Best Earbuds for Sleep and Noise Reduction

Achieving consistent, uninterrupted sleep can be challenging, especially for those in noisy environments. Whether it’s background traffic, a partner’s snoring, or shared spaces, these distractions impact sleep quality. Sleep earbuds are designed to address this issue, offering noise-canceling technology, soothing audio options, and a secure, comfortable fit for overnight use. These innovative devices help reduce external sounds while promoting relaxation, making them a practical solution for light sleepers, frequent travelers, and anyone seeking better rest. In this guide, we’ll explore the top sleep earbuds that combine functionality, comfort, and performance to enhance your sleep experience.

1. Ozlo Sleepbuds®

Ozlo Sleepbuds® – sleep headphones designed to improve comfort and reduce noise disturbances during sleep. With soft silicone tips and a low-profile design, they provide a secure fit throughout the night without causing pressure on the ears. The earbuds stay in place, even for side sleepers or those who move during sleep, ensuring all-night usability. They can block external sounds, such as environmental noise, while allowing users to stream audio content like podcasts or white noise via Bluetooth.

The Sleepbuds® offer up to 10 hours of continuous use, with the Smart Case providing additional charges for extended functionality. Made for reliability and ease of use, they also include features like a built-in personal alarm and customizable settings through the Ozlo Sleep app. These earbuds focus on delivering practical solutions for undisturbed rest in various environments.

Key Highlights:

Soft silicone tips and secure fit for all-night comfort

Compact design suited for different sleeping positions

Bluetooth streaming for audiobooks, podcasts, or white noise

10 hours of battery life with additional charges via the Smart Case

Customizable features managed through the Ozlo Sleep app

Who It’s Better For:

Individuals looking for a comfortable solution to minimize noise during sleep

Side sleepers who require earbuds that don’t cause discomfort

People traveling or sleeping in noisy environments

Those sharing a room or bed who want personal sound options without disturbing others

2. SoundOff Sleep Earbuds

SoundOff Sleep Earbuds are designed for individuals who face disturbances like snoring or environmental noise during rest. They combine active and passive noise masking technologies to block disruptive sounds by introducing soothing pink noise, which is engineered to relax the brain and mask unwanted frequencies. With soft foam ear tips and a secure fit, the earbuds ensure comfort throughout the night, even for side sleepers. They provide up to 16 hours of continuous playtime on a single charge, with an additional 168 hours of backup power via the charging case.

The product’s EMF-free design eliminates the need for wireless connectivity, offering users peace of mind regarding potential health concerns. The device does not merely reduce noise but actively replaces it with pink noise, helping users achieve undisturbed sleep. Built with comfort in mind, the earbuds are suitable for various ear sizes and positions, making them accessible for a wide range of users.

Key Highlights:

Proprietary pink noise masks snoring and other disruptive sounds

Up to 16 hours of playtime, with 168 additional hours via the charging case

Memory foam ear tips for a secure, comfortable fit

EMF-free, eliminating Bluetooth or wireless radiation

Designed for side sleepers with flexible ear hoops to ensure stability

Who it’s best for:

Individuals who experience disrupted sleep due to snoring or noise

Side sleepers requiring earbuds that stay in place without discomfort

Users seeking an EMF-free, non-Bluetooth device for sleep

Travelers or those in noisy environments needing effective noise masking

3. Anker Sleep A20 Earbuds

The Sleep A20 Earbuds integrate advanced sound masking features with ergonomic comfort to deliver restful nights. With a 4-point noise-masking system, twin-seal ear tips, and smart volume control, they minimize disturbances from external noise. The earbuds are tailored for side sleepers, utilizing an ultra-soft material and ergonomic design to provide pressure-free comfort. They offer up to 14 hours of battery life on sleep mode, extendable to 80 hours with the charging case, ensuring long-term usability.

In addition to noise masking, the Sleep A20 allows users to stream customized audio content via Bluetooth 5.3, including white noise playlists or personal sleep soundtracks. The built-in sleep analytics feature tracks user movement and sleeping positions to provide insights into sleep quality, adding a functional edge to its design.

