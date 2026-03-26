Why Digital Banking Platforms Are Scaling Rapidly

Digital banking platform revenue grew 42% year over year in 2025, reaching $28 billion globally, according to Juniper Research’s annual fintech platforms report. The platforms that enable digital banking, including core banking systems from Thought Machine, Mambu, and Temenos, banking-as-a-service providers like Unit and Treasury Prime, and infrastructure layers from Galileo and Marqeta, are scaling faster than the digital banks themselves. The growth reflects rising demand from both fintech startups and traditional banks seeking to modernize their technology stacks.

Why Platform Revenue Is Growing Faster Than Bank Revenue

Digital banking platforms serve as the technology backbone for hundreds of financial institutions simultaneously. When a neobank adds a million customers, its platform provider processes all of those accounts, generating transaction-based and subscription-based revenue. When a traditional bank migrates its core systems to a cloud-native platform, the platform provider gains a long-term contract worth tens of millions of dollars annually.

According to a McKinsey analysis of banking platform economics, the average digital banking platform provider serves 15 to 30 financial institution clients and processes between 50 million and 200 million accounts. The unit economics improve with scale: marginal costs decrease as more institutions share the same infrastructure, while revenue grows linearly with transaction volume.

Fintech infrastructure platforms represent a $150 billion opportunity, and banking platforms are the largest segment of that market.

The Major Platform Categories

Digital banking platforms fall into several categories. Cloud-native core banking systems, like those from Thought Machine, Mambu, and 10x Banking, replace the legacy mainframe systems that still power most traditional banks. These platforms offer real-time processing, API-first architecture, and the ability to launch new products in weeks rather than months.

Banking-as-a-service (BaaS) platforms, including Unit, Treasury Prime, and Column, allow non-bank companies to embed financial services into their products without obtaining banking licenses. According to Statista’s data on BaaS platform growth, the BaaS market grew from $12 billion in 2022 to $28 billion in 2025.

Card-issuing and transaction processing platforms, like Marqeta and Galileo, provide the infrastructure for debit and credit card programs. Financial APIs are powering the next generation of fintech platforms, and card-issuing APIs have made it possible for any company to launch a branded card program in weeks.

What Is Driving Platform Adoption

Several factors are driving rapid adoption of digital banking platforms. The first is the growing number of digital banking entrants. More than 400 new digital banking licenses were issued globally between 2022 and 2025, and most new entrants chose cloud-native platforms rather than building custom systems. According to a 2025 Accenture study on cloud core banking adoption, 92% of digital banks launched since 2020 use cloud-native core banking platforms.

The second driver is incumbent bank modernization. Traditional banks are migrating away from legacy systems that are expensive to maintain and difficult to integrate with modern applications. JPMorgan, Standard Chartered, and Lloyds Banking Group have all announced core system modernization programs that involve cloud-native platforms. Fintech is reshaping the $300 trillion global financial services industry, and platform modernization is one of the primary channels through which that reshaping occurs.

The third driver is embedded finance. As non-financial companies integrate banking features into their platforms, they need BaaS providers to supply the regulated banking infrastructure. The global embedded finance market is forecast to reach $7 trillion by 2030, and platform providers are the intermediaries that make embedded finance possible.

Risks and Consolidation

The rapid growth of digital banking platforms has attracted regulatory attention. When a single platform provider supports dozens of financial institutions, any technical failure or financial distress at the platform level can affect millions of customers simultaneously. The Synapse bankruptcy in 2024, which disrupted services for multiple fintech companies, illustrated this concentration risk.

According to a BCG report on banking platform consolidation, the digital banking platform market is expected to consolidate significantly over the next five years, with the top 10 providers capturing more than 60% of the market by 2030. That consolidation will be driven by the capital requirements needed to maintain security, compliance, and reliability at scale.

Juniper Research’s 42% growth figure for digital banking platform revenue reflects a market that is still in its expansion phase. As more traditional banks complete their technology modernizations and more companies embed financial services into their platforms, the addressable market for digital banking platforms will continue to grow well into the next decade.