6 Best Video Hosting Platforms to Prevent Downloads for Membership Sites

Your membership site has a security gap most platform vendors will not tell you about.

The login wall is holding. Your membership plugin is doing exactly what it was built to do. Every lesson, every module, every video is locked behind a paywall.

And yet, three days after launch, a member has forwarded your entire course library to a Telegram channel. Another has ripped the HLS stream using a browser extension and uploaded it to a private Google Drive. A third is selling access for five dollars on a forum you have never heard of.

This is not a rare edge case. It is the default behavior of almost every membership site built on WordPress, Kajabi, or Teachable when video is hosted without stream-level protection.

Your membership plugin guards the door. It does not protect what is behind it. The moment a verified member’s browser loads the video player, the stream URL is right there, visible in the browser’s network tab, accessible to anyone who knows where to look.

Choosing the right video hosting to prevent downloads is not about picking the platform with the loudest security claims. It is about understanding which tier of protection your content actually needs, and which platforms genuinely deliver it.

Key Takeaways

Membership plugins like MemberPress and Restrict Content Pro control page access, not stream access. The video file itself remains exposed once a logged-in member hits play.

Multi-DRM (Widevine + FairPlay) is the only protection tier that keeps the raw video file out of the browser entirely. Tokenized HLS is meaningfully better than nothing but operates at a different level.

Gumlet and VdoCipher both offer full multi-DRM with membership platform integrations.

Wistia and SproutVideo use encrypted HLS, which is a solid fit for lower-risk content libraries.

Vimeo OTT suits all-in-one monetization needs; Brightcove is built for enterprise-scale operations.

Screen recording cannot be stopped at the network layer. Dynamic watermarking is the practical countermeasure.

Why Your Membership Plugin Cannot Stop Video Downloads

MemberPress, Restrict Content Pro, WooCommerce Memberships, and similar plugins are access control systems. They manage who can reach a page. The moment a verified member’s browser loads that page and the video player initializes, the plugin’s job is complete.

What happens next is entirely outside its scope.

These three failure modes map to three distinct protection tiers, what video infrastructure teams refer to as the stream protection stack: page-level gating, tokenized delivery, and multi-DRM encryption.

Understanding which tier a platform actually operates at, rather than what its marketing copy implies, is the only reliable filter for this decision.

Password Protection and Private Links

Password protection gates the page that contains the video. It does not touch the video file itself. Once an authenticated user’s browser requests the stream, the URL appears in the browser’s developer tools network tab, visible to anyone who opens it.

That link can be copied, pasted, and shared, and in most cases, it remains functional long after the session ends. Password protection creates friction for casual users. It does not create security for anyone with five minutes and a browser extension.

Tokenized HLS

Tokenized delivery generates a session-specific, expiring URL for the video stream. The link contains a short-lived token tied to the viewer’s active session.

Once the token expires, the URL stops working, which effectively closes the door on casual link-sharing. This is a meaningful improvement over static stream URLs, and it is the protection tier most “secure” video platforms actually operate at.

The gap is that a user running a capture tool during an active, valid session can still record the stream before the token expires.

Multi-DRM Encryption

Multi-DRM is categorically different from the two approaches above, and the distinction matters. Platforms using Widevine (Google’s DRM standard for Chrome, Android, and Edge) and FairPlay (Apple’s DRM standard for Safari and iOS) encrypt the video at the file level.

The player never receives a usable video file. Instead, it requests a decryption key from a license server, which issues that key only to the authenticated viewer’s specific device in real time. Intercepted network data is scrambled bytes without that key. No raw video file ever lands in the browser.

For membership sites hosting high-value course content, certification programs, or premium paid video libraries, this protection tier changes the risk profile in a fundamental way.

The core distinction is this: membership plugins protect the page that loads the video. Multi-DRM protects the video file itself. Only one of those approaches actually addresses the download problem.

How to Choose Secure Video Hosting for Membership Sites

Evaluating no-download video hosting for a membership site is not the same as picking a general video platform.

The standard criteria of playback quality, storage limits, and bandwidth matter, but four factors matter more when the goal is protecting paid video content from unauthorized distribution.

1. DRM and Encryption Tier

This is the primary filter. A platform either uses multi-DRM or it does not. “Secure” and “private” in a platform’s marketing copy do not indicate which tier it operates at.