Key Highlights:

4-point noise-masking system and smart volume control

Up to 14 hours of battery life, extendable to 80 hours with the case

Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity for customizable white noise playlists

Sleep analytics for tracking movement and sleep positions

Ultra-soft design for pressure-free comfort during side sleeping

Who it’s best for:

Side sleepers seeking pressure-free, ergonomic earbuds

Users who prefer streaming white noise or playlists during sleep

Individuals interested in sleep quality analytics

People requiring extended battery life for uninterrupted rest

4. Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are premium noise-cancelling earbuds designed for both immersive audio and practical use in various environments. Using advanced noise-cancellation technologies and CustomTune technology, these earbuds tailor sound and silence to each user. They offer a customizable fit with nine combinations of eartips and stability bands, ensuring all-day comfort. Battery life provides up to 6 hours of playtime, with an additional 18 hours from the charging case.

Beyond noise cancellation, these earbuds feature spatialized audio for immersive experiences, making them ideal for music, movies, or calls. The Bose app enables users to fine-tune EQ settings, adjust noise cancellation modes, and create custom listening profiles, enhancing the overall usability of the product.

Key Highlights:

CustomTune technology adapts sound and noise cancellation to the user

Up to 6 hours of battery life, extendable to 24 hours with the case

Spatialized audio for an immersive listening experience

Nine combinations of eartips and stability bands for a secure fit

Adjustable EQ and modes through the Bose app

Who it’s best for:

Audiophiles seeking spatialized and high-fidelity audio

Users who need effective noise cancellation in various environments

People looking for customizable fits and sound profiles

Those who want seamless control via a dedicated app

5. 1MORE EVO True Wireless Earbuds

The 1MORE EVO earbuds combine studio-quality audio with advanced noise-cancellation features. A hybrid acoustic solution featuring a 10mm dynamic driver and a balanced armature ensures accurate sound reproduction, while LDAC technology delivers Hi-Res wireless audio with minimal distortion. The QuietMax ANC system adapts to surroundings, offering up to 42dB noise cancellation, with multiple modes for different environments.

Built for comfort and functionality, the earbuds include a dual-device connection for seamless switching between devices, 28 hours of battery life with the charging case, and fast-charging capabilities. Touch controls and a personalized sound profile through SoundID enhance usability, making them ideal for audiophiles and professionals alike.

Key Highlights:

Hybrid acoustic system with dynamic driver and balanced armature

QuietMax ANC with up to 42dB noise cancellation

LDAC technology for Hi-Res wireless audio

28 hours of total battery life with quick-charging capability

Dual-device connection for seamless switching

Who it’s best for:

Audiophiles seeking high-resolution, distortion-free sound

Professionals who need seamless device switching for work and calls

Commuters and travelers requiring adaptive noise cancellation

Users valuing long-lasting battery life with quick-charging

6. Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) deliver advanced audio capabilities with up to 2x more active noise cancellation than the previous model. The H2 chip enhances sound quality, spatial audio, and efficiency, ensuring immersive and personalized listening. Adaptive Audio blends noise cancellation and transparency mode, providing a tailored experience based on the user’s environment.

The earbuds come with a MagSafe charging case offering up to 30 hours of total listening time. Features like personalized spatial audio, voice isolation, and seamless device integration across Apple’s ecosystem make them versatile for entertainment, work, and calls. Four silicone ear tip sizes ensure a secure and comfortable fit.

Key Highlights:

H2 chip for enhanced noise cancellation and sound quality

Adaptive Audio and personalized spatial audio with head tracking

MagSafe charging case with 30 hours of battery life

Seamless integration with Apple devices for easy switching

Four sizes of silicone ear tips for a comfortable fit

Who it’s best for:

Apple ecosystem users seeking seamless integration

Individuals requiring adaptive noise cancellation in dynamic environments

Audiophiles looking for personalized and immersive spatial audio

Users who need a long-lasting, portable audio solution

7. Sony WF-1000XM4

The Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds are designed to provide a superior listening experience with advanced noise cancellation technology powered by the Integrated Processor V1. They feature dual noise-sensing microphones and polyurethane foam earbud tips to enhance sound isolation, ensuring clear audio even in noisy environments. Supporting LDAC for high-resolution audio, these earbuds deliver rich bass and dynamic sound with low distortion. The Speak-to-Chat feature, adaptive sound control, and beamforming microphones further enhance their versatility for seamless music playback and crystal-clear calls.

