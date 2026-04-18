BTC crossed $76,500 on April 17 as the ceasefire between the United States and Iran pushed risk assets higher. ETH followed with a 7% surge to $2,400, and total crypto market cap climbed $100 billion in a week. The recovery is here, and the only question left is which new crypto entry gives the best return from this point. The answer splits between large caps grinding toward old highs and a presale called Pepeto where one listing event does the work.

New Crypto Market Momentum Builds as Ceasefire Lifts Risk Appetite

BTC opened at $75,151 on Friday after the ceasefire boosted global risk sentiment, the highest opening since February 4 according to Yahoo Finance. ETH reached $2,348 in the same session. Strategy confirmed another $1 billion BTC purchase at $71,902, as DEXTools reported, bringing holdings past 550,000 BTC. Total market cap hit $2.61 trillion with volume up 70%. Every new crypto cycle follows the same setup, and the capital is choosing which entries carry the returns forward.

Where BTC, ETH, and Pepeto Stand as the Fresh Crypto Cycle Forms

Pepeto: The New Crypto Entry With a Live Trading Hub and Binance Listing

BTC needs $126,000 and ETH needs $4,953 to reach old highs, which means the best case sits at 68% for BTC and 111% for ETH. A presale priced at $0.0000001864 does not need a recovery because it has not listed yet. Pepeto is the new crypto that wallets are filling while large caps grind, a trading hub built by a former Binance expert with the bridge and scanner tools meme markets need to work. The cross chain bridge moves tokens between networks at zero cost, which means holders never pay the bridge tax that strips 1% to 3% on every move across chains.

That solves the core friction in meme trading where fees and delays eat returns before the chart confirms direction. For a presale to actually build wealth for early wallets, the layer underneath it has to remove friction before the listing, not promise to remove it after. Rather than buying BTC at $76,500 and waiting months for breakout, wallets can enter Pepeto where the Binance listing is the breakout and the math starts from a presale floor.

The risk scorer checks contracts before trades go through, flagging scams and rug pulls before they take capital, so the trading hub protects the money before the chart does. The cofounder took the first Pepe token from zero to an $11 billion peak on the same 420 trillion supply, staking currently pays 182% APY while the presale remains open, and SolidProof audited every contract. For wallets looking for the new crypto that delivers the biggest move this cycle, the gap between this presale and a Binance listing is where that move lives.

Bitcoin (BTC)

BTC trades near $76,500 after recovering from the April low of $60,000, helped by the ceasefire rally and Strategy’s $1 billion purchase at $71,902. The all time high sits at $126,198 from October 2025 according to Yahoo Finance, putting the best case at 68%. Spot BTC ETFs hold above $60 billion. The recovery is real, but the path from $76,500 to $126,000 does not change a life the way a presale listing does.

Ethereum (ETH)

ETH trades near $2,348 after surging 7% on the ceasefire news, outpacing BTC for the first time in weeks according to CoinDesk. The all time high stands at $4,953 from August 2025, the ETH/BTC ratio climbed to a three month high, and stablecoin supply on Ethereum hit $180 billion. Even a full recovery delivers 111% from today, strong for a large cap but compressed next to a presale that has not listed.

Conclusion

Pepeto fills its presale faster each stage, and the pace of capital flowing in during the deepest fear of the cycle is the clearest confirmation any new crypto can show. Entering now means joining what more than $9 million already confirmed, not guessing. BTC targets 68% and ETH targets 111%, but the presale targets multiples only a listing event from this entry can unlock. The window is the Pepeto official website, open only until the Binance listing closes it permanently. Watching large caps grind back while this presale fills to capacity is the one trade this cycle will not let anyone redo.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the best new crypto to watch right now?

Pepeto has a live trading hub, SolidProof audit, and Binance listing approaching after raising above $9 million in presale capital.

Why is the crypto market rallying in April 2026?

The ceasefire between the US and Iran lifted risk assets, and the new crypto market added $100 billion in cap this week.

Why buy Pepeto before the Binance listing?

The presale entry closes permanently at listing, and the Pepeto official website shows the window while it remains open.