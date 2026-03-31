The GENIUS Act, America’s first stablecoin regulation, requires all issuers to maintain 1:1 reserve backing and monthly disclosure, with only licensed entities permitted to operate. That bull run cycle context proves regulated stablecoin infrastructure is entering the financial system permanently. The cofounder already proved the math works once. Pepeto was built by the same person who created the original Pepe coin and grew it to $11 billion with zero products and the same 420 trillion supply. Matching that price from today’s entry is 150x, and this time a working exchange sits behind it. That is a pattern repeating directly in the reader’s favor.

GENIUS Act Stablecoin Law Reshapes the Bull Run Cycle

The GENIUS Act requires all stablecoin issuers to maintain 1:1 reserve backing and monthly disclosure, with only licensed entities permitted to issue, according to SVB Research. Tether plans to comply by launching a new stablecoin. Pantera Capital reported that stablecoins will reach $500 billion in market cap and represent crypto’s number one use case. When stablecoin regulation locks in 1:1 backing permanently, the outlook benefits because regulated money flows into tokens with confirmed listings and verified infrastructure.

Entries That Define This Bull Run Cycle

Pepeto

The cofounder already proved the math works once. The original Pepe reached $11 billion with the same 420 trillion supply and zero working products. Pepeto now carries a live exchange, verified contracts, and a confirmed Binance listing. Matching the original Pepe price from today’s entry is 150x, and this time the working exchange sits behind it. That is a pattern, not a guess.

A proven builder who turned meme culture into $11 billion plus an exchange designed by someone who ran Binance trading desks is what drives this presale. SolidProof completed a full independent review and cleared every contract on the platform. Pepeto is the entry where the cofounder’s proven track record means the reader bets on a pattern that already delivered, not a hope that a new formula works.

The exchange processes token swaps across six blockchains with zero delays. A built in contract review tool grades any token for hidden risks before the holder enters. Both products run on a live platform processing real activity today, giving holders verified tools while most presale tokens carry future promises. The exchange handles real volume and an identical 420 trillion token count recreates the multiplier gap that turned the first Pepe into $11 billion, giving confirmed listings at this pricing the math to deliver.

Capital exceeding $8 million entered at $0.000000186 while the GENIUS Act locks regulated money into the system permanently. Staking rewards of 190% annual yield go to positions built before the confirmed listing arrives. Analysts target returns exceeding 100x once the Binance listing begins. The cofounder proved $11 billion from nothing. The reader entering Pepeto bets on a formula that already worked with a working exchange, verified contracts, and regulated stablecoin money flowing into the ecosystem the GENIUS Act just made permanent.

BlockDAG

BlockDAG markets itself as a next generation Layer 1. The presale raised capital but no mainnet launch, no major exchange listing, and no completed security audit exist. For this bull run cycle, projects without verified contracts carry risks that audited entries with confirmed dates eliminate.

Digitap

Digitap positions itself as a digital finance platform. No confirmed Tier 1 listing, no independent security audit, and no working product exist. For bull run cycle investors, unverified presales without defined catalysts introduce timeline risk.

Conclusion

The cofounder already proved the math with $11 billion from nothing. This bull run cycle brings the GENIUS Act locking regulated money into crypto permanently. BlockDAG and Digitap wait without listings or audits. Pepeto is the pattern repeating with the same cofounder, same supply, and now a working exchange with a confirmed Binance listing. The math that reached $11 billion with zero products logically reaches further with everything behind it. Entering at the Pepeto official website means betting on a proven formula and the listing is the event that proves whether the pattern delivers again for the wallets that recognized it before the window closed.

Visit pepeto official website for the strongest bull run cycle entry before listing.

FAQs

Why does the GENIUS Act matter for this bull run cycle?

It locks regulated stablecoin money into crypto permanently. Pepeto benefits with a confirmed listing as institutional capital arrives.

Is BlockDAG a safe bull run cycle entry?

BlockDAG lacks a listing and audit. Pepeto offers SolidProof audit and Binance listing at the Pepeto official website.

What defines this bull run cycle?

Same cofounder, same supply, working exchange, confirmed listing. The pattern already worked once. It works better with tools behind it.