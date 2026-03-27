If you have spent any time around the market, you have probably noticed a change in attention. People are not just talking about Bitcoin and Ripple anymore. There is a new name floating around, almost whispered the way early believers once whispered about ETH before the world caught on. Pepeto on the Ethereum blockchain is an exchange that combines meme virality with zero fee trading and contract protection. At first glance, it is easy to overlook an exchange presale compared to XRP. But the deeper you look, the more you understand why so many wallets, including the ones who usually keep their distance from meme tokens, are leaning in. The xrp news centers on commodity status confirmed and $1.44 billion in ETF inflows. Bitmine loaded $11 billion in ETH on March 23, confirming the bottom. Pepeto has more than $8 million raised with a SolidProof audit and a former Binance expert driving the Binance listing.

XRP News Centers on Bitmine Loading $11 Billion as Institutional Capital Builds

Bitmine disclosed total holdings of $11 billion on March 23, including 4.66 million ETH, according to CoinDesk. Chairman Tom Lee said ETH outperformed equities by 2,450 basis points since the Iran war started. Chainwireconfirmed Bitmine bought 65,341 ETH last week alone. The xrp news benefits from institutional buying because recovery capital flows into every sector, and the presale entries positioned first will profit the most.

XRP News and the Exchange Presale Where the Listing Math Delivers 150x

Pepeto

Pepeto is not playing the usual meme game. A lot of meme coins show up with a funny name and some flashy marketing, hoping lightning strikes twice. Pepeto is playing a very different game. At its core, the exchange is not about making noise. It is about solving one of the biggest problems in the meme coin space itself. PepetoSwap removes trading fees so your capital stops bleeding. The risk scorer checks contracts before your money goes near them. The bridge sends tokens across chains at zero cost.

The cofounder who built Pepe to $11 billion with zero products is behind Pepeto, and a former Binance expert on the dev team drives the exchange toward its Binance listing. SolidProof completed the audit before the presale opened. More than $8 million raised because the wallets entering verified everything first. Staking at 192% APY compounds daily for wallets inside. What really gives people confidence is the SolidProof audit, which serves as a stamp of approval for the exchange tools. On top of that, the presale is growing faster than most meme projects did at this stage.

The presale sits at $0.000000186 with 420 trillion supply. Pepe reached $11 billion with the same supply and same cofounder but zero exchange tools, and matching that is 150x. The Binance listing will make Pepeto’s price explode, and Pepeto holders will be the success stories this cycle.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum sits at $1,985 with Bitmine holding 4.66 million ETH worth $6.5 billion, according to CoinGecko. Even $4,000 is 2x over months. ETH powers the blockchain Pepeto is built on, but 2x cannot compete with 150x on listing day.

XRP

XRP trades at $1.44 with commodity status confirmed and $1.44 billion in ETF inflows, according to CoinGecko. Even $3.84 at the all time high is 2.7x. The xrp news is bullish for the recovery, but 2.7x cannot match 150x from the exchange presale.

XRP News Confirms the Recovery But Pepeto’s Listing Delivers the Real Returns

Pepeto might not replace Bitcoin or XRP. However, it has every chance of becoming the first meme exchange to grow the way those giants once did, slowly at first, then suddenly, and then unmistakably. At presale pricing, the exchange presale feels like one of those rare moments in crypto where fun meets real potential, and the xrp news sets the stage for the recovery that makes it possible. The Pepeto official website is where that entry is still open, and the wallets that wait will carry that decision through 2026.

Enter the presale the the latest XRP signals is building toward at Pepeto official website

FAQs

What does commodity status mean for the xrp news?

It confirms XRP is not a security, opening institutional capital flows. The the XRP developments supports the recovery with $1.44 billion in ETF inflows.

How does Pepeto fit alongside the xrp news?

Pepeto raised more than $8 million with the cofounder of Pepe and exchange tools running. The Pepeto official website gives presale access before the listing.

Can Pepeto deliver higher returns than XRP this cycle?

XRP targets 2.7x. Pepeto at presale pricing offers 150x with the Binance listing compressing returns into one event