Ask specifically: does this platform support Widevine and FairPlay, and on which pricing plans? The answer tells you everything about the platform’s actual protection ceiling.

2. Membership and LMS Integrations

Native integrations with WordPress membership plugins, Kajabi, or Teachable reduce the implementation overhead considerably. Without them, you are relying on manual iframe embeds and custom signed URL generation, which requires ongoing developer time. For non-technical site operators, integration depth is often the deciding factor.

3. Pricing Model

Per-minute storage pricing is more predictable for growing video libraries. Bandwidth-based pricing can scale unexpectedly for membership sites with high watch time or fast-growing subscriber counts. Understanding how a platform’s pricing model behaves at your projected usage before committing can save significant cost surprises.

4. Player Branding

An unbranded, white-label player maintains the professional, cohesive experience members expect from a paid community or course platform. A player carrying a third-party logo breaks the branded environment that membership sites invest in building.

The 6 Best Video Hosting Platforms to Prevent Downloads for Membership Sites

The platforms below were evaluated with membership sites as the specific lens: DRM availability, integration depth with WordPress, Kajabi, and Teachable, pricing structure, and player control. The comparison table below maps the key protection features at a glance.

Platform DRM Type Membership Integrations Dynamic Watermarking Starting Price (billed annually) Gumlet Multi-DRM (Widevine, FairPlay) WordPress, API-based embeds Yes $15/month VdoCipher Multi-DRM (Widevine, FairPlay) WordPress plugin, Moodle, Kajabi Yes $49/month Wistia AES-128 / Tokenized HLS HubSpot, Marketo, WordPress No (static only) $79/month Vimeo OTT AES-128 / Tokenized HLS Shopify, WordPress (limited) No $12/month Brightcove Multi-DRM API-driven (custom) Static Enterprise SproutVideo Tokenized HLS WordPress plugin, Kajabi No $10/month

Pricing figures are based on publicly listed starting rates at the time of publishing. Verify current plans on each platform’s pricing page before making a decision.

1. Gumlet

Gumlet is a video infrastructure platform built for businesses that need secure, scalable delivery without managing complex pipelines in-house.

It is not a course marketplace or a consumer video platform. It is purpose-built infrastructure, which means the security controls are not an add-on premium tier bolted onto a general product. They ship as core features.

The platform supports multi-DRM using Widevine and FairPlay, covering the full range of browser and device combinations that membership site viewers use day-to-day.

Alongside DRM-level encryption, Gumlet offers dynamic watermarking that overlays viewer-specific information as a floating element on the video. The watermark’s position shifts every few seconds, making it impossible to remove with a static blur or crop.

Signed URLs with configurable expiry, domain whitelisting, and geo-blocking complete the anti-piracy video protection stack.

For membership site operators on WordPress, Gumlet embeds cleanly via iframe into sites running MemberPress, Restrict Content Pro, or WooCommerce Memberships. Teams with developer resources can use the API to automate signed URL generation and integrate access control directly into the membership platform’s authentication flow.

The per-minute pricing model keeps costs predictable as the library grows, which is a practical advantage over bandwidth-based plans for sites with high average watch time.

The full scope of Gumlet’s video protection features covers DRM, signed URLs, domain locking, watermarking, and geo-blocking in a single management layer.

For teams specifically evaluating secure hosting options, the private video hosting overview covers the access control and privacy feature set in detail.

Best for:

Membership site owners who need full multi-DRM, want pricing that scales predictably with library size rather than bandwidth, and have or plan to have developer resources for deeper integration.

2. VdoCipher

VdoCipher is one of the most widely adopted DRM-focused video platforms among independent course creators and e-learning operators.

Its technical documentation on multi-DRM implementation is publicly detailed and thorough, which is a meaningful trust signal for teams that need to evaluate capabilities before committing to a migration. The platform supports both Widevine and FairPlay, making it a genuine multi-DRM alternative for membership sites that need device-level encryption.

The WordPress plugin is specifically built for WooCommerce and popular LMS platforms including LearnDash, LifterLMS, and Moodle. A Kajabi integration is also available, broadening its compatibility beyond WordPress.

Dynamic watermarking with viewer-specific overlays is included in paid plans, offering the same traceability benefit as Gumlet for sites that need to identify the source of any leaked content. Pricing starts lower than most multi-DRM competitors and scales with bandwidth, which makes it accessible for early-stage course creators but worth modeling carefully as subscriber counts grow and watch time accumulates.

