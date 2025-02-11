Best Headphones for Sleeping in 2025

Getting quality sleep can often be a challenge, especially in noisy environments or when you’re trying to relax after a busy day. Headphones designed for sleeping offer an effective solution, combining comfort and noise-blocking features to help you unwind. These headphones are created to stay in place throughout the night without causing discomfort, making them a practical choice for light sleepers or those who need specific sounds to drift off. Whether you need calming white noise, a soothing playlist, or silence to fall asleep, these headphones cater to different preferences, helping you create an optimal sleep environment.

1. Ozlo Sleepbuds®

Ozlo Sleepbuds® are sleep headphones crafted to improve your sleep environment by effectively masking external noises such as snoring, traffic, or other disturbances. Designed with ultra-soft silicone tips and secure wings, they provide a comfortable fit that stays in place all night, no matter your sleeping position. Developed by three former Bose engineers, these earbuds reflect years of expertise in audio technology to enhance your nighttime routine.

Each pair of Sleepbuds® offers up to 10 hours of battery life, with the Smart Case providing additional charges for extended use. Users can enjoy a selection of calming audio tracks or stream their favorite content, including podcasts and white noise. Built-in sensors help track environmental factors, offering insights that allow users to better optimize their sleep settings. The included alarm feature provides a more personalized wake-up experience, designed to minimize disturbance to others.

Key Highlights:

Masks external noises for a quieter sleep environment

Ergonomic design suitable for side, back, or stomach sleepers

Ultra-soft silicone tips for a secure, comfortable fit

Up to 10 hours of battery life with extra charges from the Smart Case

Sensors provide insights into environmental factors for sleep optimization

Personalized alarm designed to wake you gently

Who It’s Better For:

Light sleepers seeking relief from external noise

Side sleepers who prioritize comfort and a secure fit

Individuals living in noisy environments or shared spaces

Those interested in optimizing their sleep settings with helpful insights

Learn More

2. Bía Smart Sleep Mask

The Bía Smart Sleep Mask uses advanced neurofeedback technology to enhance the sleep experience. By incorporating features like neural soundscapes, a sunrise alarm, and a 100% blackout design, it aims to create a relaxing and personalized sleep environment. The mask is engineered with soft, breathable materials and a shape that accommodates various sleeping positions, ensuring consistent comfort throughout the night.

This sleep mask offers a range of functionalities, including tracking environmental factors and adjusting to individual sleep patterns through its companion app. It also features Bluetooth connectivity for streaming audio and a durable design for extended use. While the mask incorporates innovative technologies, it is intended for general use and is not a medical device.

Key Highlights:

Neurofeedback technology to guide sleep stages

Sunrise wake-up light for a natural morning transition

100% blackout design with ergonomic eye pockets

Side-sleeper friendly, soft, and breathable materials

Bluetooth streaming and integrated sleep tracking

Who It’s Best For:

Individuals seeking a quiet, distraction-free sleep environment

Those interested in tracking sleep data and optimizing routines

Side sleepers or anyone needing all-night comfort

Frequent travelers adjusting to time zones

3. Aura Smart Sleep Mask

The Aura Smart Sleep Mask combines advanced sound therapy and a customizable wake-up light to create a restorative sleep experience. Its 3D Hug Cushions ensure a snug, pressure-free fit, blocking all light for uninterrupted rest. Designed for side sleepers, the mask includes ultra-thin speakers that deliver soothing soundscapes without discomfort.

With smart sensors that adapt to user movements and Bluetooth connectivity, the mask offers a personalized experience. Its breathable materials and washable components make it practical and easy to maintain. Aura is designed to help users achieve restful sleep while supporting natural circadian rhythms through its gradual wake-up light feature.

