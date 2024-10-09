ProfitDuel Reveal: The worst metro areas for job destruction in 2024

Experts at ProfitDuel conducted a comprehensive analysis of job destruction across the United States, focusing on metro areas that have experienced the most significant employment losses, including business closures. Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, they identified the regions most impacted by job destruction.

1) New York – Newark – Jersey City

New York – Newark – Jersey City has experienced significant job losses, with 1,699,128 jobs destroyed, driven by the high cost of living, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the shift towards remote work. Many businesses have either downsized or shut down completely, leading to a substantial reduction in employment opportunities. The hospitality, retail, and office sectors have been particularly hard hit, with 52,159 job losses in the food services industry.

2) Los Angeles – Long Beach – Anaheim

Los Angeles – Long Beach – Anaheim ranks as the second worst area for job destruction, with 1,072,714 jobs lost. The entertainment and tourism industries, which are vital to the region’s economy, faced severe disruptions during the pandemic. The study revealed that there has been 21,801 job destruction in the arts, entertainment, and recreation sector in this metro. Additionally, the high cost of real estate and operational expenses have forced many small and medium-sized businesses to close their doors permanently.

3) Chicago – Naperville – Elgin

Chicago – Naperville – Elgin comes in third in terms of job destruction, with 676,970 jobs lost. The decline in manufacturing jobs, with 12,001 jobs lost in this industry alone, coupled with economic challenges faced by the retail and service sectors, has led to significant job losses. The shift to e-commerce has also negatively impacted traditional brick-and-mortar stores in the area.

4) Dallas – Fort Worth – Arlington

Dallas – Fort Worth – Arlington has seen considerable job destruction, with 521,722 jobs lost, particularly in the energy sector. The fluctuating oil prices and the transition to renewable energy sources have resulted in layoffs and business closures. The metro area is also dealing with the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has affected various industries, including hospitality and retail.

5) Washington- Arlington-Alexandria

The Washington – Arlington – Alexandria metro area has not been immune to job destruction, with 487,619 jobs lost. Government budget cuts, the shift to remote work, and the pandemic’s impact on local businesses have contributed to employment losses. The hospitality and service industries have been particularly affected, with many establishments closing permanently.

6) Houston – The Woodlands – Sugar Land

Houston – The Woodlands – Sugar Land has faced job destruction, with 474,285 jobs lost, primarily due to the volatility in the energy sector. The oil and gas industry’s downturn has led to layoffs and company closures. Additionally, the pandemic’s impact on the hospitality and retail sectors has exacerbated the job losses in the region.

7) San Francisco – Oakland – Berkeley

San Francisco – Oakland – Berkeley has experienced significant job destruction, with 469,641 jobs lost, due to the high cost of living and the tech industry’s shift to remote work. Many businesses have relocated to more affordable areas, leading to job losses in the region. The hospitality and retail sectors have also struggled to recover from the pandemic’s effects.

8) Philadelphia – Camden Wilmington

Philadelphia – Camden – Wilmington has seen notable job destruction, with 457,451 jobs lost, particularly in the manufacturing and service industries. The decline in traditional manufacturing jobs and the pandemic’s impact on small businesses have led to significant employment losses. The region is also grappling with the shift to remote work and e-commerce

9) Boston – Cambridge – Newton

Boston – Cambridge – Newton ranks among the worst metro areas for job destruction, with 420,746 jobs lost. The high cost of living, the shift to remote work in the tech and education sectors, and the pandemic’s impact on local businesses have all contributed to job losses. The hospitality and retail industries have been hit particularly hard.

10) Miami – Fort Lauderdale – Pompano Beach

Miami – Fort Lauderdale – Pompano Beach has faced job destruction, with 415,520 jobs lost, primarily due to the downturn in the tourism and hospitality industries. The pandemic severely impacted these sectors, leading to business closures and layoffs. Additionally, the high cost of living and operational expenses have made it difficult for many businesses to survive.