With up to 8 hours of battery life per charge and an additional 16 hours with the case, they are suitable for extended use. Their ergonomic design ensures a comfortable fit, and the earbuds are IPX4-rated for water resistance. Users can customize settings and optimize performance using the “Sony | Headphones Connect” app. Wireless charging compatibility and fast pairing for Android and Windows devices add to the convenience of these compact, lightweight earbuds.

Key Highlights:

Integrated Processor V1 for enhanced noise cancellation

Supports LDAC codec for high-resolution audio

IPX4-rated water resistance for everyday use

Speak-to-Chat and adaptive sound control features

Up to 24 hours of total battery life with the case

Compatible with Qi wireless charging

Who it’s best for:

Users seeking high-quality noise cancellation for travel or commuting

Audiophiles looking for wireless high-resolution audio

Those needing earbuds with a long-lasting battery for daily use

Individuals requiring water-resistant earbuds for active lifestyles

8. Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 3rd Gen

The Beoplay E8 3rd Gen earbuds combine premium design with advanced technology for an immersive listening experience. Featuring Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity and up to 35 hours of total battery life with the charging case, they deliver seamless and powerful audio. The earbuds are equipped with passive noise cancellation, ensuring distraction-free sound, while the customizable sound EQ in the Bang & Olufsen App allows users to tailor the audio to their preferences.

Crafted for comfort and durability, the earbuds come with silicone and Comply ear tips in various sizes. The included Qi-certified charging case supports wireless charging, adding to their convenience. With Transparency Mode, users can switch between immersive audio and ambient sound with a simple tap, making them versatile for different environments.

Key Highlights:

Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity for stable and seamless pairing

Up to 35 hours of battery life with the charging case

Passive noise cancellation and customizable sound EQ

Qi-certified wireless charging case

Includes multiple ear tip options for a comfortable fit

Who it’s best for:

Listeners who prioritize design and premium materials

Users needing extended battery life for all-day listening

Those seeking customizable sound settings

Individuals who want a mix of immersive and ambient sound modes

9. Jabra Elite 7 Pro

The Jabra Elite 7 Pro earbuds feature adjustable active noise cancellation and Jabra MultiSensor Voice technology, delivering clear calls and immersive audio in a compact design. With four microphones and a voice pickup sensor, the earbuds ensure superior call quality even in noisy environments. They provide up to 8 hours of playback on a single charge, with an additional 30 hours from the case, and support Mono Mode for single-earbud use.

Designed for convenience and flexibility, the Elite 7 Pro offers Alexa Built-in and Google Assistant compatibility, enabling hands-free control. HearThrough technology allows users to stay aware of their surroundings, while Bluetooth Multipoint provides seamless connectivity to multiple devices. The compact earbuds come with three ear tip sizes for a secure and comfortable fit.

Key Highlights:

Adjustable active noise cancellation

Jabra MultiSensor Voice technology for clear calls

Up to 38 hours of total battery life with the case

Mono Mode and HearThrough technology for versatility

Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant

Who it’s best for:

Professionals needing reliable call quality for work

Users who prefer compact earbuds with adjustable noise cancellation

Those who frequently switch between multiple devices

Individuals looking for a balance of active noise cancellation and ambient sound

10. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds offer studio-quality sound with Intelligent Active Noise Cancellation and 360-degree audio for a personalized surround sound experience. They support high-fidelity sound and HD voice technology, ensuring clear communication and immersive audio for music and podcasts. Featuring a secure and comfortable fit, these earbuds are designed for extended use during workouts or daily activities.

With IPX7 water resistance, they can withstand sweat and rain, making them suitable for outdoor use. The earbuds provide up to 5 hours of continuous playback with ANC enabled and up to 18 hours with the charging case. Additionally, their integration with Samsung devices allows for seamless connectivity and real-time language translation using the Galaxy phone app.

