Best ODBC Drivers for Excel

Top Recommendations

Best for: Cross-platform Excel connectivity for reporting, BI, ETL, and commercial applications.

Pros: Works on Windows, macOS, and Linux . Supports .xls, .xlsx, and .xlsm files, plus read-only support for older Excel 97–2003 files. Does not require Microsoft Excel to be installed. Supports SQL-style access with JOINs, filtering, grouping, sorting , and other SQL-92 features. Supports INSERT, UPDATE, and DELETE operations. Verified by Devart for use with 250+ analytics, reporting, IDE, and development tools .

Cons: It is a commercial driver rather than a free built-in option. The feature set may be more than some users need for very basic local Excel access.



2. Microsoft Access Database Engine / Microsoft 365 Access Runtime

Best for: Windows users who want Microsoft’s native Office connectivity path for Excel files.

Pros: Includes the Access Database Engine , which can facilitate data transfer between Office files and other applications through ODBC, OLE DB, and DAO interfaces. Supports Excel formats such as .xls, .xlsx, and .xlsb . The Microsoft 365 Access Runtime is available as a free download in 32-bit and 64-bit versions. It is a familiar option in Office-heavy Windows environments . This is an inference based on Microsoft positioning it as the runtime path for Access and Office file connectivity.

Cons: It is essentially a Windows-only path tied to the Microsoft Office ecosystem. Microsoft says support for the Access Database Engine 2016 Redistributable ended on October 14, 2025 , and recommends the Microsoft 365 Access Runtime instead. Microsoft says the Access Database Engine 2016 Redistributable is not intended as a general replacement for Jet or for certain server-side/stateless application scenarios. Microsoft also notes compatibility limits around some Office installation models, including cases where the engine is not exposed outside Office.



3. ZappySys Excel ODBC Driver

Best for: ETL and integration teams that want Excel support inside a broader ODBC toolset.

Pros: Can read and write Excel files in .xls and .xlsx formats. Can expose Excel data as a flat table , which is useful for integration workflows. Part of ODBC PowerPack , which is designed for broader ODBC-based integration scenarios. Trial availability is highlighted on ZappySys product pages.

Cons: It is positioned more as part of a bundle than as a standalone Excel-only solution. The messaging is more oriented toward integration use cases than simple everyday Excel connectivity. This is an inference from the way ZappySys presents the driver within ODBC PowerPack. Users who only need a basic Microsoft-style Excel connectivity option may find it more specialized than necessary. This is an inference based on the product’s integration-focused positioning.



Comparison Table

The table below summarizes the three options based on their official product pages and documentation.

Driver Cost Main Type Support Best For Devart ODBC Driver for Excel Paid Dedicated Excel ODBC driver Commercial Cross-platform analytics, BI, ETL, and app development Microsoft Access Database Engine / Microsoft 365 Access Runtime Free Microsoft Office connectivity engine Official Microsoft Windows and Office-based workflows ZappySys Excel ODBC Driver Paid Excel driver inside a larger ODBC suite Commercial ETL and integration-heavy environments

Final Recommendation

For most users, Devart ODBC Driver for Excel is the best choice because it offers a strong mix of cross-platform support, SQL-style querying, Excel read/write support, and compatibility with a wide range of data and development tools.

Microsoft Access Database Engine / Microsoft 365 Access Runtime is still a practical option for Windows users working in Microsoft Office environments, especially when they want Microsoft’s own connectivity stack.

ZappySys Excel ODBC Driver makes the most sense for teams that already work in integration-heavy environments and want Excel support as part of a larger ODBC toolkit.