Why Financial Strategy Is Key to Success in Accounting for UK Charities

Cost-of-living pressures have created an increasingly complex financial landscape for British charities in recent years, coupled with soaring demand for services, rising operating costs, and shrinking funding streams. This has meant that non-profit organisations have needed to rethink how they plan their resources, measure their impacts and remain financially stable.

James Todd & Co, a large and well-established accountancy firm offering charity accounting services, have clarified the importance of having a strong, defined strategy in this climate, ensuring that organisations align all their work with clear objectives and priorities.

The Chartered Accountants, who have over 30 years of expertise, advise that developing an updated strategy is key, with analysis of the UK’s 100 largest charities showing that 97% now report successes against strategic planning, supporting real-world improvements in achieving on-target performance.

Challenges Impacting the Financial Resilience of UK Charities

Financial pressures are often familiar, especially for smaller non-profit entities, but the sector has responded robustly, with an additional £5 billion spent to achieve measurable impacts in 2024, according to The Charity Commission in its March 2026 report.

However, alongside this, 86% of charities have recorded increased demand for their services and 54% note that demand has increased significantly, up from 43% the previous year. A reported 50% are competing for funding, and 30% are reducing their workforces, or have plans to do so.

One in five charitable organisations is running at a deficit, increasing 2.5% year on year. At the same time, the proportion of British people receiving medical, financial or food support from a charity has risen from 3% to 9% over a five-year period.

These statistics show that, with a combination of higher demand and constrained resources, financial resilience isn’t solely a matter of good charitable governance, but a vital aspect of strategic planning that charities need to remain viable.

Conventionally, charity accounting has been primarily focused on compliance, adhering to reporting requirements and ensuring charitable resources and funds are protected and utilised properly. While these areas remain essential, the sector has shifted towards a more forward-thinking approach to financial management.

Aspects of Strategic Planning Key for British Charitable Organisations

While the specific challenges each charity faces will differ, the research indicates that those reporting the best outcomes view accountancy support as an integral part of strategic design, aligning their financial plans directly with the missions or impacts that serve as their main goals.

Increased reporting frequency through regular accounts, profit and loss statements and balance sheet reviews are enabling more charities to access up-to-date data to inform their decision-making, without making assumptions about progress or how resources are being deployed until year-end.

Other organisations are looking to build more stable reserves to ensure they have a contingency plan during periods of increased uncertainty, or are working with their accounting teams to develop scenario plans, ensuring there is a path forward in any of the scenarios they anticipate being likely.

In addition, risk management is becoming a focal point. Incorporating risk analyses and ongoing appraisals into financial strategy has ensured that more charities are fully aware of threats or potential stumbling blocks and have made clear judgments about how to mitigate or manoeuvre around them.

Importantly, funding organisations, public sector departments, donors, sponsors and members of the public who support charitable endeavours are also becoming more aware of the strategies and planning behind the work of the charities they support, with an interest in transparency and demonstrable impact that shows supporters how their contributions are being used.

Where funding is more competitive and scrutiny of charities’ actions is higher, organisations can use their strategic plans and reporting against them to articulate what they are trying to achieve, how their resources are allocated, and the outcomes they deliver.

The Role of Specialist Charity Accounting in Financial Strategy Development

Experienced accountants often work long-term with charitable organisations as their aims and objectives evolve, and the depth of support available extends beyond the basics of filing reports, calculating tax liabilities and reporting to stakeholders, partners and funding providers.

Charities operate under a unique number of constraints, such as restrictions on how some ringfenced funds can be used, the complexity of managing multiple income streams, and ongoing reforms to regulatory expectations, which means that advice and input from seasoned advisers is essential.

Accountancy partners work with charities to define their financial strategies and identify how these intersect with the organisation’s objectives, creating measurable frameworks and improving the quality and clarity of reporting to trustees and other stakeholders.

This level of oversight helps strengthen governance and compliance, while giving charities greater agility to respond to new or changing challenges, and to identify efficiencies that may be available to maximise outputs, mitigate risks, or reduce operating overheads, all of which ensures that funding goes further.

For leadership teams, having a strong reporting system and clear insight into performance and the finances of their charity supports more proactive decision-making, backed by strategic benchmarks, rather than reactive financial management in response to unforeseen problems or drops in income.

How UK Non-Profit Organisations Can Use Strategies to Improve Their Impacts

Economic pressures seem very likely to continue for at least the medium term, and although the 97% of charities now linking trustee reporting to strategic objectives refers to the largest charities in the Charity Finance 100 Index, the principles are just as relevant to organisations of every size.

Robust financial planning, detailed reporting and assistance from accountancy specialists ensure that non-profit entities are better equipped to manage uncertainty proactively, deliver against the outcomes they set out to achieve, and make the biggest possible social impact within their relevant cause.

Strategy-led charity finance isn’t optional or a theoretical approach, but a defining characteristic of some of the highest-performing charities. Other organisations are advised to ensure they utilise their own accountancy partnerships to articulate what they are doing, the resources they are using, and how they will continue to measure success.