Key Highlights:

3D Hug Cushions for 100% light blocking and comfort

Ultra-thin speakers for side-sleeper compatibility

Personalized soundscapes via the Aura app

Gradual wake-up light to align with circadian rhythms

Washable, breathable materials for long-term use

Who It’s Best For:

Side sleepers looking for pressure-free comfort

Users who prefer customizable soundscapes and wake-up features

Travelers or shift workers needing adaptable sleep aids

Light sleepers who benefit from full blackout environments

4. SleepPhones® Effortless™

SleepPhones® Effortless™ offers a wireless sleep solution with its Bluetooth-enabled headphones integrated into a soft headband. This design is ideal for relaxing, traveling, or listening to audio in bed without external distractions. Induction charging technology eliminates the need for cables, simplifying the user experience.

The headband is made from proprietary SheepCloud™ fabric, available in fleece for warmth or Breeze for breathability. With a 24-hour battery life, these headphones are designed for extended use and are suitable for hot climates or everyday relaxation. They include built-in controls for volume and playback, offering convenience and functionality.

Key Highlights:

Bluetooth headphones integrated into a soft, washable headband

Induction charging for a completely wireless experience

24-hour battery life for long listening sessions

Two fabric options: warm fleece or moisture-wicking Breeze

Built-in volume and playback controls

Who It’s Best For:

Those looking for a wireless audio solution while sleeping

Users who prioritize soft, comfortable materials

Travelers or commuters needing portable relaxation aids

Hot sleepers preferring breathable headband fabrics

5. Manta SOUND Sleep Mask

The Manta SOUND Sleep Mask offers a combination of Bluetooth-enabled sound and 100% blackout eye coverage. Designed specifically for side sleepers, it features razor-thin speakers within a ventilated strap and C-shaped eye cups that eliminate pressure while blocking light.

The mask provides a 20-hour battery life and no disruptive notifications, ensuring uninterrupted use. Its perforated materials enhance airflow, keeping the user cool, while the adjustable components allow a customized fit. The Manta SOUND Sleep Mask is built for comfort and usability, whether for relaxation or a full night’s sleep.

Key Highlights:

Bluetooth headphones with razor-thin design for side-sleep comfort

C-shaped eye cups for pressure-free blackout coverage

Ventilated strap with breathable materials for airflow

20-hour battery life with no disruptive notifications

Adjustable components for a personalized fit

Who It’s Best For:

Side sleepers needing a combination of audio and blackout features

Users prioritizing long battery life and uninterrupted use

Those looking for breathable, comfortable sleep solutions

Individuals sensitive to light or seeking complete darkness

6. Bella Sleep Mask (with App)

The Bella Sleep Mask combines Bluetooth-enabled audio with an educational approach to enhance sleep quality. It includes access to the Bella Sleep App, which offers a comprehensive course on sleep science and a SleepScapes Library with soothing sounds such as binaural beats and Solfeggio frequencies. The mask itself features a soft, comfortable design tailored for various sleeping positions.

Powered by SmartSound technology, the mask delivers up to 12 hours of audio playback on a single charge. Monthly updates to the sound library and the ability to request custom tracks enhance its versatility. The breathable materials and adjustable fit make the Bella Sleep Mask suitable for consistent use, whether for relaxation, meditation, or improved sleep routines.

Key Highlights:

Bluetooth-enabled sleep mask with integrated speakers

Includes access to the Bella Sleep App and sleep education course

SmartSound technology with monthly library updates

10-12 hours of battery life per charge

Soft, adjustable design for various sleeping positions

Who It’s Best For:

Users interested in learning about sleep science and improving routines

Those looking for customizable audio options for relaxation

Side sleepers seeking comfort during extended use

People requiring a blend of education and audio support for sleep

7. SnoozeBand™ MAX

The SnoozeBand™ MAX combines Bluetooth-enabled audio with 3D eye cups for a versatile sleep solution. The mask provides 10 pre-loaded sleep sounds, including white noise and ocean waves, or allows users to stream their preferred audio. Its 3D eye cups create a 100% blackout effect without exerting pressure on the eyes.

