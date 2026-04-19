BWiGA Awards Brings Together 100+ Global Web3 and AI Projects

At the end of March, BWiGA Awards brought together founders, executives and digital industry leaders for its latest international edition, attracting more than 100 participating projects and companies and over 300 guests from 30 countries. The ceremony was held with support from Belgrade.it.com, a product engineering studio focused on AI automation, cloud delivery, and digital product development, alongside Liberion and Lenkep.

Held at Kula Belgrade, the event featured around 50 speakers and served as both an awards ceremony and a networking platform for fast-growing digital sectors. Participants came from markets including the UK, UAE, Hungary, India, Georgia, Cyprus, Armenia and Ukraine, reflecting the international scale of the gathering.

More than 30 winners were recognized during the evening program, with awards spanning innovation, leadership, growth, employer brand, media and industry contribution. Representatives from companies including TON Wallet, Alfaleads, 01.tech and Endorphina took part in the conference, underscoring the breadth of projects and business communities brought together by the event.

According to organizer Alexey Nasybullin, this edition built on momentum from the earlier Porto Montenegro event and forms part of a broader expansion plan that includes the Caucasus, Central Asia and Vietnam.