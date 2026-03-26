Why Fintech Startups Are Attracting Global Investors

International investors participated in 47% of fintech funding rounds in 2024, up from 28% in 2019, according to CB Insights. The globalisation of fintech investment reflects a recognition that financial services innovation is not concentrated in Silicon Valley — it is happening simultaneously in London, Singapore, São Paulo, Lagos, Bangalore, and dozens of other cities. Investors who limit their scope to a single geography miss the majority of fintech opportunity.

Why Fintech Investment Has Gone Global

Three factors drive the globalisation of fintech investment. First, the largest untapped financial services markets are outside the US and Europe. The 1.7 billion unbanked adults are concentrated in Sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia, and Southeast Asia. Small business lending gaps are largest in Latin America and Africa. Payment modernisation opportunities are most significant in markets transitioning from cash-dominated economies. According to McKinsey, emerging market fintech companies grew revenue at 2.5x the rate of developed market fintech companies in 2024.

Second, local market knowledge is required to build successful fintech products outside developed markets. A payments company in Nigeria needs to understand mobile money infrastructure, local banking regulations, and consumer behaviour patterns that differ significantly from Western markets. This creates opportunities for local founders with domain expertise that global competitors cannot easily replicate. According to industry data, locally founded fintech companies outperform foreign entrants in emerging markets by 3x on customer acquisition metrics.

Third, regulatory arbitrage creates opportunities. Some jurisdictions have adopted progressive fintech regulation that enables business models not yet permitted elsewhere. The UK’s FCA sandbox, Singapore’s MAS regulatory framework, and Brazil’s Central Bank innovation initiatives have created environments where fintech companies can innovate faster than in more conservative regulatory jurisdictions.

What Global Investors Look For

Global fintech investors evaluate opportunities using a framework adapted for cross-border investment. According to Boston Consulting Group, the key criteria include: market size and growth rate (is the addressable opportunity large enough to justify a venture-scale investment?), regulatory environment (does the jurisdiction support fintech innovation?), team quality (do the founders have the local expertise and technical capability needed?), and scalability (can the company expand regionally or globally from its initial market?).

Digital banking startups in emerging markets have attracted particular interest because they address massive populations with clear financial needs. Nubank in Brazil (72 million customers), M-Pesa in East Africa (51 million users), and GCash in the Philippines (94 million users) demonstrate that emerging market fintech can achieve scale that rivals or exceeds developed market leaders.

The Impact on Global Financial Services

The globalisation of fintech investment is accelerating the transformation of financial services worldwide. Capital flowing from developed-market investors to emerging-market fintech companies brings not just funding but operational expertise, technology best practices, and access to global networks that help local companies scale faster.

According to industry projections, emerging market fintech revenue will exceed developed market fintech revenue by 2030, driven by larger populations, faster growth rates, and the leapfrogging effect (emerging markets adopting modern fintech infrastructure directly without passing through legacy banking stages).

For venture capital firms, global fintech investment requires adapting to diverse regulatory environments, currency risks, and exit market dynamics. The firms that build expertise across multiple geographies capture a broader opportunity set and reduce portfolio concentration risk. The globalisation of fintech investment is not a trend — it is the natural consequence of financial services being a universal need and technology being a universal enabler.