XRP Price Prediction Tests $1.50 as Rakuten Adds 44M Users and Pepeto Locks Presale Window at $9M

XRP jumped above $1.45 after Rakuten Wallet opened the door to 44 million Japanese users, and spot XRP ETFs pulled in $119.6 million in one day. The wallets that called the last cycle early are not waiting for confirmation, they are positioning before the next leg. Every xrp price prediction now sits in front of two real catalysts and a ceiling large caps cannot break. This article looks at the XRP outlook and the small cap presale called Pepeto that capital is rotating into before its Binance listing.

XRP Price Prediction Strengthens as Rakuten and ETF Demand Reset the Range

XRP traded near $1.45 on April 17 according to Coinbase data, up 9% from the early April low of $1.30. The move came after Japan’s Rakuten Wallet listed XRP and connected 44 million users who can convert loyalty points worth $23 billion into XRP, as Cryptonews reported. Spot XRP ETFs added $119.6 million on April 14, the strongest intake since December 2025. Standard Chartered’s xrp price prediction model targets $2.80 by year end as both catalysts compound through Q2.

Where the XRP Outlook Meets the Pepeto Entry Before Listing

Pepeto: The Presale Sitting Where XRP Sat Before Its First 100x

XRP needs sustained ETF flow plus a Senate vote to maybe double, but a presale priced at $0.0000001864 has room no large cap can offer. Pepeto is the small cap that traders studying the xrp price prediction are rotating into, a meme project where early holders enter at presale cost and gain before any listing prints.

While XRP depends on Ripple landing payment deals and ETF managers pushing billions through, Pepeto runs the actual trading platform meme buyers need every day. PepetoSwap moves trades across the meme market with zero fees and no middleman taking a cut, so capital grows instead of bleeding into the spread.

That matters because the biggest problem meme traders face today is slow bridges, hidden fees, and contracts that drain wallets before the chart moves. For meme coins to actually pay early holders, the market needs a platform that handles trades fast and protects capital before launch. Instead of waiting on a $2.80 XRP target that needs both legislation and four billion in fresh ETF flow, capital can sit inside Pepeto where one listing event delivers the multiplier.

The risk scorer scans every contract before a buy and flags rugs before they hit the wallet, and staking pays 182% APY while the listing window stays open. It is a working exchange behind a meme token, not a slide deck pitching a roadmap. SolidProof audited every contract, the original Pepe cofounder built the team alongside a former Binance expert, and above $9 million has flowed in already. For wallets leaving large caps that need years to deliver 2x, this presale is the cleaner trade, and entry disappears the moment the Binance listing arrives.

XRP Price Prediction: Forecast Targets Through Q2 2026

XRP currently trades near $1.45 with the 50-day EMA sitting at $1.38 and the 200-day MA at $1.88, the level CoinCodex flags as the bull bear line. CoinDCX models a $1.35 to $1.50 weekly range with a slightly bullish bias, and a clean weekly close above $1.45 opens $1.50 as the next test.

Standard Chartered’s Geoff Kendrick maintains $2.80 by year end 2026, with $8 modeled if the CLARITY Act passes and ETF inflows push past $4 billion. The base xrp price prediction at 97% upside from $1.45 to $2.80 needs both legislation and sustained institutional demand to land. CoinCodex calls 2026 bearish on multiple technical indicators and projects a $1.20 to $2.60 range. That math is exactly why presale capital is rotating now.

Conclusion

Pepeto sits in its final presale stage, and that entry defines who walks out of this cycle with returns. Above $9 million has already moved in, settling the cycle entry debate for the capital that chose first. The original Pepe ran to $11 billion with zero products behind it, and a 150x pattern on a project with a working exchange and Binance listing approaching reaches where xrp price prediction cannot. This window before listing is where small wallets pay what whales already paid, visible right now on the Pepeto official website. Entering now while XRP waits on ETF flow secures the returns the listing will deliver, and missing it could be the worst decision of this cycle.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the xrp price prediction for 2026?

Standard Chartered targets $2.80 by year end and models $8 if the CLARITY Act passes and ETF flow hits $4 billion.

Why is XRP rallying this week?

Rakuten Wallet listed XRP for 44 million Japanese users, and spot XRP ETFs added $119.6 million on April 14.

Is Pepeto a strong entry before the Binance listing?

The xrp price prediction math favors Pepeto with $9 million raised, SolidProof audited contracts, and the Pepeto official website showing the entry.