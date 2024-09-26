Arizona Sonoran names Nick Hayduk as VP corporate development, general counsel, and corporate secretary.

Arizona Sonoran has named Nick Hayduk as VP corporate development, general counsel, and corporate secretary.

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. (“ASCU” or the “Company”) said on Thursday that it has appointed Mr. Nicholas (Nick) Hayduk as VP Corporate Development, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary, complementing the team with a wide-range of Corporate Development and General Counsel expertise for the metals and mining industry. Effective October 1, 2024, Mr. Hayduk will replace Ms. Rita Adiani, who will be leaving the Company following a two-week transition period.

George Ogilvie, Arizona Sonoran President and CEO, commented, “I am delighted to be re-united with Nick after working so successfully with him at Battle North Gold prior to its sale to Evolution Mining. His extensive experience providing strategic and legal advice to established mining and metals companies will be an asset to the team as we build and derisk Arizona’s low-risk copper developer through technical studies, and towards final investment decision.

I’d like to thank Rita for her good work steering the Company through the IPO in 2021 and being instrumental in giving the Company other strategic alternatives. The Board and I wish her every success in her future endeavours, ” Ogilvie added.

About Nick Hayduk

According to the company, Nick Hayduk has been a corporate lawyer for over 23 years, including 16 years in senior management and executive roles at publicly traded mining companies. Most recently, Nick was Chief Legal Officer, Vice President Corporate Affairs, and Corporate Secretary at Excellon Resources Inc.; previously, he was Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary at Battle North Gold Corporation; Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer at Lundin Mining Corporation, Senior Vice President and General Counsel at Kinross Gold Corporation, General Counsel, Operations – Canada and U.S. at Goldcorp Inc. and General Counsel, Canada at Placer Dome. Nick’s experience in these roles includes corporate governance best practices, securities and other regulatory compliance, public M&A and private asset transactions valued at over US$18 billion, public equity and debt offerings raising over US$3 billion, senior secured credit facilities of up to US$1.5 billion, multi-national joint-ventures, a wide variety of domestic and international contracts, litigation management, global compliance programs, enterprise risk management, and land title and mineral tenure management.

About Arizona Sonoran Copper Company

ASCU’s objective is to become a mid-tier copper producer with low operating costs and to develop the Cactus and Parks/Salyer Projects that could generate robust returns for investors and provide a long term sustainable and responsible operation for the community and all stakeholders. The Company’s principal asset is a 100% interest in the Cactus Project (former ASARCO, Sacaton mine) which is situated on private land in an infrastructure-rich area of Arizona. Contiguous to the Cactus Project is the Company’s 100%-owned Parks/Salyer deposit that could allow for a phased expansion of the Cactus Mine once it becomes a producing asset. The Company is led by an executive management team and Board which have a long-standing track record of successful project delivery in North America complemented by global capital markets expertise.