Best for:

Course creators on WordPress LMS platforms, particularly LearnDash and LifterLMS operators, who need documented multi-DRM at a lower starting price point.

3. Wistia

Wistia is primarily a marketing video platform, and that context matters for understanding both its strengths and its ceiling on course video piracy prevention.

Video delivery uses AES-128 encrypted HLS with tokenized URLs. There is no full multi-DRM in standard plans. For content libraries where the audience is not expected to include technically sophisticated downloaders, this level of encrypted video streaming is generally adequate and represents a solid middle ground between basic privacy settings and full DRM.

Where Wistia earns its place in this list is in its integration depth with CRM and marketing platforms. HubSpot, Marketo, and Salesforce connections are native and well-documented, which is genuinely valuable for membership sites where lead capture, watch time tracking, and behavioral triggers are as important as the content itself.

The player is clean, highly brandable, and performs well across device types. Pricing scales per seat for team plans, and the per-video cost model can become expensive at larger library sizes, so it is worth running the numbers before committing.

Best for:

Membership sites where marketing analytics, CRM integration, and in-video lead capture matter as much as content protection, and where the content risk profile does not require device-level DRM encryption.

4. Vimeo OTT

Vimeo OTT, available through Vimeo’s subscription monetization suite, is designed for creators who want video hosting and paywall functionality bundled together in a single product.

The setup is simpler than assembling separate video hosting and membership plugin solutions, making it a practical starting point for non-technical operators.

Video delivery uses AES-128 encrypted HLS; full multi-DRM is not available across standard plans, which places it in the tokenized streaming tier rather than device-level encryption.

The platform integrates with Shopify and offers limited WordPress functionality. Built-in subscription and revenue management tools are a genuine differentiator for creators who do not want to manage payment infrastructure separately.

One practical consideration: Vimeo OTT’s subscription management and paywall tools are built into the platform rather than bolted on, which keeps initial setup simple but makes migrating to a different hosting stack more involved if your requirements outgrow it.

Best for:

Creators who want an all-in-one monetization and hosting solution with minimal setup, and whose content does not require DRM-grade protection.

5. Brightcove

Brightcove is enterprise video infrastructure. It is used by broadcasters, large media companies, and global enterprises for good reason: the platform’s multi-DRM implementation, access control architecture, and content delivery at scale are mature, well-supported, and built for high-concurrency streaming environments.

Widevine and FairPlay are standard. The delivery pipeline is designed for global reach and compliance-heavy deployments.

The practical limitation for most membership site operators is everything outside the technology itself. There is no plug-and-play WordPress plugin or native Kajabi connector.

Integrations are API-driven and require engineering resources to build and maintain. Pricing is not publicly listed and requires a sales process before meaningful evaluation can begin.

For operators running membership businesses at significant scale, tens of thousands of active subscribers with regulatory or compliance obligations, Brightcove is worth the process. For the majority of membership site owners, the platforms above are more practical and immediate.

Best for:

Enterprise-scale membership operations with dedicated engineering teams, compliance requirements, and the budget to match.

6. SproutVideo

SproutVideo offers reliable video hosting for small to mid-size businesses with a clean interface, transparent pricing, and security controls that cover most use cases outside of full DRM.

The platform uses tokenized HLS and signed URLs alongside domain whitelisting, password protection, and email gating for viewer-level access control.

There is no multi-DRM on any plan. For membership sites where content is valuable but not in the premium bracket that attracts technically motivated piracy, this tier of video download protection is often sufficient and significantly easier to implement than a full DRM stack.

The Kajabi integration is a notable strength and one of the clearest differentiators in this list. For creators building their membership site on Kajabi who want video security beyond Kajabi’s native hosting without the complexity of managing DRM infrastructure, SproutVideo delivers a low-friction path.

A WordPress plugin is also available for sites on that platform. Pricing starts at $10 per month, making it the most accessible option in this comparison for operators with tighter budgets or smaller content libraries.

Best for:

Kajabi-based membership sites or small WordPress operations where simplicity, low cost, and solid-but-not-DRM protection are the priorities.

What No Platform Can Fully Stop

Every platform reviewed here is honest about one limitation that no anti-piracy video hosting solution has fully solved: screen recording.

DRM prevents the raw video file from reaching the browser. It does not prevent someone from pointing a camera at their monitor or running screen capture software that operates outside the encrypted player environment.

