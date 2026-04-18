Morgan Stanley’s MSBT pulled above $100 million in its first week, the bank’s strongest ETF launch ever, while 16,000 advisors recommend 2% to 4% crypto allocation across $6 trillion in client assets. BTC sits at $74,375 after testing $76,000, ETH at $2,368, with market cap added 4.25% in 24 hours. The hunt for the best crypto to buy in 2026 is loud across institutional desks, but the wallet that prints multiples is inside Pepeto, which crossed above $9 million in its presale days from a Binance listing.

Best Crypto To Buy In 2026 News: Morgan Stanley Pulls $100M As 16K Advisors Route Capital Into Spot

CoinDesk reported that Morgan Stanley’s MSBT pulled above $100 million in its first week of trading, the bank’s strongest ETF debut on record at a 0.14% expense ratio. Fortune confirmed Morgan Stanley’s 16,000 wealth advisors now recommend a 2% to 4% crypto allocation directly into MSBT, opening $6 trillion in client assets to spot exposure. The best crypto to buy in 2026 question becomes urgent because that wave of capital is searching for the next leg up, not the same trade that already ran.

Where The Real Asymmetry Sits Across Pepeto, SOL, And AVAX

Pepeto

Pepeto carries the asymmetric seat in the best crypto to buy in 2026 question. Capital raised has crossed the $9 million mark, and the Binance launch is now within days of locking down the entry. Once the presale ends the token starts trading on Binance, with additional tier one venues taking it on shortly after. Analysts mark Pepeto as the most concentrated 100X opportunity left in the presale window, since the entry runs below the chart any retail wallet will ever read.

Entry today is $0.0000001864, a number the Binance listing wipes off the chart immediately. When Pepe ran in 2023, 420 trillion tokens turned pennies into generational wealth, and Pepeto holds that exact supply with the platform already running today. The trading hub was built for the next meme cycle, paired with a fraud filter that blocks scam contracts before any wallet signs the transaction. Buyers stop funding scam tokens because the threat surfaces before the trade clears.

The trading hub processes every order at zero cost, the fraud filter screens contracts at the signing step, and 182% APY accrues to every wallet locked before the listing window. Same cofounder who built the original Pepe coin runs this build, a former Binance expert sits inside the team, and SolidProof cleared each contract.

The tools are running today, not in development. The platform runs today, the audit is signed, the Binance debut sits days away. Pepeto holds the 100X path the best crypto to buy in 2026 question circles but never names.

SOL

Solana sits at $87 with a $49.54 billion market cap, per CoinMarketCap, up 5.02% on the day. Standard Chartered targets $300 for SOL by year end, leaving 250% upside on the bull case. SOL holds throughput, but anyone weighing the best crypto to buy in 2026 sees the chart absorbed the institutional bid already, leaving asymmetry only a presale still hands back.

AVAX

Avalanche trades at $9.55 with a $3.85 billion market cap, per CoinMarketCap, up 4.8% on the week. Analysts target $50 for AVAX by year end on subnet adoption, 425% upside but a multi quarter trade. The best crypto to buy in 2026 verdict for AVAX is patience, while Pepeto holds a 100X setup with the listing days out, not quarters.

Conclusion

Anyone hunting the best crypto to buy in 2026 just landed on the answer institutional capital arrived at hours earlier. Capital lands inside Pepeto on a steady drip, and the wealthy BTC holders all describe the same edge, they were hours ahead of everyone else and the listing printed the rest. Stacking past $9 million while the broader market shook is the timing edge whales are claiming again, by capital that calculates the outcome before journalists catch up.

The original Pepe coin cofounder is building this. A former Binance expert sits in engineering. Listing day permanently closes the presale window. Stepping aside on this becomes the trade only the wallets that moved hours earlier got to take, and the Pepeto official website remains live for anyone refusing to be late.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the best crypto to buy in 2026?

Pepeto presale crossed $9 million with SolidProof audit cleared and Binance listing days out. Entry stays near zero until listing flips.

Will SOL or AVAX outperform Pepeto in 2026?

SOL targets $300 for 250% upside, AVAX $50 for 425%. Pepeto presale at near zero stacks deeper 100X math ahead of listing.

Why is Pepeto the FOMO trade now?

The Pepeto official website shows above $9 million raised, audit cleared, listing days out. Entry vanishes when listing flips live.