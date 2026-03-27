Every bull run cycle follows the same pattern: fear, whale buying, institutional entry, and then the leg higher that rewards the wallets positioned early. BTC ETFs recorded $1.1 billion in seven days, miners sold 15,000 BTC signaling the same capitulation pattern from 2019 at $3,200 and 2022 at $15,500, and a 2012 wallet that turned $13,800 into $147 million proves what patience and positioning deliver. The Fear and Greed Index held at 8 for 46 straight days while whales added 270,000 BTC. Pepeto, with more than $8 million raised by the cofounder who built Pepe to $7 billion and a Binance listing approaching, is the presale positioned for the moment this cycle ignites.

The Bull Run Cycle: ETFs Hit $1.1 Billion as Miners Capitulate and Whales Buy 270,000 BTC

BTC ETFs recorded $1.1 billion in seven days, according to CoinDesk. Whales added 270,000 BTC during fear, according to Spoted Crypto. Strategy committed $42 billion while miners sell 15,000 BTC in the same capitulation pattern that preceded every major leg. The same pattern has appeared before every previous recovery, and the institutions buying during fear are the ones that celebrate when the reversal confirms. The presale positioned to catch that reversal from the lowest entry delivers the returns large caps cannot match.

Bull Run Cycle: Where Exchange Tools and a Listing Catalyst Create the Returns

Pepeto

The institutional wave confirms the recovery is forming, but the wallets that built wealth never did it holding a large cap through its recovery. They found the right project early. Pepeto is that project. The cofounder who created the original Pepe coin and took nothing to $7 billion is building a full exchange with a former Binance expert on the team, and SolidProof verified every contract. More than $8 million has flowed in at $0.000000186, and each stage fills faster as the Binance listing approaches.

PepetoSwap removes every fee so your money stays whole, and the risk scorer checks every contract before your funds go near dangerous tokens. The cross chain bridge moves assets between networks at zero cost, and these exchange tools are the infrastructure that keeps demand growing after launch instead of fading.

Staking at 193% APY adds to positions while the institutional wave builds, and the same 420 trillion supply that Pepe used to reach $11 billion sits underneath a project with real tools. The investors who entered Pepe early made millions and wished they had bought more, and Pepeto is that second chance with better infrastructure and the same cofounder. Pepeto will not stay at this price. The listing will erase it. The wallets inside will make the money.

Cardano (ADA)

Cardano trades at $0.25 with SEC commodity status and the Midnight mainnet approaching, according to Phemex. ADA emphasizes research driven development. But ADA sits 90% below its $2.50 peak and even $1 is 4x over months. Pepeto offers what ADA’s timeline makes impossible to match in this cycle.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

DOGE trades at $0.091 with X Money approaching April and commodity status, according to CoinGecko. DOGE has cultural appeal. But DOGE peaked at $0.73 and sits 87% below with 5 billion new tokens yearly. Pepeto is where the real returns live during this cycle because the presale distance creates the wealth.

Bull Run Cycle: The Window Is Open and the Listing Is Approaching

Every bull run cycle ended the same way. Fear, whale buying, institutional entry, and then the leg that rewarded early wallets. All signals are present now. Pepeto is where the early positioning exists. The Pepeto official website is where those wallets are entering. The people who move during fear will have the positions the rest of the market spends this cycle wishing they had found. The 2012 wallet that turned $13,800 into $147 million is the proof that positioning early is how generational wealth gets built.

The entries on Pepeto official website right now are the ones this cycle’s success stories will be written about.

FAQ

What is the biggest bull run cycle right now?

Miners sold 15,000 BTC, ETFs hit $1.1 billion in seven days, and the Pepeto presale keeps filling ahead of its Binance listing while the cofounder who built Pepe to $7 billion leads the exchange build.

How does the bull run cycle affect Pepeto?

Institutional capital and meme recovery lift every listing, and the Pepeto official website offers presale entry before the Binance listing captures that wave from every direction.

Is Pepeto the strongest entry in the bull run cycle?

Pepeto has more than $8 million raised, a SolidProof audit, and the cofounder who proved $7 billion with a Binance listing approaching, making it the strongest presale available.