Equipped with a 20-hour battery life and an optional shutdown timer, the SnoozeBand™ MAX is designed for extended use. The adjustable headband ensures a secure fit for all head sizes, while the lightweight materials enhance comfort. It functions as both a sleep mask and headband, making it adaptable for various needs.

Key Highlights:

Built-in Bluetooth headphones with 10 pre-loaded sleep sounds

3D eye cups for 100% blackout and zero eye pressure

20-hour battery life with optional shutdown timer

Adjustable anti-slip headband for a secure fit

Lightweight, breathable materials for all-night comfort

Who It’s Best For:

Light sleepers or those in need of noise and light blocking

Individuals who prefer built-in audio options and streaming capabilities

Travelers or users seeking a multi-purpose sleep aid

Those looking for a customizable, secure fit for extended wear

8. HoomBand Ultimate

The HoomBand is an audio headband designed to enhance relaxation and improve sleep quality. It features ultra-flat headphones integrated into a soft, breathable fabric, ensuring comfort throughout the night. The headband pairs with Bluetooth 5.0, enabling wireless connectivity with devices like smartphones and tablets. Users can access a rich library of sleep-focused audio content through the Hoom App, including guided meditations, white noise, and hypnotic stories tailored for relaxation and sleep.

Built with practicality in mind, the HoomBand’s fabric is hand-washable, elastic, and equipped with thermoformed foam for added comfort. The headphones deliver premium sound quality and offer a battery life of 8-10 hours, with a fast-charging lithium-ion battery that charges fully in 2 hours. Its adjustable design caters to various head sizes, making it suitable for different users and ensuring uninterrupted relaxation.

Key Highlights:

Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity

8-10 hours of battery life with 2-hour charging time

Over 100 hours of exclusive audio content on the Hoom App

Ultra-flat headphones integrated into a breathable, washable headband

Compatible with all commercial devices (iPhone, Android, etc.)

Who it’s best for:

People who struggle with sleep disturbances or insomnia

Side sleepers looking for comfortable audio solutions

Those who enjoy guided meditations or soothing soundscapes

Travelers or individuals seeking relaxation during flights

Users looking for a wireless, hands-free audio experience for bedtime

9. HoomBand

HoomBand is a wireless audio headband designed to improve sleep through comfortable listening. It integrates ultra-flat earphones into a breathable, elastic, and washable fabric, ensuring a lightweight feel throughout the night. The Bluetooth 5.0 technology provides seamless connectivity, while the adjustable fit and soft foam lining enhance comfort for all users. The headband pairs with the Hoom App, which offers a rich selection of sleep-focused audio content, including hypnotic stories, meditations, soundscapes, and white noise.

With over 100 hours of exclusive audio content developed by sleep experts, the app allows users to personalize their relaxation routine. The HoomBand can be used with other audio platforms like Spotify or YouTube, making it a versatile option for meditation, travel, or daily relaxation. The long-lasting battery supports up to 10 hours of playtime on a 2-hour charge, ensuring uninterrupted use throughout the night.

Key Highlights:

Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 connection for tangle-free listening

Over 100 hours of exclusive content on the Hoom App

Breathable and hand-washable 3D technical knit fabric

Ultra-flat earphones for comfortable use while lying down

10-hour battery life with a fast 2-hour charging time

Who it’s best for:

Individuals seeking a comfortable sleep aid with audio features

Side sleepers who struggle with bulky headphones or earbuds

Those looking for guided meditations and sleep stories to enhance relaxation

Travelers wanting a compact and multipurpose audio solution

Users interested in blocking out noise with white noise or soundscapes

10. SleepSoftly™ Deluxe Bluetooth Sleep Headphones

The SleepSoftly™ Deluxe Bluetooth Sleep Mask combines advanced audio technology with the functionality of a sleep mask. Its 4mm ultra-thin speakers are designed for side sleepers, offering stereo sound for music, white noise, or podcasts. The mask also includes a front pocket for an optional heat or ice pack, adding versatility to its relaxation features.