Widevine can block Android’s native screen capture API on certified devices, and FairPlay can enforce similar restrictions on iOS. On desktop, software-based recording tools run at the operating system level, outside the reach of any player-side control.

Dynamic watermarking is the practical answer to this layer of the problem. It does not prevent a recording from being made. It makes the person who made it identifiable.

A floating overlay containing the viewer’s email address or account ID, changing position every few seconds, turns any unauthorized recording into traceable evidence. For most membership sites, the deterrent effect of a viewer knowing their identity is embedded in every frame is enough to change the calculus for anyone considering redistributing the content.

The honest framing of what DRM actually delivers is this: multi-DRM does not guarantee that a video can never be captured. It guarantees that the raw video file is never exposed to the browser. The first promise is impossible. The second is technically achievable, and it is the meaningful one for protecting paid content at scale.

Choosing the Right Video Hosting for Paid Content

The right platform to prevent video downloads for your membership site depends on the value of your content, your technical resources, and where your site lives today.

If your content represents significant revenue per member, whether that is a high-ticket course, a certification program, or a proprietary training library, the only defensible approach is a platform with full multi-DRM.

Gumlet and VdoCipher are the strongest fits here, each for different reasons around integration depth and pricing structure.

If you are on Kajabi and want the lowest-friction path to better video security, SproutVideo’s native integration solves the problem without a development project.

If marketing automation, watch time data, and CRM behavioral triggers are equally important alongside content protection, Wistia’s integration ecosystem may serve you better than a security-first platform.

For teams ready to move beyond tokenized HLS to genuine encrypted streaming with device-level protection, Gumlet makes that transition achievable without enterprise-level engineering overhead or enterprise-level pricing.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can membership plugins like MemberPress or Restrict Content Pro prevent video downloads?

No. Membership plugins control access to the page that contains the video, not the stream itself. Once a logged-in member’s browser loads the player, the stream URL is accessible via the browser’s network tab.

Protecting gated video requires stream-level encryption from a dedicated video hosting platform. A membership plugin handles authentication. It does not handle content security.

2. What is the difference between DRM and tokenized HLS for video protection?

Tokenized HLS generates a session-specific, expiring URL for the video stream. It expires after a set window, blocking casual link-sharing, but a user can still capture the stream during a valid session with recording software. Multi-DRM (Widevine, FairPlay, PlayReady) encrypts the video file itself.

Playback requires a decryption key issued by a license server to the specific viewer’s device in real time. No raw file is ever present in the browser. These are fundamentally different protection tiers, not variations of the same approach.

3. Which video hosting platforms support both Widevine and FairPlay DRM?

Among the platforms reviewed here, Gumlet and VdoCipher both support Widevine (for Chrome, Android, and Edge) and FairPlay (for Safari and iOS) in their standard paid plans. Brightcove also supports both but operates at enterprise pricing.

Wistia and SproutVideo do not offer full multi-DRM. They use encrypted HLS delivery, which provides real protection for most use cases but does not operate at the device-level encryption layer that Widevine and FairPlay provide.

4. Does enabling DRM affect video playback quality or streaming speed?

No. DRM-protected video is transcoded and delivered via CDN in the same way as non-encrypted video. The encryption and decryption process happens at the device level and adds no perceptible buffering or load time for the viewer. Platforms that pair DRM with adaptive bitrate streaming, such as Gumlet, adjust playback quality automatically to the viewer’s connection speed whether DRM is active or not. From the viewer’s side, the experience is identical. The protection is entirely invisible to the end user.

5. Which video hosting platform works best for Kajabi or Teachable membership sites?

For Kajabi specifically, SproutVideo has the most direct native integration and is the lowest-friction path if you want better video security without a development project. VdoCipher also has a documented Kajabi integration with full multi-DRM.

For Teachable, the most practical approach is iframe embed combined with a platform that supports signed URLs and domain whitelisting. Gumlet and VdoCipher both support this via API. Wistia’s embed also works cleanly with Teachable but operates at the tokenized HLS tier rather than full DRM.

The decision comes down to protection tier: if your Kajabi or Teachable content represents high-ticket revenue, use a multi-DRM platform. If it is a mid-range course library where casual link-sharing is the main risk, SproutVideo or Wistia handle the job with significantly less implementation overhead.