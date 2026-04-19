eToro just acquired crypto wallet Zengo for $70 million, bringing self custody tools to 40 million users and proving that the biggest trading firms are betting heavily on the next wave of crypto infrastructure. When companies with billions in revenue spend tens of millions to own wallet technology, it signals that demand for on chain tools is about to multiply.

That same demand is driving attention toward the best crypto presale to buy in 2026. Pepeto has raised over $9.2 million while the Fear and Greed Index sat in extreme fear, with a confirmed Binance listing approaching and working tools that solve the exact problem eToro just paid $70 million to address.

eToro Acquires Zengo Wallet for $70M as Crypto Infrastructure Demand Grows

eToro agreed to acquire Zengo, a self custodial crypto wallet with over 2 million users, for approximately $70 million according to CoinDesk. Zengo uses multi party computation to secure wallets without seed phrases, removing the single point of failure that has cost crypto holders billions. The deal expands eToro’s reach into tokenized assets, prediction markets, and decentralized trading according to Fortune. eToro generated $13.8 billion in revenue last year and listed on Nasdaq in 2025, and spending $70 million on wallet infrastructure shows where the company expects the next growth cycle to come from.

Best Crypto Presale to Buy for Massive Returns in 2026

Pepeto

Crypto moves fast, and the traders who profit most are the ones who see the shift before the crowd reacts. That is what Pepeto delivers right now, and it explains why more than $9.2 million in presale capital entered while most portfolios sat frozen.

The PepetoAI risk scorer rates every trade from entry to exit, giving each position a clear signal so traders know what they are walking into before they commit capital. The zero fee swap engine removes the cost of moving between tokens so that every dollar goes into the trade instead of vanishing into fees.

Every tool runs in real time with data that updates as the market moves, not hours later when the opportunity already passed. The mind behind the original Pepe token built the exchange architecture while a former Binance expert shaped the trading infrastructure, and a SolidProof audit confirms every contract before the Binance listing goes live.

Reports across the market now point to Pepeto as the best crypto presale to buy because the combination of working tools, a clean audit, and a confirmed exchange listing at a fraction of a cent is the setup that early wallets position for before the listing price replaces the presale price.

XRP Climbs to $1.42 as Institutional Demand Builds

XRP trades near $1.42 per CoinGecko, recovering from lows below $1.12 earlier this year. Ripple partnered with Kyobo Life Insurance for Korea’s first tokenized government bond settlement, and spot XRP ETF inflows now sit near $1.26 billion.

CEO Brad Garlinghouse confirmed growing demand after wrapped XRP launched on Solana this week. The fundamentals keep building, but from $1.42 the road back to its $3.66 all time high is a 2.7x move that takes quarters to play out.

Cardano Tests Support as DeFi TVL Grows

ADA trades at $0.24 per CoinMarketCap, down from its January 2025 peak of $1.25 and well below its 2021 all time high of $3.09. The SEC classified ADA as a commodity, removing a legal cloud that hung over the project for years, and DeFi TVL crossed 520 million ADA. Spot ADA ETF filings from Grayscale and VanEck remain pending.

Cardano’s research driven approach gives it staying power, but the $9 billion market cap limits the kind of returns that presale entries generate.

Final Verdict

Every massive fortune in crypto started the same way. BNB launched at $0.15 and climbed to $1,370, turning a $1,000 entry into more than $9 million. BONK appeared at fractions of a cent in December 2022 and returned over 10,000% within a year. The one thing every early buyer had in common is they moved while everyone doubted, and that is exactly where Pepeto sits now. The best crypto presale to buy in 2026 has $9.2 million in traction, working exchange tools, and a confirmed Binance listing that compresses months of waiting into a window that could close without warning.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

Is the best crypto presale to buy worth the risk in 2026?

Pepeto combines a SolidProof audit, working exchange tools, and a confirmed Binance listing with over $9.2 million raised, which gives it stronger fundamentals than most presales competing for attention this cycle.

Which is the best crypto presale to buy in 2026?

Pepeto leads every presale metric in 2026 with the highest raise, working tools, and a confirmed Binance listing that positions early wallets for the kind of return that only presale to exchange entries can deliver.

Why is Pepeto considered the best crypto presale to buy right now?

The project offers zero fee trading, AI powered risk scoring, and a cross chain bridge at presale pricing that disappears once the Binance listing opens and every new buyer enters at a higher price.