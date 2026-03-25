Bitcoin dropped from $126,000 to $70,800 over the past months, stirring concern that more downside may be ahead. But Strategy committed $42 billion to buying BTC, BlackRock’s staked ETH ETF pulled in $212 million, and analysts see this correction as the same pattern that preceded every previous leg of the cycle. The wallets that turned fear into fortune were the ones who positioned before the reversal confirmed. Pepeto, with more than $8 million raised by the cofounder who built Pepe to $7 billion and a Binance listing approaching, is the presale defying the fear while the rest of the market debates bottom signals.

The Bull Run Cycle: Strategy Commits $42 Billion and BlackRock Staked ETH ETF Pulls $212 Million

Strategy unveiled a $42 billion plan to buy more BTC while miners lose $19,000 per coin at $88,000 production cost, according to Crypto.com. BlackRock launched the iShares Staked Ethereum Trust ETF pulling $212 million in four sessions, according to ABC Money. Analysts see the 34% BTC correction from the all time high as the same pattern that preceded the second wave higher in every previous cycle. Bottoming signals are flashing and the institutions are buying while retail panics. The presale that lists into the early stages of this next leg captures the full distance.

The Bull Run Cycle: The Presale Defying the Correction While Institutions Build the Foundation

Pepeto

Bitcoin will need a fresh catalyst to reach $200,000, and the utility demand that makes it happen is the kind of wave that lifts every new listing in its path. Pepeto is positioned right at the front of that wave. The cofounder who created the original Pepe coin and turned nothing into $7 billion is building a full exchange with a former Binance expert on the team, and SolidProof verified every contract before the presale opened.

More than $8 million has flowed in at $0.000000186, and each stage fills faster as the Binance listing approaches. PepetoSwap removes every fee so your money stays whole, and the cross chain bridge moves assets between networks at zero cost. The risk scorer checks every contract before your capital goes near dangerous tokens, giving holders protection during the exact kind of fear driven weeks every cycle produces before the next leg.

Staking at 193% APY adds to positions while Strategy buys $42 billion in BTC and BlackRock sends $212 million worth of signals that crypto yield is real, and the same 420 trillion supply that Pepe used to reach $11 billion sits underneath a project with real exchange tools.

Those looking to secure presale pricing can do so right now, but the window narrows with every stage that fills. Pepeto will not stay at this price. The listing will erase it. The wallets inside will make the money.

BNB

BNB holds at $629 after the Maxwell upgrade boosted block speeds, according to CoinDesk. Binance remains the dominant exchange and BNB benefits from every volume spike during the bull run cycle. But BNB peaked above $720 and a return there is barely 15%. Pepeto is where the real multiples live because the presale distance creates what BNB at $90 billion cannot produce.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

DOGE trades at $0.095 with Musk’s latest video pulling 18 million views and X Money beta launching in April, according to CoinGecko. DOGE has commodity status and T. Rowe Price ETF inclusion. But DOGE peaked at $0.73 and sits 87% below. Pepeto delivers what DOGE’s cap blocks because the presale to listing gap creates returns that large caps cannot.

The Bull Run Cycle: Bottoming Signals Are Flashing and the Presale Window Is Closing

The bull run cycle has produced the same pattern every time: correction, fear, whale buying, institutional entry, and then the leg higher that rewards the wallets that positioned early. All of those signals are present right now. Strategy is buying, BlackRock is staking, and Pepeto is filling faster every week. The Pepeto official website is where the wallets that see this are entering. The listing will close this window and the next leg will reward the wallets that moved during the fear.

The entries on the official website of Pepeto during this correction are the positions the bull run cycle will reward most.

FAQ

When does the next bull run cycle start?

Strategy committed $42 billion, BlackRock launched a staked ETH ETF, and bottoming signals are flashing, which is the pattern that preceded every previous leg higher.

How should I position for the bull run cycle?

Large caps anchor the base, and the Pepeto official website offers the early stage entry that captures the full distance when the Binance listing arrives.

Is Pepeto a good entry before the bull run cycle?

Pepeto has more than $8 million raised, a SolidProof audit, and the cofounder who built Pepe to $7 billion, making it the strongest presale positioned for this cycle.