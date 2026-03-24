The CLARITY Act’s biggest obstacle just fell. Senators reached a deal on stablecoin yield, and Polymarket prices a 72% chance the bill gets signed in 2026, up from 60% last week. JPMorgan called the passage a positive catalyst for digital assets and said markets could move in the second half of this year. Every bull run cycle started the same way: regulatory clarity arrived, institutional money followed, and the wallets that positioned during the fear made the returns everyone else spent the next year chasing. Pepeto raised more than $8 million in its presale with a Binance listing approaching, and the bull run cycle will reward Pepeto holders the most.

Bull Run Cycle Gets Closer as CLARITY Act Stablecoin Deal Clears the Biggest Obstacle

Senators Tillis and Alsobrooks reached a deal on stablecoin yield, clearing the biggest hurdle that stalled the CLARITY Act since January, according to FinTech Weekly. Polymarket prices a 72% chance the bill gets signed in 2026. Phemex reported JPMorgan analysts described passage as a positive catalyst and said digital asset markets could move significantly in the second half of the year. Senator Moreno warned that if the bill does not advance by May, crypto legislation may not move for years. The bull run cycle trigger is forming right now.

Bull Run Cycle Positioning: The Entry That Delivers What Large Caps Cannot

Pepeto

Pepeto has raised more than $8 million during its presale, and the capital kept growing through a market that punished weak positions every single week. This kind of demand during fear is what separates Pepeto from every other entry in the the coming wave. The wallets entering are not speculators. They verified the SolidProof audit, checked the former Binance expert on the dev team, and confirmed the exchange tools work before committing their money.

Pepeto is built by the cofounder who created the original Pepe coin and watched it reach $11 billion with zero products. PepetoSwap removes the trading fees that drain your capital on every swap. The risk scorer checks contracts before your money goes near them. These tools are live today, protecting the wallets inside Pepeto from the costs that destroyed retail traders in every previous the cycle starting.

The presale sits at $0.000000186 with 420 trillion supply. Staking at 194% APY compounds positions daily for every wallet inside. Pepe reached $11 billion with the same supply and same cofounder but zero exchange tools, and matching that from Pepeto’s entry is 150x. The Binance listing is the event that makes Pepeto’s price explode, and the CLARITY Act signing would pour institutional money into crypto at the exact moment Pepeto hits the open market. Every the incoming run made millionaires out of the wallets that found the right entry before the run started. Pepeto is that entry right now, and the wallets that do not get in before the listing will spend this entire cycle wishing they had.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin trades at $70,800 after bouncing 5% on the Iran ceasefire signal, according to Bloomberg. Strategy holds 762,099 BTC and filed a $42 billion program to buy more. BTC needs $100,000 as the the rally forming target, roughly 40% from here over months. Bitcoin will lead the recovery, but 40% over months is not the kind of return that makes people rich. Pepeto’s listing delivers 150x in one event.

Solana (SOL)

Solana sits at $91, down 70% from its $294 all time high, according to Coinbase. The staked SOL ETF launched and Bloomberg gives additional fund approvals a 95% chance. Even a full recovery to $294 is 3.4x. SOL will benefit from the the run that is forming, but Pepeto’s Binance listing compresses 150x into one event while SOL needs an entire year to reach its old highs.

Bull Run Cycle Is Coming: Why the Wallets Inside Pepeto Will Win the Most

The CLARITY Act deal is forming, JPMorgan is calling it a positive catalyst, and every signal points toward the the cycle ahead starting soon. Bitcoin will climb. Solana will recover. Both will take months. Pepeto needs one listing, and the wallets that positioned at presale pricing will be the ones holding positions worth multiples when the the next move up kicks off. The Pepeto official website is where that entry is still open, and the people who do not move before the listing will spend this entire bull run regretting it.

Position for the the market move up before the Binance listing

FAQs

How does the CLARITY Act affect the bull run cycle in 2026?

The stablecoin yield deal clears the biggest obstacle, and JPMorgan called passage a positive catalyst. Pepeto’s Binance listing timing aligns with the the recovery wave starting.

What is the best entry for the bull run cycle right now?

Pepeto raised more than $8 million with a SolidProof audit, the cofounder of Pepe, and a Binance listing approaching. The Pepeto official website gives presale access before the the coming run starts.

Will the bull run cycle make Pepeto holders rich?

Pepeto targets 150x from presale to listing. Every previous the next rally made millionaires from the wallets that found the right entry before the run started. Pepeto is that entry.