Key Highlights:

Studio-quality sound with 360-degree audio

Intelligent Active Noise Cancellation for immersive listening

IPX7 water resistance for outdoor use

Seamless pairing and real-time translation with Samsung devices

Up to 23 hours of total playback with the case

Who it’s best for:

Samsung users looking for integrated device features

Fitness enthusiasts needing water-resistant earbuds

Those who enjoy spatial audio for immersive experiences

Travelers needing real-time language translation features

11. Beats Fit Pro

The Beats Fit Pro earbuds are designed for active lifestyles, featuring secure-fit wingtips for stability during workouts and daily use. They support Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency Mode, allowing users to switch between immersive sound and environmental awareness. With the Apple H1 chip, the earbuds offer seamless connectivity with Apple devices, enabling features like “Hey Siri” and audio sharing.

With up to 6 hours of battery life on a single charge and an additional 18 hours from the charging case, the Beats Fit Pro ensures extended listening. They are compatible with both iOS and Android devices, offering features like one-touch pairing and a Fit Test through the Beats app. The earbuds are IPX4-rated for sweat and water resistance, making them a durable choice for active users.

Key Highlights:

Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency Mode

Secure-fit wingtips for comfort during workouts

Apple H1 chip for seamless iOS connectivity

Up to 24 hours of total battery life with the case

IPX4-rated sweat and water resistance

Who it’s best for:

Athletes and fitness enthusiasts seeking secure earbuds

iOS users needing features like audio sharing and “Hey Siri”

Android users looking for customizable controls

Those requiring sweat-resistant earbuds for active use

12. Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 4

The MOMENTUM True Wireless 4 earbuds by Sennheiser offer advanced audio technology with features designed for immersive listening and practical functionality. Equipped with adaptive noise cancellation, these earbuds adjust to external environments for an uninterrupted sound experience. Their TrueResponse transducer system ensures accurate sound reproduction with rich bass and refined treble, while sound personalization options allow users to fine-tune audio to their preferences through the companion app. With up to 30 hours of total battery life and Qi wireless charging, they are built for convenience and extended use.

The earbuds are ergonomically designed for comfort, offering multiple sizes of silicone ear tips and fins for a secure fit. Sustainability has been prioritized in the packaging, which is reduced in weight and volume compared to earlier models. The earbuds are IP54-certified, providing resistance to dust and splashes, making them suitable for various activities, including sports and commuting.

Key Highlights:

Adaptive noise cancellation for immersive sound

Up to 30 hours of total battery life with Qi wireless charging

Sound personalization via the Sennheiser Smart Control App

Ergonomic design with multiple ear tip sizes for a secure fit

IP54-certified for dust and splash resistance

Who it’s best for:

Users looking for customizable audio settings

Those needing long-lasting battery life for all-day listening

Individuals in need of durable earbuds for active or outdoor use

Commuters and travelers seeking effective noise cancellation

13. Bowers & Wilkins Pi8

The Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 earbuds deliver high-resolution audio with aptX Lossless technology and 32-bit digital signal processing for precise sound reproduction. Designed with Carbon Cone drive units, they enhance high-frequency detail and minimize distortion, ensuring a rich and expansive audio experience. These earbuds also feature advanced adaptive noise cancellation and three microphones per earbud for clear calls, making them versatile for different environments.

The earbuds are crafted with premium materials and an ergonomic design to provide a secure and comfortable fit. With up to 6.5 hours of battery life on a single charge and an additional 13.5 hours provided by the charging case, the Pi8 earbuds support fast charging and wireless charging options. Multipoint connectivity and the Bowers & Wilkins app allow users to manage settings and enjoy music streaming directly from their devices.

Key Highlights:

aptX Lossless technology for high-resolution audio

Adaptive noise cancellation and three microphones per earbud

Up to 20 hours of total battery life with fast and wireless charging

Carbon Cone drive units for reduced distortion

Multipoint connectivity and app-based control

Who it’s best for:

Audiophiles who prioritize high-resolution audio

Professionals requiring clear call quality in busy settings

Those seeking premium materials and ergonomic design

Users needing multipoint connectivity for multiple devices

14. Master & Dynamic MW09

The MW09 earbuds from Master & Dynamic combine advanced audio engineering with a durable build. Featuring custom 11mm beryllium drivers, they deliver expansive sound with low distortion, inspired by live acoustic performances. Adaptive active noise cancellation automatically adjusts to the environment, ensuring consistent audio quality in any setting. Made from sapphire glass and Kevlar® fiber or aluminum, the earbuds are both stylish and robust, with IP54 certification for water and dust resistance.

