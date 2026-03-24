As the market enters the next bull run cycle, three forces are coming together. First, Bitcoin is posting its first green month of 2026. Second, the SEC is classifying 16 tokens as commodities. Additionally, meme coins are leading the recovery. One presale is on a strong rally with more than $8 million raised. Plus, a Binance listing is approaching. Pepeto gains attention for combining meme culture with real exchange utility. The wallets entering every round held major positions through previous bull run cycle peaks.

Bull Run Cycle Signals: BTC First Green Month and April’s Historical 13% Average

Bitcoin gained over 6% in March posting its first positive month after losing 10% in January and 15% in February, according to CryptoNews. Historical data shows April averages 13% gains for BTC. Also, the altcoin season index climbed from 22 to 49, according to CoinDesk. The SEC commodity classification covering 16 tokens gives the entire market its strongest legal footing ever. The bull run cycle pattern is repeating from 2020 and 2024. As a result, the biggest returns go to wallets that enter during fear before the wave brings the crowd. The Fear and Greed Index at 11 confirms the crowd is still absent.

Bull Run Cycle Entries: Which Tokens Lead When the Wave Arrives

Pepeto: The Exchange Presale That Could Define This Bull Run Cycle

Pepeto is rising with the broader recovery but carries both exchange products and cultural energy that give it a unique position in this bull run cycle. PepetoSwap processes every trade at zero fees so your capital stays intact. Additionally, the cross chain bridge moves tokens across networks at no cost. The risk scorer checks contracts before your wallet connects. The 420 trillion supply matches Pepe’s. This creates verified math the community targets at 269x to $0.00005.

More than $8 million has entered with a former Binance expert on the dev team. SolidProof completed the audit before the presale opened. The cofounder who created Pepe and grew it to $7 billion directs every product. Wallets entering are linked to addresses that held major ETH positions through multiple cycles. These are holders who built wealth by recognizing infrastructure early. The scale of their entries tells you everything about what they expect once the Binance listing opens the exchange.

At $0.000000186 the presale sits at $78 million FDV, and if the bull run cycle plays out like 2020 when SHIB turned $100 into $1 million or 2023 when PEPE delivered 63,000% before its Binance listing, the math from this entry creates the kind of returns that every cycle produces for the wallets that positioned before the wave. Staking at 194% APY compounds positions while the listing approaches. The Pepeto presale is where the bull run cycle’s defining returns are being built right now.

Ethereum (ETH): Commodity Status With Recovery Building

ETH trades at $2,129 on CoinDesk, up 5.5% after the SEC commodity classification. Analysts target $4,000 to $5,800 during this bull run cycle for 85% to 170% returns. ETH anchors every portfolio. However, at $260 billion the kind of early stage returns that defined the 2020 cycle when ETH ran from $200 to $4,800 cannot repeat from this level.

Cardano (ADA): Steady Growth With Structural Limits

ADA sits near $0.26 on CoinMarketCap, with $19 billion market cap and growing DeFi activity. Analysts target $1.00 for 80% returns if this bull run cycle builds on Q2 buying pressure. ADA offers stability. Still, the return math is capped by a valuation that limits the speed of gains presale entries deliver when a listing compresses the window.

Bull Run Cycle Building and the Presale Is the Entry That Defines It

With BTC targeting $100,000, ETH aiming for $5,800, and the altcoin season index climbing, every bull run cycle signal is flashing green. But the defining return story of every cycle was written by wallets that entered presales before listings brought the masses. The Pepe cofounder built Pepe to $7 billion with zero products. Pepeto carries three working exchange tools into a market with higher volume and stronger legal backing than any previous cycle. The Pepeto official website is where the wallets that understand this bull run cycle pattern are entering. The investors who act while fear reads 11 are building positions the rest of the market will reference when the cycle peaks.

Visit The official website of Pepeto and enter the presale before this bull run cycle brings the crowd and replaces presale pricing permanently.

FAQs

Is the bull run cycle starting in 2026? BTC posting its first green month, April averaging 13% historically, and the altcoin index climbing from 22 to 49 all confirm the bull run cycle is forming.

What is the best entry for this bull run cycle? The Pepeto official website hosts the presale at $78 million FDV with 269x targets, the Pepe cofounder, and a Binance listing approaching before the cycle peaks.

How do previous bull run cycle patterns apply to presale entries? SHIB turned $100 into $1 million in 2020 and PEPE delivered 63,000% before Binance listing, confirming presale entries capture the cycle’s biggest returns.