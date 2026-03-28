The SEC classified XRP as a digital commodity on March 17, and the final spot ETF approval deadline arrives today, March 28. Seven XRP funds are already live with $1.4 billion in inflows, Goldman Sachs holds the largest position at $153.8 million, and Grayscale plans to convert its $2.1 billion trust. The xrp price prediction just got legal clarity that most tokens spend years fighting for. But at $1.32 with an $88 billion market cap, the ETF dollars need to multiply before XRP moves meaningfully. The wallets building for the biggest returns this cycle are entering where the math works from day one.

XRP Price Prediction: Commodity Status and $14 Million Options Cluster Shape the March 28 Decision

The SEC and CFTC classified XRP as a digital commodity on March 17, clearing the regulatory path for spot ETF expansion, according to 24/7 Wall St.. A $14.6 million options cluster at the $1.32 strike on Deribit holds nearly 25% of all XRP open interest, most concentrated in the March 27 expiry per CoinDesk. Weekly ETF inflows dropped from $200 million at launch to under $2 million by March, but 84% of assets remain retail held, leaving institutional entry as the next catalyst.

XRP Price Prediction and the Presale Building What ETF Flows Cannot Deliver

Pepeto: The Meme Exchange Presale Backed by the Team That Built a $7 Billion Token

Pepeto launched its presale with a focus on speed, security, and low cost trading, and the numbers prove the approach is working. More than $8 million has entered with thousands of holders joining through ETH, USDT, and direct card purchases on Pepeto official website, and each round fills faster than the one before. The project combines meme culture with real exchange architecture on an Ethereum compatible platform designed for the kind of volume meme coins actually generate.

PepetoSwap processes trades at zero fees so your capital arrives and exits without losing value to platform costs. The cross chain bridge transfers tokens between networks at zero cost, so what leaves one wallet arrives complete on the other. SolidProof completed the audit before the presale opened, confirming the security that the Ripple forecast audience demands from any project they enter.

At $0.000000186 the cofounder who created Pepe and took it to $7 billion with nothing is building an exchange where every trade generates demand that grows after launch. Staking at 192% APY rewards the wallets already inside while the broader market watches the Ripple token debate from the sideline. A former Binance expert on the dev team is pushing the exchange toward the Binance listing, and the presale entry disappears permanently when trading opens. The wallets that recognize what a $78 million valuation with 150x math and proven team infrastructure means are the ones entering now.

XRP Price Prediction: Key Levels and Targets for 2026

XRP trades at $1.32, down 43% from its January high of $2.40. Support sits at $1.32 with the 200 day moving average at $1.38 per CoinDCX. Resistance stands at $1.45, with a break above $1.50 opening the path to $1.60. Standard Chartered revised its 2026 xrp price prediction to $2.80 from $8, but maintained a $28 target for 2030. The commodity classification and spot ETF expansion could push weekly inflows back toward $200 million if institutional capital returns. A sustained close above $1.60 would confirm the recovery into Q2 2026.

XRP Price Prediction Confirms Clarity but the Presale Delivers the Math That Matters

The Ripple outlook now carries full regulatory clarity that most tokens never receive. But the biggest returns from every cycle came from entries that existed before the market recognized them. The presale that crossed $8 million during extreme fear is not waiting for the SEC to approve more funds. It is filling because the wallets inside see what the Binance listing delivers, and the exchange tools fix the one thing every meme coin lacked: a reason for demand to keep growing after launch. The Pepeto official website is where those positions are being built right now, and the listing will compress the return window that the Ripple forecast takes years to deliver into the moment trading opens, leaving the reader to decide whether to enter now or carry the cost of waiting.

Visit Pepeto official website and lock in the presale entry the Ripple audience will discover after the listing.

FAQ

What is the xrp price prediction after the commodity ruling?

XRP targets $2.80 for 2026 per Standard Chartered with resistance at $1.45 and the commodity classification opening institutional flows that could accelerate the recovery.

How does the xrp price prediction compare to Pepeto?

XRP at $1.32 needs massive inflows for moderate gains, while Pepeto at presale pricing offers 150x math to proven market cap levels through the Pepeto official website.

Is Pepeto a strong entry alongside XRP this cycle?

The Pepe cofounder, SolidProof audit, and Binance listing approaching make Pepeto the presale that gives the xrp price prediction audience the multiplier XRP cannot offer from $1.32.