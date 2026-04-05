The question that separates a presale worth attention from one that is not is always the same. Who built it and is anything actually running. In the case of AlphaPepe both answers are specific enough to matter. The developer behind AlphaPepe is a former member of the Shibarium team, the Layer 2 infrastructure that Shiba Inu deployed after years of development and that CoinMarketCap confirmed has now processed over 500 million transactions. That track record is not a promise on a whitepaper. It is a public blockchain with half a billion transactions on it. The same developer who helped build Shibarium’s infrastructure has now built AlphaSwap — a live cross-chain AI-powered DEX generating real trading fee revenue before the token has been listed on any exchange anywhere. Shibarium reached a $4 billion ecosystem. AlphaPepe is targeting the same trajectory from a presale entry that does not yet have a market-assigned price. Stage 10 is sold out. Stage 11 is live at $0.01340. The Q2 DEX launch is the event that sets the first price. Not launched on DEX yet.

What the Shibarium Track Record Actually Confirms

The significance of a former Shibarium team member building AlphaSwap is not nostalgic. It is technical. Shibarium’s deployment required solving the specific challenges of cross-chain compatibility, gas optimisation, and Layer 2 security that make or break DEX infrastructure. KuCoin confirmed Shiba Inu’s Shibarium is entering a clean stabilisation phase following a major infrastructure upgrade and full backend reindexing with mainnet activity remaining constructive through Q1 2026. The infrastructure knowledge that produced a stable Layer 2 processing half a billion transactions is the same knowledge that built AlphaSwap’s contract screening, whale tracking, and trend detection before a single presale dollar entered the ecosystem.

The 10/10 BlockSAFU audit completed before public capital entered is the external verification that the code the Shibarium developer wrote for AlphaPepe meets the highest available pre-launch security standard. The audit is not self-assessed. It is a third-party verification of the same code category that the $285 million Drift Protocol exploit confirmed the market will punish if skipped.

Stage 10 Sold Out. The Shibarium Dev’s DEX Is Live. Stage 11 Is the Entry Before 100x.

Not Launched on DEX Yet. Over $750,000 Raised. Stage 11 at $0.01340. Q2 Is Approaching.

AlphaPepe is at $0.01340 in Stage 11 with over $750,000 raised from 7,300 holders and 100 new wallets entering daily. Stage 10 is sold out. AlphaSwap is live as a cross-chain AI-powered DEX with contract screening, whale tracking, and trend detection generating real fee revenue before any listing. Developer is a former Shibarium team member. A 10/10 BlockSAFU audit completed before public capital entered. Tokens arrive instantly with no vesting. Holders staking earn 85% APR from day one.

Analysts modelling the Q2 DEX launch target early price discovery between $0.50 and $1.50 with aggressive projections reaching $3.50 ahead of the Tier 1 CEX debut. A $1,000 entry at $0.01340 produces 74,627 tokens. At $1.50 that sits at around $111,940. At $3.50 it approaches $261,194. The Shibarium developer built half a billion transactions worth of infrastructure before building AlphaSwap. Stage 11 is the entry before the market assigns that infrastructure a price. The price increases every three days and the next stage arrives without announcement.

Join the AlphaPepe presale before Stage 11 sells out.

FAQs

Why does the Shibarium developer background matter for AlphaPepe?

Building Shibarium required solving cross-chain compatibility, gas optimisation, and Layer 2 security at scale — the same technical foundations AlphaSwap runs on. A track record of 500 million mainnet transactions is verifiable evidence of deployment-level competence rather than a roadmap claim.

What could a $1,000 Stage 11 entry be worth at the Q2 DEX launch?

At $0.01340 a $1,000 entry produces 74,627 tokens worth around $111,940 at $1.50 and $261,194 at the $3.50 projection ahead of the Tier 1 CEX debut.

Why is Stage 11 the 100x entry before the Q2 launch?

AlphaPepe not launched on DEX yet has its entire price discovery ahead with Stage 10 already sold out and Stage 11 at $0.01340 as the entry before Q2 assigns the first market price to a live AI DEX already generating real revenue.

Disclaimer:

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Cryptocurrency investments carry risk, including total loss of capital.

All market analysis and token data are for informational purposes only and do not constitute financial advice. Readers should conduct independent research and consult licensed advisors before investing.

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