker, updated in March 2026, shows that 134 countries representing 98% of global GDP are exploring CBDCs. Two years ago, CBDCs were a theoretical discussion. They are now operating financial infrastructure, with combined transaction volumes exceeding $42 billion per month across all live deployments.

Which Countries Have Launched

The Bahamas launched the Sand Dollar in October 2020, making it the first CBDC. Nigeria launched the eNaira in October 2021. Jamaica launched JAM-DEX in June 2022. Since then, eight more countries have moved to full deployment. China’s digital yuan (e-CNY) is the largest by volume, processing $28 billion per month across 26 pilot cities, according to the People’s Bank of China.

India launched the digital rupee (e-Rupee) retail pilot in December 2022 and expanded it to 5 million users across 13 cities by March 2026. Brazil’s Drex platform entered limited public deployment in January 2026, with a focus on tokenized asset settlement rather than consumer payments. The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank’s DCash serves eight island nations.

The global digital payments market is projected to hit $20 trillion, and CBDCs represent a new category of digital payment instrument issued and backed by central banks rather than private companies.

What CBDCs Can Do That Existing Systems Cannot

The case for CBDCs varies by country, but three capabilities recur across implementations. First, programmability. CBDCs can carry conditions. A government subsidy payment can be programmed to expire after 90 days or to be spent only at approved vendors. China has tested this in several pilot programs, distributing digital yuan vouchers that must be spent within specific timeframes at specific merchant categories.

Second, financial inclusion without intermediaries. In countries with low bank account penetration, a CBDC can be held in a mobile wallet without requiring a traditional bank account. The eNaira was designed for this purpose. Nigeria has 40 million adults without bank accounts, according to the Central Bank of Nigeria. The eNaira wallet requires only a phone number and basic identification, a lower bar than traditional bank account opening.

Third, cross-border settlement. The BIS Innovation Hub’s Project mBridge connects the central banks of China, Thailand, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Hong Kong in a multi-CBDC platform for cross-border payments. Transactions on mBridge settle in seconds at a fraction of the cost of correspondent banking. In its pilot phase, mBridge processed $22 million in real cross-border transactions.

Fintech is expanding financial access for over 1.7 billion unbanked adults, and CBDCs designed for financial inclusion could accelerate that expansion by providing a government-issued digital payment option that does not require a private bank relationship.

The European and American Approaches

The European Central Bank is developing the digital euro and aims for a legislative framework by 2027. The digital euro would be available to all eurozone residents, held in wallets provided by banks and payment service providers. The ECB has stated that the digital euro will not replace cash and will include privacy protections, with offline payment capability for small transactions.

The United States has taken a different path. The Federal Reserve published its discussion paper on a potential U.S. CBDC in January 2022 and has not committed to issuing one. The political landscape shifted when a 2024 executive order explicitly opposed a retail CBDC, citing privacy concerns. Research continues at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York through Project Cedar, which focuses on wholesale CBDC for interbank settlement rather than retail use.

Fintech investment surpassed $210 billion in recent years, and CBDC infrastructure companies have attracted growing VC interest. Bitt, which built the DCash platform for the Eastern Caribbean, raised $27 million. Consensys, R3, and Ripple are all providing technology for CBDC pilot programs in multiple countries.

Privacy and Surveillance Concerns

The most significant criticism of CBDCs is the surveillance potential. A CBDC issued by a central bank could theoretically allow the government to monitor every transaction a citizen makes, freeze accounts without judicial process, or program restrictions on what individuals can buy. These are not hypothetical concerns. China’s digital yuan includes the ability to set spending limits and expiration dates on government-distributed funds.

The design response has been to build privacy into the architecture. The ECB’s digital euro proposal includes offline payments under 100 euros that would not be visible to the central bank. The Bank of England’s CBDC consultation specifies that the central bank would not have access to individual transaction data. Brazil’s Drex uses a permissioned blockchain that limits data access to regulated entities.

The global fintech market is expected to reach $556 billion by 2030, and the regulatory and design decisions made about CBDCs in the next two to three years will shape whether central bank digital currencies become a privacy-respecting payment option or a government surveillance tool.

What CBDCs Mean for Fintech Companies

For payment processors, CBDCs are both a threat and an opportunity. A CBDC that allows direct consumer-to-merchant payments at zero cost competes with card-based payment processing. But CBDCs also require wallets, user interfaces, merchant acceptance systems, and integration with existing financial infrastructure. Fintech companies that build on CBDC rails could capture distribution without bearing the cost of issuing money.

75% of banks now collaborate with fintech startups, and CBDC implementation is accelerating those partnerships. Banks will be the primary distribution channel for CBDCs in most jurisdictions, but fintech companies will build the applications that make CBDCs usable.

The 11 countries with live CBDCs represent a small fraction of the global economy. The 25 in advanced pilots include major economies like Brazil, India, and the eurozone. If even half of those pilots move to deployment by 2028, CBDCs will become a standard component of the global payment infrastructure. The technology works. The policy debates are ongoing. The deployment decisions are happening now.