Made from breathable, washable materials, the mask delivers 10-12 hours of battery life. Adjustable speaker positioning and an anti-slip Velcro strap provide a secure fit. The mask supports both Bluetooth audio and a preloaded white noise option for uninterrupted sleep.

Key Highlights:

Ultra-thin 4mm speakers for side sleepers

10-12 hours of playback on a single charge

Breathable, washable materials with adjustable fit

Preloaded white noise and Bluetooth connectivity

Integrated pocket for heat or ice packs

Who It’s Best For:

Side sleepers seeking a comfortable sleep audio solution

Users preferring built-in white noise options

Light sleepers needing blackout and sound masking features

Travelers or those requiring portable sleep aids

11. Dreamlight Muse

The Dreamlight Muse is a 100% blackout eye mask designed to provide a peaceful audio experience while ensuring complete darkness. Equipped with Bluetooth connectivity, it allows users to access music, meditation apps, and audiobooks seamlessly without the hassle of cords or earbuds. Its 3D hollowed design ensures comfort and prevents smudging makeup, while the baby-grade breathable materials enhance durability and ease of maintenance.

Weighing just 95 grams, the mask is lightweight and portable, making it suitable for travel or daily use. It features up to 10 hours of audio playback, offering uninterrupted relaxation or meditation sessions. Its washable design and pressure-distributing fit make it a practical solution for those seeking improved sleep and stress relief.

Key Highlights:

100% blackout design powered by face mapping technology

Bluetooth connectivity for wireless audio access

Lightweight and portable at 95 grams

Breathable, anti-wrinkle materials with washable construction

Up to 10 hours of music playback

Who it’s best for:

Individuals needing complete light blockage for better sleep

Travelers seeking a portable relaxation tool

People interested in meditation or audio-based stress relief

Users looking for a comfortable and washable sleep mask

12. Dusker Drift Audio Sleep Mask v2.0

The Dusker Drift Audio Sleep Mask v2.0 combines comfort and functionality with its triple-layer design and cushioned earpieces tailored for side sleepers. This mask offers complete blackout and features removable headphones with Bluetooth connectivity, making it easy to listen to music, podcasts, or meditation tracks. It includes an SD card slot for offline audio playback and a shutdown timer for customizable listening sessions.

The accompanying Dusker Audio app provides access to relaxing sounds, guided meditations, and personalized equalizer settings. With its elastic Velcro strap and adjustable earpieces, the mask is designed for a snug, secure fit. The removable electronics make it easy to wash and maintain, ensuring long-term use.

Key Highlights:

100% blackout with triple-layer design

Bluetooth connectivity and SD card support for audio playback

Dusker Audio app with curated relaxation sounds and exercises

Adjustable earpieces and elastic Velcro strap for a secure fit

Washable materials with removable electronics

Who it’s best for:

Side sleepers requiring cushioned earpieces

Users wanting offline audio options via SD card

Those seeking customizable relaxation through a dedicated app

Individuals needing a washable, durable sleep mask

13. Dormi Wireless Bluetooth Headband Headphones

The Dormi Wireless Bluetooth Headband is a versatile option for those seeking a lightweight and multifunctional solution for sleep and relaxation. Made from a hypoallergenic polyester and spandex blend, it doubles as a sleep mask and features ultra-thin speakers for a comfortable fit. The headband provides up to 10 hours of playback on a two-hour charge, making it suitable for extended use.

With wireless connectivity up to 45 feet, users can easily connect the Dormi Headband to any Bluetooth-enabled device for listening to music, podcasts, or ASMR. The washable fabric and adjustable design ensure a secure fit for various head sizes, making it ideal for travel, meditation, and daily use.

