Best Sleep Headphones for Tinnitus

Tinnitus can make restful sleep difficult, as persistent ringing or buzzing sounds can distract from relaxation. Sleep headphones provide a practical solution by masking unwanted noise with calming audio or white noise, creating a more peaceful environment. Designed for comfort and functionality, these devices cater to diverse needs, including side sleepers and those sensitive to pressure. Whether through headbands, sleep masks, or earbuds, sleep headphones offer an effective way to minimize the impact of tinnitus and improve overall sleep quality. Each option focuses on delivering comfort, audio clarity, and convenience to improve the sleep environment.

Important Notice: Please consult a doctor if you have any medical conditions. We do not provide medical advice or make claims, and we are not liable for individual health outcomes.

1. Ozlo Sleepbuds®

Ozlo Sleepbuds® are compact sleep headphones designed to provide a comfortable and effective solution for minimizing noise disturbances during sleep. Featuring soft silicone tips and a lightweight design, these earbuds ensure a secure fit without creating pressure, even for side sleepers or individuals who move frequently during the night. They reduce environmental sounds like snoring or traffic and allow users to stream soothing audio, such as white noise or podcasts, through Bluetooth connectivity.

With up to 10 hours of battery life, the Sleepbuds® offer uninterrupted use throughout the night, while the Smart Case provides additional charges for extended functionality. Users can manage features like a personal alarm and other settings through the Ozlo Sleep app, offering convenience and personalization. Designed with ease of use and reliability in mind, these earbuds are suited for a range of sleep environments.

Key Highlights:

Soft silicone tips designed for comfort and a secure fit

Suitable for various sleeping positions, including side sleepers

Bluetooth-enabled for streaming white noise, audiobooks, or podcasts

10-hour battery life, extended by the Smart Case

Personal alarm and settings available through the Ozlo Sleep app

Who It’s Better For:

Side sleepers seeking comfortable, pressure-free earbuds

Individuals who need noise reduction in shared or noisy environments

People who prefer streaming personalized audio during sleep

Travelers or those requiring portable solutions for restful sleep

Learn More

2. SleepPhones® Effortless™

SleepPhones® Effortless™ are Bluetooth-enabled headphones built into a soft, machine-washable headband. These headphones feature induction charging technology, offering a completely wireless charging experience for convenience. The headband is crafted from proprietary SheepCloud™ fabric, available in fleece for warmth or breeze fabric for breathability, making it suitable for various climates and preferences. With a 24-hour battery life and a wireless range of 15-30 feet, the headphones are designed for long-lasting use during sleep, travel, or relaxation.

The headphones include built-in volume and playback controls for easy operation and are compatible with most Bluetooth-enabled devices. Designed with safety and sustainability in mind, the SleepPhones® Effortless™ use lead-free, eco-friendly electronics and emit ultra-low power RF. The removable speakers allow for easy cleaning, and the hypoallergenic fabric ensures comfort for sensitive users.

Key Highlights:

Bluetooth-enabled with a 24-hour rechargeable battery

Induction charging for a fully wireless experience

Hypoallergenic and machine-washable SheepCloud™ fabric

Available in fleece and breathable breeze fabric options

Built-in controls for volume and playback

Who It’s Best For:

Side sleepers seeking comfortable, non-intrusive headphones

Individuals who want wireless charging and Bluetooth connectivity

People sensitive to bulky headphones or earbuds

Travelers looking for portable, washable audio solutions

Users who prefer versatile headbands for sleep, exercise, or relaxation

3. RunPhones® Wireless (Bluetooth® Fitness Headphones)

RunPhones® Wireless are designed for fitness enthusiasts, combining a headband with ultra-slim speakers for an unobtrusive and comfortable fit. The headband is made from moisture-wicking SheepCloud™ fabric, ensuring breathability and durability during workouts. The headphones allow ambient noise to filter through for safety, making them suitable for outdoor activities such as running, cycling, or cross-training.