The MW09 earbuds provide up to 16 hours of listening on a single charge, with an additional 32 hours from the charging case. Bluetooth 5.4 technology ensures seamless connectivity with multipoint support, allowing users to connect to multiple devices. Customizable EQ settings, ambient listening modes, and an AI-enhanced talk solution further enhance the overall experience, making these earbuds suitable for diverse usage scenarios.

Key Highlights:

Adaptive active noise cancellation with 11mm beryllium drivers

Up to 48 hours of total battery life with a durable charging case

IP54-certified for dust and water resistance

Sapphire glass and Kevlar® fiber materials for enhanced durability

Customizable EQ and ambient listening modes

Who it’s best for:

Audiophiles who value precise sound quality

Individuals seeking durable earbuds for outdoor or active use

Professionals needing long battery life for extended listening sessions

Users who prefer premium materials and design

15. Cambridge Audio Melomania M100

The Cambridge Audio Melomania M100 earbuds are engineered for high-fidelity audio with aptX Lossless and custom EQ settings to optimize sound quality. They feature adaptive hybrid noise cancellation, combining feed-forward and feedback microphones for effective noise reduction in busy environments. Designed with 10mm neodymium drivers, these earbuds deliver powerful yet detailed sound, maintaining clarity across genres. The Melomania Connect app provides tools for personalizing sound profiles, managing settings, and accessing firmware updates.

With up to 10 hours of playback per charge (33 hours with ANC enabled), and a total of 52 hours with the compact Qi-compatible charging case, these earbuds offer extended battery life for prolonged use. Their IPX4 water resistance makes them suitable for daily activities, while the lightweight design ensures comfort for extended wear.

Key Highlights:

aptX Lossless for CD-quality wireless audio

Adaptive hybrid noise cancellation with multiple listening modes

Up to 52 hours of battery life with a wireless charging case

10mm neodymium drivers for detailed sound

Melomania Connect app for sound customization and firmware updates

Who it’s best for:

Music enthusiasts who prioritize lossless audio quality

Users needing extended battery life for travel or work

Those looking for lightweight earbuds with water resistance

Individuals who enjoy customizing their audio experience through an app

16. Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro

The Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro earbuds are designed with advanced ACAA 2.0 coaxial dual-driver technology, delivering a balanced audio experience with rich bass, clear mids, and sparkling treble. With HearID ANC, the earbuds customize noise cancellation based on the user’s ear profile and ambient conditions, ensuring optimal sound isolation. A triple-point ergonomic design and built-in ear pressure relief provide all-day comfort, with four liquid silicone ear tip sizes for a secure fit.

The earbuds offer up to 32 hours of total playtime, including 8 hours on a single charge and additional power from the compact charging case. Charging options include USB-C and wireless charging. Six built-in microphones with noise reduction technology enhance call quality by isolating the user’s voice from background noise.

Key Highlights:

ACAA 2.0 dual-driver technology for balanced sound

HearID ANC for personalized noise cancellation

Up to 32 hours of total playtime with USB-C and wireless charging

Triple-point ergonomic design for a comfortable fit

Six microphones with noise reduction for clear calls

Who it’s best for:

Audiophiles seeking detailed, balanced audio

Professionals needing high-quality call performance

Users requiring customizable noise cancellation

Individuals looking for secure, comfortable earbuds for all-day wear

17. Google Pixel Buds Pro 2

The Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 earbuds feature the Tensor A1 processor for enhanced active noise cancellation and high-quality sound performance. Designed for comfort, these lightweight earbuds include a rotating stabilizer for a secure fit during sports or everyday use. The earbuds connect seamlessly to Pixel smartphones, tablets, and watches, with the ability to transfer calls between devices.

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 offer up to 30 hours of playtime with the charging case and support wireless charging. Additional features include entertainment detection, allowing users to maintain music playback during conversations, and IPX4 sweat and water resistance, making them suitable for various activities.

