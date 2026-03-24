If you could rewind time and buy Dogecoin at $0.001 or grab Shiba Inu before it turned $650 into $1.7 million, would you do it? Most missed those moments. But in 2026, the bull run cycle is loading with the same signals: whales buying during fear, institutions entering through ETFs, and a presale filling faster every week. Pepeto, built by the cofounder who took Pepe from nothing to $7 billion, has raised more than $8 million ahead of the Binance listing.

The Bull Run Cycle Is Loading: Whales Stack 270,000 BTC as Fear Index Holds at 8 for 46 Days

Whale wallets accumulated 270,000 BTC over 30 days during the longest extreme fear streak since 2022, according to Spoted Crypto. The Fear and Greed Index held at 8 for 46 straight days while miners lose $19,000 per coin at $88,000 production cost, according to CoinDesk. Every previous time whales accumulated during extreme fear, the next leg delivered returns that made headlines for years. The same pattern is forming right now, and the presale that lists into the early stages of this move is the one that captures the full distance.

The Bull Run Cycle: Where to Position Before the Recovery Turns Into the Next Leg

Pepeto

Though Dogecoin has been around for over a decade and still ranks in the top ten, it continues to be a legacy coin with limited room left. The bull run cycle rewards the entries that happen before the move, not during it. Pepeto is that entry right now. The cofounder who created the original Pepe coin and took nothing to $7 billion is building a full exchange with a former Binance expert on the team, and SolidProof verified every contract before the presale opened.

More than $8 million has flowed in at $0.000000186, and each round fills faster as the Binance listing approaches. PepetoSwap removes every fee from your trades so your money stays whole, and the cross chain bridge moves assets between networks at zero cost so what you send is what arrives.

The presale is giving early holders the same kind of positioning that Shiba Inu offered in 2020 before a $10 entry became millions, and the same 420 trillion supply that Pepe used to reach $11 billion with nothing sits underneath a project with real exchange infrastructure. Staking at 194% APY adds to positions while whales stack 270,000 BTC during fear and the next leg builds underneath the surface.

Looking ahead, every cycle ended the same way: the wallets that found the right project early built wealth, and the wallets that waited bought at the top. Pepeto will not stay at this price. The listing will erase it. The wallets inside will make the money. The people who waited for the cycle to confirm before entering will pay the premium the early wallets are avoiding right now.

Cardano (ADA)

Cardano trades at $0.26 with SEC commodity status confirmed, according to Phemex. The Leios upgrade promises faster throughput and staking ETFs are legally clear. But ADA sits 90% below its $2.50 peak from 2021. Even a full recovery to $1 during this cycle is roughly 4x and takes months. Pepeto offers what ADA’s market cap blocks because the presale to listing gap produces in weeks what large caps take years to deliver.

BNB

BNB holds at $637 after the Maxwell upgrade boosted block speeds, according to CoinDesk. Binance remains the dominant exchange and BNB benefits from every volume spike during recoveries. But BNB peaked above $720 and a return there is barely 15%. Pepeto is where the real multiples live because the presale to listing distance creates wealth BNB’s $90 billion cap cannot produce.

The Bull Run Cycle: Every Cycle Ended the Same Way and Pepeto Is the Entry for This One

Every cycle ended the same way. The wallets that found the right project early built wealth. The ones that waited bought at higher prices from those who moved first. This is not a prediction. It happened every time. Pepeto is where the early entry exists right now with a cofounder who proved it, exchange tools ready, and a listing approaching. The Pepeto official website is where those wallets are entering. The next leg will reward the wallets positioned during the fear, and the ones still waiting will carry that decision into the next year.

The entries on the official website of Pepeto during this fear phase are the positions that the next leg will reward most.

FAQ

When does the next bull run cycle start? Whale wallets added 270,000 BTC during 46 days of extreme fear, a pattern that preceded every major rally. The next leg is loading right now.

How should I position for the bull run cycle? Large caps anchor the base, and the Pepeto official website offers the early stage entry that captures the full distance when the Binance listing arrives.

Is Pepeto a good entry before the bull run cycle? Pepeto has more than $8 million raised, a SolidProof audit, and the cofounder who built Pepe to $7 billion with nothing, making it the strongest presale entry for this cycle.