The Bluetooth-enabled device provides up to 24 hours of battery life and a wireless range of up to 30 feet, ensuring uninterrupted listening. The removable speakers make the headband easy to clean, while the flat design eliminates the discomfort of traditional earbuds. These headphones are a practical solution for users who prioritize comfort and functionality during fitness activities.

Key Highlights:

Moisture-wicking, machine-washable SheepCloud™ fabric headband

Bluetooth connectivity with a 24-hour battery life

Allows ambient noise for outdoor activity safety

Ultra-slim, flat speakers for a comfortable fit

Designed in the USA with globally sourced components

Who It’s Best For:

Runners and fitness enthusiasts needing secure headphones

Users who prefer lightweight, wireless audio devices

Individuals looking for washable and durable workout accessories

People who dislike traditional earbuds during exercise

Those wanting headphones suitable for multiple activities

4. SleepSoftly™ Deluxe Bluetooth Sleep Headphones

SleepSoftly™ Deluxe headphones are a combination of a sleep mask and Bluetooth-enabled headphones. They feature ultra-thin 4mm speakers embedded in a breathable, hand-washable fabric band. The mask provides 100% light blocking, offering a distraction-free sleep environment. The adjustable Velcro strap ensures a secure fit for various head sizes, making it suitable for side sleepers or those seeking undisturbed rest.

The headphones provide up to 12 hours of playtime and include a built-in microphone for hands-free calls. They are compatible with most Bluetooth devices and offer stereo sound quality for music, white noise, or podcasts. The inclusion of an optional pocket for an ice or heat pack adds versatility for relaxation or therapy.

Key Highlights:

4mm ultra-thin speakers for stereo sound

100% light-blocking mask with adjustable Velcro strap

12-hour battery life with Bluetooth connectivity

Built-in microphone for hands-free use

Optional pocket for ice or heat packs

Who It’s Best For:

Side sleepers needing comfortable, integrated audio solutions

Individuals sensitive to light during sleep

Travelers seeking portable, multi-functional sleep accessories

Users preferring hands-free phone call capability

Those who benefit from additional therapeutic features

5. Treble Health Tinnitus Sleep Headband

The Treble Health Tinnitus Sleep Headband is designed to provide relief from tinnitus through soothing sound therapy. The headband incorporates dual speakers in a soft, breathable material, ensuring comfort throughout the night. Its wireless Bluetooth connectivity allows users to stream personalized audio, such as white noise or relaxing sounds, directly from their devices.

The device is user-friendly, with an efficient charging system and an adjustable fit for added convenience. Developed with sound therapy in mind, this headband offers a practical option for individuals seeking to improve sleep quality while dealing with disruptive noises.

Key Highlights:

Soothing sound therapy specifically designed for tinnitus relief

Soft, breathable material for comfort during sleep

Wireless Bluetooth for streaming audio from personal devices

Adjustable fit with a convenient charging system

Who It’s Best For:

Individuals seeking a sound therapy solution for tinnitus

Side sleepers needing a soft, pressure-free headband

People who want customizable audio during sleep

Those requiring a portable and easy-to-use sleep accessory

6. Sound Oasis Glo to Sleep Advanced Sleep Therapy Mask

The Glo to Sleep Advanced Sleep Therapy Mask combines light therapy with a comfortable sleep mask design to help users fall asleep naturally. The mask features dimming red and blue light options to guide relaxation and reduce overactive thoughts, promoting a calm transition to sleep. The patented Sleep Enhance technology gradually slows the pulsation of light, aiding in relaxation.

The mask blocks external light completely, creating an ideal environment for uninterrupted rest. It includes adjustable brightness and timer settings, allowing users to customize their sleep experience. Lightweight and portable, this mask is designed for use at home or during travel.