Key Highlights:

Tensor A1 processor for effective noise cancellation

Up to 30 hours of battery life with wireless charging

Seamless integration with Pixel devices

Entertainment detection for uninterrupted music during conversations

IPX4 sweat and water resistance

Who it’s best for:

Pixel users seeking seamless device integration

Individuals needing durable earbuds for active use

Professionals requiring long battery life for extended listening

Users prioritizing advanced noise cancellation

18. EarFun Air Pro 4

The EarFun Air Pro 4 earbuds combine advanced audio technology with a sleek, ergonomic design. Featuring Qualcomm’s QCC3091 chipset and aptX Lossless audio support, these earbuds deliver high-resolution sound with minimal latency. QuietSmart™ 3.0 adaptive noise cancellation reduces external noise by up to 50dB, while six microphones with AI algorithms ensure superior call clarity.

With up to 52 hours of total playtime, including 11 hours on a single charge, the earbuds support fast and wireless charging. Other features include an ultra-low latency mode for gaming, IPX5 water resistance, and compatibility with the EarFun Audio App for sound customization and firmware updates.

Key Highlights:

Qualcomm QCC3091 chipset with aptX Lossless support

QuietSmart™ 3.0 adaptive noise cancellation up to 50dB

Up to 52 hours of total playtime with fast and wireless charging

IPX5 water resistance for sweat and splash protection

Ultra-low latency mode for gaming

Who it’s best for:

Gamers needing low-latency earbuds

Users seeking high-resolution sound with adaptive noise cancellation

Active individuals requiring sweat-resistant earbuds

Those looking for extended battery life and wireless charging

19. Grado GT220

The Grado GT220 earbuds provide a minimalist design with an emphasis on sound quality and ease of use. Featuring touch controls, these true wireless earbuds allow for music playback, call handling, and volume adjustments without physical buttons. The earbuds are engineered to deliver Grado’s signature sound with a balanced midrange, extended bass, and natural high frequencies.

With 36 hours of total playtime, including six hours from the earbuds and an additional 30 hours from the wireless charging case, they are designed for extended use. The earbuds are IPX4-rated for water resistance and include multiple ear tip sizes to ensure a comfortable fit.

Key Highlights:

Grado’s signature sound with balanced audio performance

Touch controls for music, calls, and volume adjustments

36 hours of total playtime with wireless charging

IPX4 water resistance for sweat and splash protection

Includes multiple ear tip sizes for a secure fit

Who it’s best for:

Audiophiles seeking high-quality sound in a compact design

Users needing simple, intuitive touch controls

Individuals requiring long battery life for travel or daily use

Those looking for water-resistant earbuds for active lifestyles

Conclusion

Finding the right sleep earbuds can make a world of difference for anyone struggling with restless nights or noisy environments. With options offering features like active noise cancellation, comfortable designs, and long battery life, there’s something for everyone. Whether you prefer earbuds that block out distractions entirely or models that let in a bit of ambient sound for awareness, the key is choosing a pair that fits your specific needs and sleep habits.

Remember, comfort and sound quality are just as important as functionality. From wireless charging cases to custom sound profiles, today’s sleep earbuds come packed with technology that can enhance your rest without any hassle. Take your time to explore the features that matter most to you, and soon enough, you’ll have the perfect pair to help you drift off into a peaceful slumber night after night.

FAQ

Can sleep earbuds damage my ears if used every night?

Sleep earbuds are generally safe to use nightly if kept at a moderate volume. Prolonged exposure to high volumes can lead to hearing damage, so it’s best to use the lowest effective volume for comfort.

How do I clean and maintain my sleep earbuds?

To clean your earbuds, use a dry or slightly damp cloth to wipe the exterior and a soft brush to remove debris from the mesh. Avoid using water or harsh chemicals, as they can damage the electronics.

Do sleep earbuds block all noise completely?

Not all sleep earbuds block noise entirely. Models with active noise cancellation or memory foam tips offer better isolation, but some ambient sound may still come through, depending on the product.

Are wireless earbuds safe for side sleepers?

Yes, many wireless earbuds are designed with low-profile shapes or soft materials to stay comfortable for side sleepers. It’s recommended to look for models marketed specifically for sleeping.