Key Highlights:

Lightweight headband with ultra-thin speakers

Wireless connectivity up to 45 feet

Doubles as a sleep mask with hypoallergenic fabric

10-hour battery life with two-hour charging

Washable and adjustable design

Who it’s best for:

Users seeking a multipurpose sleep mask and headphones

Individuals with sensitive skin preferring hypoallergenic materials

Travelers needing portable, wireless audio options

Those looking for a lightweight, washable audio solution

14. CozyPhones 3.0 Wireless Headband Headphones for Kids

The CozyPhones 3.0 combines dual wireless and wired functionality in a soft, flexible headband, making it a comfortable choice for sleep or relaxation. Its ultra-thin speakers include volume-limiting controls, ensuring safety for younger users or those with sensitive hearing. The headband is available in various designs and is suitable for individuals with sensory challenges or discomfort from traditional headphones.

With Bluetooth compatibility and an auxiliary cable, the CozyPhones 3.0 works with a wide range of devices. Its removable speakers make it easy to adjust for a perfect fit and wash for long-term hygiene. The mesh travel pouch adds convenience for on-the-go use.

Key Highlights:

Dual wireless and wired functionality

Volume-limiting controls for safe listening

Adjustable, removable speakers for a custom fit

Washable design with included travel pouch

Compatible with Bluetooth and auxiliary devices

Who it’s best for:

Kids or users with sensory challenges needing safe audio solutions

Travelers seeking a portable and washable headphone option

Individuals preferring lightweight, flexible headbands

Users requiring dual wired and wireless compatibility

15. Renpho Sleep Headphones

The Renpho Sleep Headphones are designed with ultra-soft memory foam and a breathable milk silk fabric for maximum comfort during sleep. The 3D contoured eye mask design ensures complete light blocking while minimizing pressure on the eyes. Equipped with Bluetooth 5.2, it offers high-fidelity sound through integrated stereo headphones.

This mask provides up to 10 hours of playback on a single charge and includes a detachable sponge cushion for easy cleaning. Its lightweight and portable design, along with a rechargeable battery and storage bag, make it suitable for travel and daily use.

Key Highlights:

3D contoured design for complete light blocking

Bluetooth 5.2 with high-fidelity stereo sound

Detachable sponge cushioning for easy maintenance

Breathable milk silk fabric for comfort

10-hour battery life with a portable storage bag

Who it’s best for:

Side sleepers needing a pressure-free eye mask

Travelers seeking a lightweight and portable sleep solution

Users preferring washable and breathable materials

Individuals looking for a combination of light blocking and audio functionality

Conclusion

Sleep headphones offer a practical way to enhance rest by reducing distractions and creating a calming environment. With designs that prioritize comfort and features like wireless connectivity or preloaded audio tracks, they cater to various preferences and sleep habits. From blocking out snoring to playing relaxing soundscapes, these devices help create a more peaceful bedtime routine.

Different models provide unique benefits, such as washable materials, adjustable speakers, or long battery life. Exploring these features can help match the headphones to individual needs, ensuring a more restful and uninterrupted sleep experience. Sleep headphones continue to be a versatile option for improving relaxation and overall sleep quality.

FAQ

Are sleep headphones comfortable for side sleepers?

Yes, many sleep headphones are designed with ultra-thin, cushioned speakers to ensure comfort, even for side sleepers. Look for options specifically labeled as side-sleeper friendly.

Do sleep headphones have timers to turn off the sound?

Yes, many models include built-in timers or allow you to set a timer through a paired app. This feature helps save battery and ensures the audio doesn’t play all night.

How long does the battery last on most sleep headphones?

Battery life varies by model, but most sleep headphones offer 8 to 12 hours of playback, which is typically enough for a full night’s sleep.

Can I wash sleep headphones?

Many sleep headphones are washable, but the electronic components, like speakers, are usually removable. Always follow the manufacturer’s care instructions to avoid damage.

Are sleep headphones compatible with all devices?

Most sleep headphones work with Bluetooth-enabled devices like smartphones, tablets, and laptops. Some models also include auxiliary cables or SD card slots for additional compatibility.