Key Highlights:

Dimming light therapy with red and blue light options

Patented Sleep Enhance technology for gradual relaxation

Complete external light blocking

Adjustable brightness and timer settings

Lightweight and portable design

Who It’s Best For:

Individuals with overactive minds at bedtime

Light-sensitive users needing complete blackout during rest

Shift workers or frequent travelers requiring a portable sleep solution

People looking for non-invasive sleep therapy tools

7. Manta SOUND Sleep Mask

The Manta SOUND Sleep Mask is designed to combine total darkness with Bluetooth-enabled audio for a comfortable and uninterrupted sleep experience. Featuring razor-thin speakers within a ventilated strap, the mask ensures side-sleep comfort and complete light blocking. C-shaped eye cups provide a snug fit with zero pressure on the eyes, making it ideal for light-sensitive users.

With a 20-hour battery life, the mask supports extended use and offers adjustable headphone placement for user convenience. The perforated materials enhance airflow, maintaining comfort throughout the night. This mask is suitable for those who prefer immersive audio while enjoying the benefits of complete blackout.

Key Highlights:

100% light blocking with zero eye pressure

Razor-thin Bluetooth speakers optimized for side sleepers

20-hour battery life with no audible notifications

Adjustable headphone placement for personalized comfort

Perforated materials for improved airflow and ventilation

Who It’s Best For:

Side sleepers looking for an audio-integrated sleep mask

Light-sensitive individuals requiring total blackout for rest

Travelers needing a portable and comfortable sleep solution

People seeking long-lasting battery performance for overnight use

8. SnoozeBand™ MAX

The SnoozeBand™ MAX combines advanced sleep technology with Bluetooth headphones and built-in sound options. Designed with removable 3D eye cups, the mask ensures 100% blackout and zero eye pressure for side-sleep comfort. The device features 10 preloaded sleep sounds, including white noise and ocean waves, which can be played offline for convenience.

With a 20-hour battery life and adjustable fit, the SnoozeBand™ MAX supports multiple nights of uninterrupted use. Its flexible design allows it to be used as a headband or sleep mask, depending on user preference. The optional auto shutdown timer enhances usability, making it a versatile choice for a variety of sleep needs.

Key Highlights:

Bluetooth-enabled with 10 preloaded sleep sounds

Removable 3D eye cups for customizable use

100% blackout with zero eye pressure

20-hour battery life with an auto shutdown timer

Adjustable fit for different head sizes and positions

Who It’s Best For:

Side sleepers seeking customizable blackout and audio solutions

Users needing offline sound playback for uninterrupted sleep

Individuals looking for portable sleep accessories with versatile features

Those who want a multi-purpose sleep mask and headband combination

9. HoomBand Ultimate

HoomBand is an audio headband designed for comfort and functionality during sleep. Equipped with ultra-thin headphones and made from breathable 3D technical knit fabric, it ensures a lightweight, secure fit for side sleepers. The headband connects via Bluetooth 5.0 and offers 8-10 hours of playback on a full charge, making it suitable for overnight use.

The device comes with free access to the Hoom app, which includes over 100 hours of sleep-focused content such as meditative soundscapes, binaural beats, and guided relaxation. The adjustable foam layer accommodates the earphones for a tailored fit, making it easy to align the audio perfectly.

Key Highlights:

Breathable, lightweight fabric with adjustable foam layer

Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connectivity and 8-10 hours of playback

Free access to the Hoom app with guided meditations and soundscapes

Ultra-thin headphones designed for side-sleep comfort

Magnetic USB-C charging cable for convenience

Who It’s Best For:

Side sleepers looking for comfortable and lightweight audio solutions

Users who prefer guided meditations and curated sleep content

Travelers seeking a portable and easy-to-clean headband

People wanting a combination of relaxation and sleep therapy

10. Dusker Drift Audio Sleep Mask v2.0

The Dusker Drift Audio Sleep Mask v2.0 combines padded earphones with 100% blackout functionality, creating an immersive environment for better rest. The mask features a triple-layer 3D design, ensuring comfort for side sleepers while maintaining a snug fit. It offers all-night battery life and includes adjustable timers for customized use.

