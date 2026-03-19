The CEO of a major Australian crypto exchange has informed regulators of plans to pursue a market license to enable regulated trading of real world assets. This development occurs as the solana price prediction from analysts signals the asset is approaching a major price wall. The bull run cycle is building, and investors are seeking better alternatives for maximum returns.

Interestingly, Pepeto has caught significant attention as the exchange ecosystem project whales are loading before the bull run cycle fully starts. The team built three exchange products that, when combined, form a powerful trading platform for investors to discover and capture market opportunities at their earliest stages. Whales understand this pattern. They loaded FLOKI during the 2021 dip and rode it from fractions of a cent to billions in market cap. Now they are accumulating Pepeto at $0.000000186 with $8.1M raised and exchange listings approaching.

BTC Markets targets RWA license amid global tokenization surge

A major Australian exchange has disclosed plans to secure a license that will allow trading of tokenized real world assets in a regulated environment. The CEO said the license will enable tokenized equities, bonds, and other assets to be offered alongside cryptocurrencies. Conservative projections place tokenized markets near $22 trillion by 2030.

According to CoinDesk, on 17 March Bitcoin approached $74,000 with the total altcoin market cap reaching $1.1 trillion and now on 18 Marchit’s trading around $71.247 . PEPE surged 20% and open interest jumped 8% to $112 billion.

Projects positioned for the bull run cycle

Pepeto’s exchange ecosystem as the bull run cycle closes in

Pepeto is a rising exchange ecosystem that simplifies cross chain trading and brings everything together in one platform. The team is building PepetoSwap for cross chain swaps, Pepeto Bridge for moving assets between blockchains, and Pepeto Exchange for a complete trading platform. All three products are close to ready for public launch.

Pepeto is closing in on exchange listings, and once those arrive, the presale pricing of $0.000000186 will be gone permanently. The smart contract is audited by SolidProof, staking at 196% APY rewards holders, and the PEPE cofounder behind this already built a coin worth $7 billion. The bull run cycle rewards early positioning, and Pepeto’s $8.1M raised shows that serious capital is already committed.

Solana price prediction: Key resistance awaits traders

Solana is approaching a key resistance level, and traders are watching it closely in anticipation of a breakout. Network activity has boomed after record stablecoin volume and new partnership announcements. Analysts say there will be limited sell pressure if Solana breaks through the current ceiling. Otherwise, Solana targets will aim lower. Currently SOL trades at $90, and the Solana future price is projected to hit $100 if it breaks past $95. But the bull run cycle will reward early projects far more than established large caps, which is why whales loaded FLOKI early and are now loading Pepeto.

Bittensor: TAO grabs Silicon Valley attention

Early March has seen attention shift to Bittensor’s TAO as market movements and ecosystem developments spark optimism. Over the past seven days TAO has risen to around $268 as buyers returned. The price rally was accompanied by an increase in market capitalization to $2.1 billion. A prominent Silicon Valley investor name dropped TAO as an interesting project within the AI domain. But TAO at $268 with a $2.1 billion market cap cannot deliver the multiples that Pepeto at $0.000000186 can before the bull run cycle fully kicks in.

The bottom line

The bull run cycle is building fast, and the whales who always make the most money are not sitting in Bitcoin at $71,000 or Solana at $90. They are accumulating early stage projects like Pepeto at $0.000000186 with $8.1M raised, a PEPE cofounder, SolidProof audit, 196% APY staking, and three exchange products close to launch. The same pattern played out with FLOKI, Dogecoin, and every meme coin that created fortunes for early buyers. The people who pass on Pepeto’s presale will spend the rest of the bull run cycle telling the same story every late buyer tells: I saw it, I knew it, but I did not buy. Do not be that person.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the solana price prediction? SOL faces resistance at $90. Pepeto at $0.000000186 offers far greater returns before the bull run cycle peaks.

How will Pepeto perform in the bull run cycle? With real exchange products and a PEPE cofounder, Pepeto is positioned for massive gains once listings begin.

Will Solana surpass Pepeto? Pepeto’s presale momentum and exchange products suggest it could match or exceed established token returns this cycle.