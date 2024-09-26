Clean Energy Partners with METRO to Build the First Private Natural Gas Fueling Station for Houston. 

Clean Energy has partnered with METRO to build the first private natural gas fueling station for Houston.

Under the new agreement, Clean Energy will design and build the new station, upgrade the current site’s bays, and provide operations and maintenance services for the station.

Station to fuel up to 120 transit buses with clean CNG, which provide over 51 million rides across the city.

The new station will be located at the Hiram Clarke facility in Houston’s southwest.

Construction is expected to begin in early 2025.

Why did Clean Energy partner with METRO?

Clean Energy Fuels Corp., the largest provider of the cleanest fuel for the transportation market, on Thursday announced a new agreement with the Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County (METRO), the region’s largest public transport provider, to build the agency’s first private compressed natural gas (CNG) fueling station. The new state-of-the-art facility will be the first of its kind and will exclusively serve up to 120 of METRO’s newest natural gas-powered transit buses operating busy routes throughout Houston and beyond.

Under the new agreement, Clean Energy will design and build the new station, upgrade the current site’s bays, and provide operations and maintenance services for the station that is expected to consume 2 million gallons of CNG annually when it is completed and fully operational, the company said.

Chad Lindholm, senior vice president at Clean Energy, commented, “We are excited to be partnering with the team at METRO on their very first CNG station build. For METRO, growing their CNG-powered fleet and making the switch will truly help shift the dial in reaching their sustainability goals. This deal also demonstrates the confidence the city has in CNG as a cleaner, more efficient fuel to provide essential transport to millions of commuters daily. For Clean Energy, this represents the largest agreement we have won in the last decade, demonstrating the ongoing transition to cleaner-burning natural gas by some of the country’s largest fleets.”

About the New Station

According to the report, the new station will help in METRO’s efforts to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) and carbon emissions by helping the agency meet its commitment of running fleet vehicles on zero emissions fuels by 2030.

The new station will be located at the Hiram Clarke facility in Houston’s southwest. Once completed, it will be able to fuel 120 diesel gallon equivalents (DGEs) in under 12 minutes, and construction is expected to begin in early 2025, CNG said.

About Clean Energy

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is the country’s largest provider of the cleanest fuel for the transportation market. Our mission is to decarbonize transportation through the development and delivery of renewable natural gas (RNG), a sustainable fuel derived by capturing methane from organic waste. Clean Energy allows thousands of vehicles, from airport shuttles to city buses to waste and heavy-duty trucks, to reduce their amount of climate-harming greenhouse gas. We operate a vast network of fueling stations across the U.S. and Canada as well as RNG production facilities at dairy farms.