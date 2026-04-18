Solana Price Prediction Stalls Under $90 as Pepeto Eyes 100x Before Listing

SOL trades at $87 after losing 70% from its all time high near $295, and the market is watching a divergence that rarely shows up this clearly. Spot Solana ETFs pulled in nearly $1 billion since launch, Goldman Sachs disclosed $108 million in SOL holdings, and Singapore Gulf Bank built a stablecoin service on the chain.

The money is arriving but the solana price prediction chart is stuck. This article breaks down the SOL forecast and the presale called Pepeto where one listing changes the math.

Solana Price Prediction Faces Mixed Signals as ETFs Near $1 Billion

SOL traded near $87 on April 18 according to CoinGecko, with spot Solana ETFs hitting $15.5 million in daily inflows on April 16, the largest total in a month. Cumulative net flows reached $996.82 million according to CoinGlass, just short of $1 billion. Bitwise BSOL absorbs 78% of all inflows while Goldman Sachs holds $108 million in SOL positions. Singapore Gulf Bank launched its stablecoin service on Solana this week. Standard Chartered maintains a $250 solana price prediction target by late 2026.

How the SOL Forecast and Pepeto Compare Before the Listing Window Closes

Pepeto: The Entry That Changes When the Listing Arrives

SOL needs ETF accumulation plus months of institutional buying to clear $250, but a presale at $0.0000001864 only needs one listing event to move. Pepeto is the exchange project that traders tracking the solana price prediction are discovering, a token backed by the cofounder who launched the original Pepe coin to an $11 billion market cap with zero products behind it.

PepetoSwap processes meme trades with zero fees across chains, removing the cost drag that eats positions before the price even turns. That fixes what the meme market still gets wrong, which is that every swap costs money and every bridge costs time and trust, and both cut into the gains early holders came for.

For a meme coin to actually create wealth, the trading layer underneath it has to work without friction, and Pepeto built that layer before the listing instead of promising it after. Rather than watching a $250 SOL target that needs sustained inflows and regulatory clarity across quarters, wallets are filling a presale where the listing alone reprices the token. The cross chain bridge sends tokens between networks at zero cost, so holders never lose value moving between Ethereum and other chains before the listing reprices everything.

Staking pays 182% APY as an added layer while the Binance listing approaches, and SolidProof verified every contract on the exchange. It is a built exchange that runs today, not a pitch about what gets delivered next quarter. For wallets tired of watching SOL grind between $75 and $90 for months without breaking out, this presale is where the cleaner math sits, and the entry closes the moment listing opens.

Solana Price Prediction: Forecast Targets Through 2026

SOL currently trades near $87, down 70% from the January 2025 all time high of $294.85, with the 50-day moving average falling since March 18 according to Changelly. Immediate resistance sits at $97, and clearing that level opens $110 and then a test of $180 to $200 near the top of the falling wedge.

Standard Chartered maintains a $250 target by late 2026 if ETF momentum continues through Q3. Changelly projects an average solana price prediction of $104 for 2026, with a low of $100 and high of $108 based on technical analysis. CoinPedia models a wider $75 to $200 range depending on adoption. The best case from $87 to $250 sits at 181% upside, a strong return for a large cap but nowhere near the multiples a presale priced before listing can deliver.

Conclusion

Pepeto runs its final presale stage right now, and today is the only day this exact entry exists. Every person who built real wealth in crypto made one choice, they moved on the day they found the opportunity instead of planning to come back. The presale will never offer this cost again once the Binance listing opens, and the 100x targets analysts project from here need one event to start.

That event is the listing, and it separates the wallets that entered from everyone who reads about them on the Pepeto official website afterward. Waiting one more day on solana price prediction models that need months to play out while Pepeto closes its presale window is how cycles leave people behind.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the solana price prediction for 2026?

The solana price prediction from Standard Chartered targets $250 by late 2026 and Changelly projects an average of $104 based on technical analysis.

Why are Solana ETF inflows rising?

Spot Solana ETFs hit $996 million in cumulative inflows with Bitwise BSOL absorbing 78% and Goldman Sachs holding $108 million.

Can Pepeto deliver bigger returns than SOL before listing?

Analysts project 100x from one listing event on Pepeto with $9 million raised and SolidProof audited contracts visible on the Pepeto official website.