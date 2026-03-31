Ethereum daily transactions reached an all time high of 2.8 million in January 2026, proving that network usage continues growing even as the price drops. That signal tells investors the adoption is real even when charts look bearish, because usage growing while prices fall has preceded every major recovery in crypto history. Every cycle produces winners who entered during fear and collected returns during recovery. Pepeto is that fear entry with more than $8 million raised, a confirmed Binance listing, and an exchange already live.

ETH Transaction Record Confirms Bull Run Cycle Adoption Is Growing

Ethereum daily transactions hit an all time high of 2.8 million on January 15, with active addresses peaking at 1 million per day, according to Fidelity. This contrasts sharply with the 2018 and 2022 bear markets where usage fell alongside price. SVB Research reported that stablecoins running on Ethereum broke $34 trillion in transaction volume during 2025. This bull run cycle differs from previous ones because usage continues growing even as prices decline, a pattern that historically precedes the strongest recoveries in crypto history.

Tokens Positioned for the Bull Run Cycle Recovery

Pepeto

Every bull run cycle produces a small group of winners who entered during fear and collected returns during recovery that the rest of the market spent years trying to replicate. The listing is the event that permanently separates the wallets that entered from everyone who reads about them afterward. The reader is looking at that exact setup right now.

Pepeto is the strongest entry this cycle because the Binance listing creates a recovery catalyst that does not need the broader market to move first. The mind behind the original Pepe coin built every tool on this exchange, and SolidProof verified every contract powering it.

The problems that cost investors during any cycle are unsafe contracts and slow cross chain movement. Pepeto’s risk scorer evaluates any contract instantly. PepetoSwap handles trades across six blockchains without order book delays, giving holders the speed to capture entries the moment they form. A Binance veteran built the exchange architecture, and the 420 trillion token supply matches the original Pepe, creating the math that analysts use when projecting 100x or greater from the listing. Both products operate on a live exchange today, giving holders working infrastructure while the recovery forms.

Over $8 million committed at $0.000000186 during the cycle’s deepest fear. Holders earn 191% APY through staking for positions locked before listing. Analysts project 100x or greater after Binance trading opens. Every cycle drew a line between wallets that entered during fear and everyone who waited for recovery to confirm it. The Binance listing draws that line for Pepeto. Every position built during fear places the reader in the group that acted during fear, and the listing is the event that delivers the returns the rest of the cycle talks about.

ETH

ETH traded near $2,024 on March 30, according to CoinGecko. Down 60% from its peak despite record transaction activity. The Pectra upgrade and staking ETF payouts add bull run cycle catalysts. Analyst targets range from $4,500 to $7,000. Recovery to $4,950 delivers roughly 147%. ETH remains the strongest Layer 1 hold, but the timeline competes with presale entries that deliver multiples from one listing.

BNB

BNB traded near $608 on March 30, according to CoinMarketCap. The Binance token sits 12% below its cycle high. Strong burn mechanics and exchange utility provide stability during the bull run cycle. A push to new highs offers modest returns. BNB is a portfolio anchor, but not where the biggest multipliers live.

Conclusion

ETH transactions hitting all time highs while prices drop confirms this cycle is building adoption before the recovery arrives. ETH and BNB will benefit when it does, but their returns need months. Pepeto was built for this exact moment because the wallets that entered during fear in every cycle collected returns the rest spent years chasing. The listing separates those wallets from everyone else. Every position at the Pepeto official website places the reader in the group that entered during fear, and the Binance listing is where that decision delivers returns that define what the rest of this cycle remembers.

Visit Pepeto official website for the strongest bull run cycle entry before listing.

FAQs

Why do record ETH transactions matter for the bull run cycle?

Usage growing while prices drop preceded every major recovery. Pepeto benefits with a confirmed Binance listing positioned for recovery returns.

Is ETH the strongest bull run cycle investment?

ETH targets 147% to previous highs. Pepeto targets 100x from one listing event.

What is the top bull run cycle entry right now?

Enter at the Pepeto official website. SolidProof audit, $8 million raised during fear, live exchange, and confirmed Binance listing positioned for recovery returns.