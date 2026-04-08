UJS Safescan & Rocco Review: Two Practical OBD2 Scanners Worth Considering

OBD2 scanners have become increasingly accessible in recent years, but finding one that balances usability, performance, and real-world value is still not always straightforward.

UJS enters this space with two distinct options—Safescan and Rocco—each designed to serve different types of drivers while keeping diagnostics simple and efficient.

UJS Safescan: A More Capable Diagnostic Tool

The UJS Safescan is clearly positioned as the more advanced option between the two. It goes beyond basic code reading by offering a more structured and informative diagnostic experience.

One of its key strengths is the built-in DTC database, which allows users to view fault code definitions directly on the device. This removes the need to search for explanations separately and makes the tool more practical during real troubleshooting scenarios.

The device also features a color display and intuitive interface, making navigation easier compared to traditional scanners.

In testing, Safescan delivers fast and stable scans, allowing users to retrieve results quickly. It also includes commonly used functions such as I/M readiness checks, which are useful when preparing for emissions inspections.

Compatibility is another strong point, as it supports most OBD2-compliant vehicles, making it suitable for long-term use across different cars.

Overall, Safescan feels like a step up from entry-level scanners, offering more depth without becoming overly complicated.

UJS Rocco: Compact Scanner with AI-Driven Insights

The UJS Rocco takes a different approach. Instead of focusing on hardware complexity, it emphasizes smart, app-based diagnostics enhanced by AI features.

As a Bluetooth-enabled scanner, Rocco connects directly to a smartphone, transforming it into a diagnostic interface. While it covers standard functions like reading and clearing fault codes, its standout feature is how it presents information.

Rather than just displaying raw codes, Rocco is designed to provide AI-assisted explanations and suggestions, helping users better understand what a fault code actually means and what actions might be required.

This makes it particularly useful for drivers who are not familiar with automotive terminology but still want actionable insights.

Its compact and portable design also makes it easy to keep in the car at all times, ready for quick checks when needed.

Ease of Use and Daily Functionality

Both devices are designed with simplicity in mind. Setup is minimal—just plug in and start scanning (or connect via Bluetooth in Rocco’s case).

Menus are straightforward, and results are presented clearly, allowing users to identify potential issues within minutes without needing technical expertise.

Pricing and Value

The Rocco is typically priced at around $39.99, positioning it as an affordable entry point for drivers who want a smart, app-connected diagnostic tool with AI-supported insights.

The Safescan, on the other hand, is generally available at around $59.99, reflecting its standalone design, built-in display, and more comprehensive onboard diagnostic capabilities.

Even at these price points, both devices compare favorably to the cost of a single diagnostic check at many repair shops, which can often reach $50 or more. From a practical perspective, this makes either scanner a cost-effective tool that can quickly pay for itself with regular use.