The device supports Bluetooth connectivity and features an SD card slot for offline audio playback. Users can access curated relaxation content via the Dusker Audio app, which provides exercises, soundscapes, and personalized audio settings. The mask’s removable components allow for easy cleaning, making it a practical choice for regular use.

Key Highlights:

100% blackout with a triple-layer 3D design

Padded earphones optimized for side-sleep comfort

All-night battery life with adjustable shutdown timers

Bluetooth connectivity and SD card slot for offline playback

Access to the Dusker Audio app with relaxation content

Who It’s Best For:

Side sleepers needing a comfortable and blackout-enabled audio mask

Users requiring offline playback through an SD card

Individuals seeking guided relaxation exercises and soundscapes

People looking for adjustable and easy-to-maintain sleep accessories

11. Sleeptune™ 2.0

Sleeptune™ 2.0 headphones are designed for individuals looking for sound masking solutions, offering personalized audio to support better sleep. The headphones come preloaded with over 500 specialized sounds, each engineered to “hide” tinnitus noises such as ringing, buzzing, or whooshing. Using the online tinnitus pitch test, users can identify the frequency of their tinnitus and receive tailored sound recommendations to maximize relief.

The device features ultra-flat headphones with soft foam padding, ensuring comfort for side sleepers. Bluetooth connectivity allows wireless use up to 33 feet, and a 14-hour battery supports all-night listening. Additional features include an adjustable Velcro strap, movable speaker placement, and machine-washable components, making the Sleeptune™ 2.0 both practical and user-friendly.

Key Highlights:

Sound masking technology with over 500 specialized sounds

Online tinnitus pitch test for personalized sound recommendations

Ultra-flat headphones with soft foam padding for side sleepers

Bluetooth connectivity with a 14-hour battery life

Machine-washable design and adjustable fit

Who It’s Best For:

Individuals experiencing tinnitus who need sound masking for sleep

Side sleepers requiring comfortable headphones

Users looking for customizable audio options tailored to their tinnitus pitch

People seeking a wireless, portable sleep solution with long battery life

Those who prefer easy maintenance with washable components

Conclusion

Sleep headphones designed for sound masking can help create a more calming and relaxing environment for rest. By masking unwanted sounds, such as ringing or buzzing, these devices help users concentrate on soothing audio like white noise, nature sounds, or calming music. They are especially useful for improving comfort during sleep, particularly for side sleepers or those in noisy environments.

It’s important to understand that while sleep headphones can help mask sounds and promote relaxation, they do not treat the cause of tinnitus. If you’re experiencing persistent or bothersome noises, consulting a healthcare professional is essential to identify the underlying cause and explore treatment options. Sleep headphones are a practical tool for enhancing rest but should be viewed as part of a broader approach to managing sleep disturbances.

FAQ

Do sleep headphones treat or cure tinnitus?

No, sleep headphones do not treat or cure tinnitus. They help mask unwanted sounds with calming audio, making it easier to relax and fall asleep.

Are sleep headphones suitable for people who hear ringing or buzzing sounds?

Yes, many people who experience bothersome sounds like ringing or buzzing use sleep headphones to focus on soothing audio and reduce the distraction of external or internal noise.

Can sleep headphones replace medical advice for tinnitus?

No, sleep headphones are not a medical solution. If tinnitus persists or worsens, consulting a healthcare professional is essential to identify the underlying cause.

What types of sounds can I use with sleep headphones?

You can listen to a variety of audio, such as white noise, nature sounds, calming music, or podcasts, depending on your preferences and the capabilities of the device.

Do sleep headphones block out all noise?

Sleep headphones can help reduce the perception of unwanted sounds by masking them with other audio. However, they may not completely block all noise, especially louder external sounds.