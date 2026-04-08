Bitcoin tapped $72,380 on the US-Iran ceasefire. Oil crashed below $100. Whale behavior is shifting decisively. Bitcoin whale deposits hit a decade high as large holders now account for 64% of all Bitcoin exchange deposits by volume, pushing the Exchange Whale Ratio to 0.64. Santiment confirmed Bitcoin’s Mean Dollar Invested Age metric is climbing rapidly as whales are not moving their funds, signalling accumulation rather than distribution.

The question the entire market is running is whether the bear market is over. The ceasefire removed the primary macro headwind. Whale volume hitting 2026 record highs confirms large capital is repositioning rather than exiting. The Fear Index that held at 12 for 47 consecutive days is processing the most constructive simultaneous inputs of the year.

AlphaPepe is vaporizing on x100 utility hype with a live AI DEX demo arriving imminently and Stage 11 absorbing the capital that whale repositioning is releasing into the best entry available before Q2. AlphaPepe at $0.01367 in Stage 11. Over $780,000 raised. Stage 10 sold out. Not launched on DEX yet.

Whale Volume at 2026 Record Highs and the Utility That Feeds the Frenzy

The whale behavior shift that CoinMarketCap confirmed shows large holders accounting for 64% of exchange deposits at the decade-high Exchange Whale Ratio of 0.64. This is the on-chain signal that bear market bottoms produce before the recovery accelerates. When whales deposit at record pace relative to total exchange volume it means large capital is positioning ahead of a move they have already identified. The Santiment Mean Dollar Invested Age climbing confirms the holding behavior. Coins not moving means long-term holders are not selling.

The x100 utility hype feeding AlphaPepe’s vaporizing Stage 11 is structural not speculative. AlphaSwap is live as a cross-chain AI-powered DEX generating real trading fee revenue. A live AI DEX demo is arriving imminently as timestamped public proof of the running infrastructure. Former Shibarium developer. 10/10 pre-launch audit completed before public capital entered. The x100 utility label requires a running product before it means anything. AlphaSwap is that product.

Stage 11 Vaporizing on x100 Utility. Whale Volume Confirms the Timing. $0.01367.

Not Launched on DEX Yet. Stage 10 Sold Out. Over $780,000 Raised. Live Demo Arriving. Q2 Approaching.

AlphaPepe is at $0.01367 in Stage 11 with over $780,000 raised from 7,300 holders and 100 new wallets entering daily. Stage 10 is sold out. AlphaSwap is live generating real trading fee revenue with a live AI DEX demo arriving to confirm the infrastructure publicly. Developer is a former Shibarium team member. A 10/10 BlockSAFU audit completed before public capital entered. Tokens arrive instantly with no vesting. Holders staking earn 85% APR from day one.

A $1,000 entry at $0.01367 produces 73,153 tokens. At $1.50 on the Q2 DEX launch that sits at around $109,730. At $3.50 ahead of the Tier 1 CEX debut it approaches $256,036. Whales are repositioning at decade-high volumes. The bear market is potentially ending on ceasefire and macro improvement. AlphaPepe is vaporizing before the first market price exists. The price increases every three days and the next stage closes the current entry before the live demo confirms what buyers already know.

Join the AlphaPepe presale before Stage 11 sells out.

FAQs

Is the bear market over as whale volume hits 2026 record highs?

Bitcoin jumping to $72,700 on the US-Iran ceasefire with whale exchange deposits hitting the decade-high Exchange Whale Ratio of 0.64 and Santiment confirming coin holding behavior climbing are the most constructive simultaneous whale signals the current cycle has produced. The $75K threshold confirmation remains the technical verdict the market needs before calling the bear market structurally over.

What could a $1,000 Stage 11 entry be worth at Q2 launch?

At $0.01367 a $1,000 entry produces 73,153 tokens worth around $109,730 at $1.50 and $256,036 at the $3.50 Tier 1 projection.

Why does AlphaPepe vaporize on x100 utility hype as whale volume hits record highs?

AlphaSwap generating live trading fee revenue before any listing combined with a live AI DEX demo arriving imminently provides the timestamped proof that makes x100 structural. Whale volume repositioning at decade-high levels confirms capital is identifying the pre-listing entry with the running product as the destination for the ceasefire capital release.

Disclaimer:

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Cryptocurrency investments carry risk, including total loss of capital.

All market analysis and token data are for informational purposes only and do not constitute financial advice. Readers should conduct independent research and consult licensed advisors before investing.

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